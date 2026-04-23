The All-Australian team from the Marsh AFL National Under-16 Girls Championships has been named

Lily Moana of Gold Coast Suns Academy marks during the Marsh AFL National Development Championship U16 match between Gold Coast Suns Academy and Victoria Metro. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast Academy midfielder Lily Moana has been named best and fairest at the recent Marsh AFL National Under-16 Girls Championships.

The top-age runner was a clear stand-out in the Suns' two wins over Tasmania and Vic Country, bursting from the contest and using the ball well, as she averaged 23.5 disposals, nine inside 50s and six clearances.

Smooth-moving West Australian tall defender Arybella Nelson – named All-Australian captain – finished three votes behind Moana, with Greater Western Sydney Academy ruck Evana Butler and South Australian midfielder Izabella Nisbet rounding out top group of players.

Each team played two matches, with Gold Coast, GWS and South Australia winning both their games and sharing the title.

TEAM MVPs

Selected by each program's coaching staff

Brisbane Academy: Kya Willis-Rawling

Gold Coast Academy: Lily Moana

GWS Academy: Evana Butler

Northern Territory: Peggy Rock

South Australia: Izabella Nisbet

Sydney Academy: Quin Neyland

Tasmania: Aliera Denholm

Vic Country: Harper Delamare

Vic Metro: Kiera Moroney

Western Australia: Arybella Nelson

ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM

Defender Quin Neyland (the younger sister of Sydney draftee Alex), GWS half-forward Lily Martin and Gold Coast's Pippa O'Grady are all bottom-agers who made the Under-16 All-Australian side.

Best and fairest and All-Australian selection panel: Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador), Paul Hamilton (AFL national talent development and competitions manager), Jess Smith (AFL talent pathways operations), Mark Brown (AFL NSW/ACT talent lead), Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Michael Swann (Brisbane), Matthew Burton (Carlton), Ed Clark (Collingwood) and Joseph Molluso (Essendon).

RESULTS

South Australia 5.7 (37) def Western Australia 5.2 (32)

South Australia

Best: Emmerson Warren, Della McCracken, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge, Amalia Musolino, Mia Wood, Scarlett Blethyn

Goals: Isabella Gray 2, Chloe Nettle, Ruby Rose, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge

Western Australia

Best: Caitlin Boss, Charli Grau, Arybella Nelson, Sariyah Homer, Layla Scott, Keira Fawcett

Goals: Sariyah Homer 2, Lara Fuller, Bella Godecke, Layla Scott

Details: Tuesday, April 7 at Thomas Farms Oval

Victoria Metro 6.6 (42) def Victoria Country 3.11 (29)

Victoria Metro

Best: Camryn Rabie, Kiera Moroney, Milla Giardina, Zahra Stevens, Deena Gerges, Cate Deayton

Goals: Milla Giardina, Isabelle Le 2, Ashley Denny, Grace Robinson

Victoria Country

Best: Harper Delamare, Shae Anderson, Taylah Mizzi, Tilly McErlain, Remy Sliwa, Marli Vardy

Goals: Zaria Dalton, Layne Harvey, Gypsy Quaife

Details: Thursday, April 9 at Trevor Barker Beach Oval



Sydney Swans Academy 2.2 (14) def by Brisbane Lions Academy 8.11 (59)

Sydney Swans Academy

Best: Marley Vella, Nikki Tooth, Lily Davidson, Gia Hudson, Elizabeth Coughlin

Goals: Lily Davidson, Emily Hollingsworth

Brisbane Lions Academy

Best: Kya Wills-Rawlings, Libby Robinson, Bella Phillips, Kischanda French, Lucca Hall, Crystal Smith

Goals: Scarlett Kelly, Sienna McCormack 2, Summer Carriage, Lucca Hall, Libby Robinson, Crystal Smith

Details: Thursday, April 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park



Tasmania 0.2 (2) def by Gold Coast Suns Academy 21.16 (142)

Tasmania

Best: Georgia Lange, Aya Cottam, Sabella Hanigan, Harper Stewart, Phoebe Sallese, Amelia Carter

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Best: Ally Mckenzie, Harriet Howe, Pippa O'Grady, Stephanie Williams, Lily Moana, Eliza Davenport

