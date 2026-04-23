GOLD Coast Academy midfielder Lily Moana has been named best and fairest at the recent Marsh AFL National Under-16 Girls Championships.
The top-age runner was a clear stand-out in the Suns' two wins over Tasmania and Vic Country, bursting from the contest and using the ball well, as she averaged 23.5 disposals, nine inside 50s and six clearances.
Smooth-moving West Australian tall defender Arybella Nelson – named All-Australian captain – finished three votes behind Moana, with Greater Western Sydney Academy ruck Evana Butler and South Australian midfielder Izabella Nisbet rounding out top group of players.
Each team played two matches, with Gold Coast, GWS and South Australia winning both their games and sharing the title.
TEAM MVPs
Selected by each program's coaching staff
Brisbane Academy: Kya Willis-Rawling
Gold Coast Academy: Lily Moana
GWS Academy: Evana Butler
Northern Territory: Peggy Rock
South Australia: Izabella Nisbet
Sydney Academy: Quin Neyland
Tasmania: Aliera Denholm
Vic Country: Harper Delamare
Vic Metro: Kiera Moroney
Western Australia: Arybella Nelson
ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM
Defender Quin Neyland (the younger sister of Sydney draftee Alex), GWS half-forward Lily Martin and Gold Coast's Pippa O'Grady are all bottom-agers who made the Under-16 All-Australian side.
Best and fairest and All-Australian selection panel: Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador), Paul Hamilton (AFL national talent development and competitions manager), Jess Smith (AFL talent pathways operations), Mark Brown (AFL NSW/ACT talent lead), Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Michael Swann (Brisbane), Matthew Burton (Carlton), Ed Clark (Collingwood) and Joseph Molluso (Essendon).
RESULTS
South Australia 5.7 (37) def Western Australia 5.2 (32)
South Australia
Best: Emmerson Warren, Della McCracken, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge, Amalia Musolino, Mia Wood, Scarlett Blethyn
Goals: Isabella Gray 2, Chloe Nettle, Ruby Rose, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge
Western Australia
Best: Caitlin Boss, Charli Grau, Arybella Nelson, Sariyah Homer, Layla Scott, Keira Fawcett
Goals: Sariyah Homer 2, Lara Fuller, Bella Godecke, Layla Scott
Details: Tuesday, April 7 at Thomas Farms Oval
Victoria Metro 6.6 (42) def Victoria Country 3.11 (29)
Victoria Metro
Best: Camryn Rabie, Kiera Moroney, Milla Giardina, Zahra Stevens, Deena Gerges, Cate Deayton
Goals: Milla Giardina, Isabelle Le 2, Ashley Denny, Grace Robinson
Victoria Country
Best: Harper Delamare, Shae Anderson, Taylah Mizzi, Tilly McErlain, Remy Sliwa, Marli Vardy
Goals: Zaria Dalton, Layne Harvey, Gypsy Quaife
Details: Thursday, April 9 at Trevor Barker Beach Oval
Sydney Swans Academy 2.2 (14) def by Brisbane Lions Academy 8.11 (59)
Sydney Swans Academy
Best: Marley Vella, Nikki Tooth, Lily Davidson, Gia Hudson, Elizabeth Coughlin
Goals: Lily Davidson, Emily Hollingsworth
Brisbane Lions Academy
Best: Kya Wills-Rawlings, Libby Robinson, Bella Phillips, Kischanda French, Lucca Hall, Crystal Smith
Goals: Scarlett Kelly, Sienna McCormack 2, Summer Carriage, Lucca Hall, Libby Robinson, Crystal Smith
Details: Thursday, April 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park
