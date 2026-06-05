Geelong has found its captaincy replacements for the retired Meg McDonald

Becky Webster and Nina Morrison will be Geelong co-captains in 2026. Picture: Geelong FC

GEELONG has appointed Nina Morrison and Becky Webster as co-captains for the 2026 NAB AFLW season.

Morrison was an acting captain last year for matches where the now-retired Meg McDonald was not selected (alongside Amy McDonald), but will take on the role in a permanent capacity this year.

The 25-year-old has long been earmarked as a future club captain and was first added to the leadership group back in 2021, while Webster, also 25, has long been an integral part of Geelong's make-up, and joined the leadership group in season seven, 2022.

The pair were drafted at pick No.1 and No.8 respectively in the 2018 NAB AFLW Draft, the club's first step into the AFLW space.

"We're extremely excited to see Nina and Becky lead a group that is hungry for the season ahead," head of AFLW Dominique Condo said.

Becky Webster and Nina Morrison will be Geelong co-captains in 2026. Picture: Geelong FC

"Nina and Becky have consistently demonstrated the behaviours that align to our club pursuit and their elevation reflects the high regard their teammates hold them in.

"As we head into 2026 with a refreshed side and new head coach in Mick Stinear, their leadership will be central to shaping our direction on and off the field.

"We've intentionally moved to a smaller formal leadership group this season, recognising the strong shared leadership that exists across the broader playing group.

"Nina and Becky's complementary strengths and shared drive will help guide this next phase of the team’s growth."

St Kilda is the only remaining club with an actively open captaincy vacancy with Hannah Priest stepping down.

Richmond appointed Ellie McKenzie and Gab Seymour on Thursday to take the reins from Katie Brennan.