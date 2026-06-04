Richmond will have co-captains in 2026 as part of a new-look leadership group

Ellie McKenzie and Gabby Seymour. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is set to appoint Ellie McKenzie and Gabby Seymour as co-captains in a new-look AFLW leadership group.

It's understood the pair will take over from inaugural Tigers skipper Katie Brennan, who stepped down from the role last December after seven seasons leading the side.

McKenzie and Seymour have been voted into the position as Richmond embarks on a fresh direction under first-year coach Jarrad Donders and new football boss Jane Woodlands-Thompson in 2026.

Seven-time Richmond best and fairest Mon Conti is expected to serve McKenzie and Seymour as vice-captain, having spoken candidly to womens.afl last week around her ambitions to become the new Tigers skipper.

Donders, alongside new co-captains McKenzie and Seymour, will be tasked with turning around a Richmond AFLW program that went 2-10 last season leading to the departure of the club's previous coach and football boss.

Katie Brennan and Monique Conti after the AFLW R10 match between Richmond and Collingwood at Victoria Park on October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Senior coach Ryan Ferguson and head of football Kate Sheahan left after a full-scale external review into the women's football program, which was led by Carlton's former football boss Brad Lloyd.

The club then looked to supercharge its AFLW list rebuild by trading up to the No.1 pick in last December's national draft, where it claimed West Australian key forward Olivia Wolmarans with the top selection.