Tasmania 0.2 (2) def by Gold Coast Suns Academy 21.16 (142)
Tasmania
Best: Georgia Lange, Aya Cottam, Sabella Hanigan, Harper Stewart, Phoebe Sallese, Amelia Carter
Gold Coast Suns Academy
Best: Ally Mckenzie, Harriet Howe, Pippa O'Grady, Stephanie Williams, Lily Moana, Eliza Davenport
Goals: Ally Mckenzie 5, Kirra Nunn 4, Siena Adamson, Brooke Edwards, Chance Spicer 2, Ella Ballantyne, Lacey Bell, Lani Minster, Lily Moana, Tigerlily Nixon, Stephanie Williams
Details: Thursday, April 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park
GWS Giants Academy 9.6 (60) def Northern Territory 3.6 (24)
GWS Giants Academy
Best: Evana Butler, Indie Champion, Lily Martin, Abbey Hunt, Jess Smith, Keira Eagles
Goals: Jess Smith 3, Indie Champion, Lara Frost 2, Abbie Spokes, Lyla Wescombe
Northern Territory
Best: Kayla Ilett, Peggy Rock, Grace Anstess, Brylee Akers, Layla May, Chanelle Fejo
Goals: Olivia Gee, Taniesha John-Forest, Peggy Rock
Details: Thursday, April 9 at Blacktown International Sports Park
GWS Giants Academy 6.16 (52) def Tasmania 6.4 (40)
GWS Giants Academy
Best: Lily Martin, Indie Champion, Evana Butler, Jess Smith, Lyla Wescombe, Isabelle Haberfield
Goals: India Champion, Jess Smith 2, Lily Martin, Lyla Wescombe
Tasmania
Best: Aliera Denholm, Phoebe Sallese, Georgia Lange, Kayla Waller, Macy Devine, Harper Stewart
Goals: Phoebe Sallese 2, Georgina Dean, Aliera Denholm, Macy Devine, Harper Stewart
Details: Sunday, April 12 at Blacktown International Sports Park
Sydney Swans Academy 3.4 (22) def Northern Territory 1.5 (11)
Sydney Swans Academy
Best: Chloe Murphy, Sienna Foster, Francesca Cooney, Lily Davidson, Emily Hollingsworth
Goals: Elizabeth Coughlin, Grace Morris, Scarlett Rodwell
Northern Territory
Best: Peggy Rock, Kayla Ilett, Layla May, Grace Anstess, Chanelle Fejo, Makenzy Smith
Goals: Taniesha John-Forest
Details: Sunday, April 12 at Blacktown International Sports Park
Victoria Country 2.4 (16) def by Gold Coast Suns Academy 10.14 (74)
Victoria Country
Best: Harper Delamare, Layne Harvey, Emilia Evans, Bella Bowles, Tessa Wilson, Remy Sliwa
Goals: Harper Delamare, Layne Harvey
Gold Coast Suns Academy
Best: Lily Moana, Pippa O'Grady, Eliza Davenport, Harriet Howe, Shona Berkeley, Ally Mckenzie
Goals: Ella Ballantyne 4, Lani Minster 2, Brooke Edwards, Ally McKenzie, Lily Moana, Pippa O’Grady
Details: Thursday, April 16 at Shepley Oval
Western Australia 8.6 (54) def Brisbane Lions Academy 5.13 (43)
Western Australia
Best: Arybella Nelson, Caitlin Boss, Beatrice Crane, Keira Fawcett, Indi Slocombe, Zoe French
Goals: Lara Fuller 3, Sariyah Homer 2, Caitlin Boss, Vienna Matera, Chelsea Natta
Brisbane Lions Academy
Best: Crystal Smith, Libby Robinson, Kischanda French, Kya Wills-Rawlings, Xanthe Millington, Bella Phillips
Goals: Lucca Hall 2, Summer Carriage, Scarlett Kelly, Sienna McCormack
Details: Thursday, April 16 at Shepley Oval
Victoria Metro 3.6 (24) def by South Australia 7.7 (49)
Victoria Metro
Best: Kiera Moroney, Deena Gerges, Georgia Naughton, Isabelle Le, Camryn Rabie, Aggie Mathieson
Goals: Deena Gerges 2, Zara Rowson
South Australia
Best: Ella Anderson, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge, Matilda Buchanan, Izabella Nisbet, Scarlett Blethyn, Mia Wood
Goals: Jaidee-Lee Shortridge 3, Scarlett Blethyn, Izabella Nisbet, Ruby Rose, Anika Tran
Details: Thursday, April 16 at Shepley Oval