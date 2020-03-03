Footy Festival

Four days of Footy Festival fun kicks off on Thursday 13th April!

The Footy Fest, which runs until Sunday April 16th, is a celebration of football, as fans soak up all the excitement that comes with Gather Round.

Located within the Elder Park precinct across the river from Adelaide Oval, the Footy Festival is full of FREE entertainment for all ages including AFL player appearances, giveaways, live music and some of South Australia’s best food trucks and bars.

Fans are spoiled for choice within Footy Fest as they explore the Chemist Warehouse Locker Room, Maccas Kick 2 Kick, a FREE giant Zipline, NAB AFL Auskick moments and more.

All matches across Gather Round will be broadcast LIVE on the big screens, providing fans the opportunity to enjoy the best of football while soaking up the Festival atmosphere.

Fans that are keen to get their hands on merchandise will be spoilt for choice with an AFL Superstore opening across the weekend. Club merchandise as well as special Gather Round items will be available at Footy Fest.

Fans from far and wide are invited down to Footy Fest for the best that Gather Round has to offer!