Goals: Ally Mckenzie 5, Kirra Nunn 4, Siena Adamson, Brooke Edwards, Chance Spicer 2, Ella Ballantyne, Lacey Bell, Lani Minster, Lily Moana, Tigerlily Nixon, Stephanie Williams

Details: Thursday, April 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park



GWS Giants Academy 9.6 (60) def Northern Territory 3.6 (24)

GWS Giants Academy

Best: Evana Butler, Indie Champion, Lily Martin, Abbey Hunt, Jess Smith, Keira Eagles

Goals: Jess Smith 3, Indie Champion, Lara Frost 2, Abbie Spokes, Lyla Wescombe

Northern Territory

Best: Kayla Ilett, Peggy Rock, Grace Anstess, Brylee Akers, Layla May, Chanelle Fejo

Goals: Olivia Gee, Taniesha John-Forest, Peggy Rock

Details: Thursday, April 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park



GWS Giants Academy 6.16 (52) def Tasmania 6.4 (40)

GWS Giants Academy

Best: Lily Martin, Indie Champion, Evana Butler, Jess Smith, Lyla Wescombe, Isabelle Haberfield

Goals: India Champion, Jess Smith 2, Lily Martin, Lyla Wescombe

Tasmania

Best: Aliera Denholm, Phoebe Sallese, Georgia Lange, Kayla Waller, Macy Devine, Harper Stewart

Goals: Phoebe Sallese 2, Georgina Dean, Aliera Denholm, Macy Devine, Harper Stewart

Details: Sunday, April 12 at Blacktown International Sports Park



Sydney Swans Academy 3.4 (22) def Northern Territory 1.5 (11)

Sydney Swans Academy

Best: Chloe Murphy, Sienna Foster, Francesca Cooney, Lily Davidson, Emily Hollingsworth

Goals: Elizabeth Coughlin, Grace Morris, Scarlett Rodwell

Northern Territory

Best: Peggy Rock, Kayla Ilett, Layla May, Grace Anstess, Chanelle Fejo, Makenzy Smith

Goals: Taniesha John-Forest

Details: Sunday, April 12 at Blacktown International Sports Park



Victoria Country 2.4 (16) def by Gold Coast Suns Academy 10.14 (74)

Victoria Country

Best: Harper Delamare, Layne Harvey, Emilia Evans, Bella Bowles, Tessa Wilson, Remy Sliwa

Goals: Harper Delamare, Layne Harvey

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Best: Lily Moana, Pippa O'Grady, Eliza Davenport, Harriet Howe, Shona Berkeley, Ally Mckenzie

Goals: Ella Ballantyne 4, Lani Minster 2, Brooke Edwards, Ally McKenzie, Lily Moana, Pippa O’Grady

Details: Thursday, April 16 at Shepley Oval



Western Australia 8.6 (54) def Brisbane Lions Academy 5.13 (43)

Western Australia

Best: Arybella Nelson, Caitlin Boss, Beatrice Crane, Keira Fawcett, Indi Slocombe, Zoe French

Goals: Lara Fuller 3, Sariyah Homer 2, Caitlin Boss, Vienna Matera, Chelsea Natta

Brisbane Lions Academy

Best: Crystal Smith, Libby Robinson, Kischanda French, Kya Wills-Rawlings, Xanthe Millington, Bella Phillips

Goals: Lucca Hall 2, Summer Carriage, Scarlett Kelly, Sienna McCormack

Details: Thursday, April 16 at Shepley Oval



Victoria Metro 3.6 (24) def by South Australia 7.7 (49)

Victoria Metro

Best: Kiera Moroney, Deena Gerges, Georgia Naughton, Isabelle Le, Camryn Rabie, Aggie Mathieson

Goals: Deena Gerges 2, Zara Rowson

South Australia

Best: Ella Anderson, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge, Matilda Buchanan, Izabella Nisbet, Scarlett Blethyn, Mia Wood

Goals: Jaidee-Lee Shortridge 3, Scarlett Blethyn, Izabella Nisbet, Ruby Rose, Anika Tran

Details: Thursday, April 16 at Shepley Oval