Scout Semple won the best on ground medal in the AFLW Academy's 46-point win over Carlton VFLW

Scout Semple poses with the medal for best on ground following the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EASTERN Ranges midfielder Scout Semple put her name firmly in the Telstra AFLW Draft mix, named best afield for the Marsh AFLW Academy in its 46-point win over Carlton VFLW.

The midfielder finished with 17 touches, four clearances and three inside 50s in the 14.18 (102) to 8.8 (56) victory at Ikon Park, and her ball-use and decision-making stood out.

Oakleigh Chargers Bailee Martin would have run Semple close in the coaches' voting for best-on, reasserting her early claim for No.1 selection with an outstanding all-round performance.

The 176cm forward hit the ground running in the first term with two goals from eight touches (the most of any player on the ground) and was excellent overhead and quick across the field, comfortably converting a tight set shot deep in the pocket and covering the 35m distance with ease.

Bailee Martin in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Martin (a team-high 19 touches, four marks, 2.3) was switched to a key defensive post at half-time to allow other players a chance in attack, and continued to mark well behind play.

Strong midfielder Zoe Curry – playing with Oakleigh Chargers because of schooling, but tied to Greater Western Sydney – was busy throughout the four quarters both on the inside and in defence, her power and thumping kick coming to the fore with 15 touches, six clearances and six inside 50s.

Fellow Giant Majella Day didn't have too many opportunities, but her class shone through on the goal line, taking two overhead marks just centimetres in play, and kicking identical, curling goals, and three for the match.

Majella Day in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane academy player Mia Geere showed some good composure as a lead-up forward and with the occasional inside stint, busy both in the air and at ground level, finishing with 12 disposals, four clearances and a goal.

Fellow Lion Molly Ferguson (an injury-replacement call-up) worked her way into the game with some strong running across the field (18 disposals, three clearances), while late call-up Darcie Prosser-Shaw (Sydney academy, 16 touches, one goal) was very steady across half-forward.

Darcie Prosser-Shaw in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dandenong Stingrays ruck Sophie White (25 hitouts, nine disposals) showed smart craft around the stoppages and Brisbane academy forward Harlee McIlwain got going after a quiet start to kick three.

Defenders Kiara Boyd and Miyu Endersby (an Adelaide NGA player) saw limited footy in defence, but their overhead intercept marking caught the eye.

The match served as a practice game for Carlton VFLW ahead of its season, and its best players included Zoe Larkins, Tahlia Plunkett and former AFLW Roo Grace Matser and ex-Eagle Emily Elkington.

Zoe Larkins in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Academy absences: Emma Charlton (leg stress reaction), Grace Tracey (ACL), Summer Browning (minor knee), Taya Maxwell (knee)

AFLW ACADEMY 5.4 8.8 9.13 14.18 (102)

CARLTON VFLW 2.1 4.2 5.7 8.8 (56)

GOALS

AFLW Academy: Majella Day 3, Harlee McIlwain 3, Bailee Martin 2, Darcie Prosser-Shaw, Sophie White, Aiyana Pritchard, Cara Dziegielewski, Evie Ward, Mia Geere

Carlton VFLW: Tahlia Plunkett 3, Nell Morris-Dalton, Sophia McCarthy, Phoebe Hargreaves, Katelyn Busuttil, Olivia Di Donato

BEST

AFLW Academy: Scout Semple, Bailee Martin, Zoe Curry, Majella Day, Sophie White, Mia Geere

Carlton VFLW: Zoe Larkins, Tahlia Plunkett, Grace Matser, Mia Fuller, Emily Elkington