The Marsh AFL National Academy Girls will represent Australia when they take on a national All Stars team at Dingley’s Kennedy Community Centre on Sunday

Bailee Martin in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Marsh AFL National Academy Girls will represent Australia for the second time this year when they take on a national All Stars team at Dingley’s Kennedy Community Centre on Sunday.

The National Academy features a host of this year’s most talented AFLW Draft prospects, who will come together in Melbourne from Thursday for their third and final high-performance camp of the 2026 program.

This weekend’s camp follows an induction camp at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) last December and another held in Melbourne in April, which included a match against Carlton’s VFLW team that the Academy team won by 46 points.

The National Academy will train at the NEC Hangar on Friday and Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s showcase match at the Kennedy Community Centre, home of the Hawthorn Football Club.

Players will also take part in a range of education, wellbeing and team-bonding sessions across the three-day program.

Due to several injuries within the National Academy squad, AFL Multicultural Academy member Stephanie Aguinaldo and Northern Territory Academy midfielder Marika Carlton have been included in the Australia U18 team for Sunday’s match against the All Stars.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer will again serve as head coach of the Australia U18 team, with two-time Collingwood best and fairest Brit Bonnici and former AFLW players Kate Darby and Kate Orme also part of the coaching panel.

AFLW star Tayla Harris will also assist the squad during this week’s camp as a mentor.

The All Stars team comprises players aged 19 years and under who feature in Talent Pathways program from across Australia.

The All Stars features five of the most promising 2009-born players from across Australia, namely Lani Cocks, Maya Duane, Matilda Lange, Peggy Rock and Hannah Seaborn.

The program will provide those players with an additional development opportunity ahead of their Draft year in 2027.

The All Stars team also includes Kiara Boyd, Molly Ferguson and Frances Walsh, who represented the Australia U18 team as injury replacement players in the win over Carlton IKON Park in April.

Eastern Ranges coach and former Sydney Swans AFLW coach Scott Gowans will serve as head coach of the All Stars team.

North Melbourne AFLW premiership players Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey and Kate Shierlaw and Geelong Falcons coach Tash Heffernan will also be part of the coaching panel.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for any player and we are delighted to provide our Marsh AFL National Academy participants the opportunity to do that again this weekend.

“We’re thrilled to also give more players in our pathways programs the opportunity to showcase their talent and gain an additional development experience by representing the All Stars team in what will be an exciting contest on Sunday.”

AUSTRALIA U18 TEAM LIST

# PLAYER STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 2 Emma Charlton SA South Adelaide Willunga 3 Harlee McIlwain QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Morningside 5 Charlotte Tidemann NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Willoughby 6 Mia Geere QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Wilston Grange 7 Summer Browning QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Tweed Coast Tigers 8 Evie Ward TAS Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 9 Marika Carlton^ NT Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies 10 Evie Bingham TAS Tasmania Devils North Hobart 11 Emily Mableson SA West Adelaide Unley 13 Stephanie Aguinaldo^ QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach 14 Miyu Endersby SA Central District Angaston 15 Aiyana Pritchard QLD Brisbane Lions Academy University of Queensland 16 Morgan Stevens NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong Valley 17 Bailee Martin VIC M Oakleigh Chargers East Malvern 19 Greea McKeegan VIC C Geelong Falcons Torquay 20 Brylee Anderson VIC M Eastern Ranges Healesville 21 Cara Dziegielewski* WA West Perth Yanchep District 22 Scout Semple VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South 23 Majella Day NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy

Murray Bushrangers Lavington 29 Sophie White VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Mt Eliza 30 Lexi Strachan WA West Perth Ocean Ridge 31 Mia Carlshausen WA Perth Manning 32 Grace Tracey* NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy East Coast Eagles 33 Zoe Curry* NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy

Oakleigh Chargers Turvey Park 38 Taya Maxwell* SA South Adelaide Reynella

* Won’t play against All Stars due to injury

^ Addition to squad to play against All Stars as injury replacement

ALL STARS TEAM LIST

# PLAYER STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 4 Lani Cocks SA Norwood Tumby Bay 5 Maddison Meagher VIC M Northern Knights Diamond Creek Womens 7 Layla Vizgaudis SA South Adelaide Aldinga 8 Frances Walsh NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Sydney University 14 Ava Bilyk VIC C Geelong Falcons St Marys 15 Kiara Boyd VIC M Western Jets Aberfeldie 16 Maya Duane VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Malvern 17 Molly Ferguson QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 18 Ava Horneman NSW Sydney Swans Academy North Shore Bombers 19 Matilda Lange TAS Tasmania Devis Kingborough 20 Lily Milner VIC C Gippsland Power Traralgon 21 Lacey Nihill VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst 22 Emily Rankin VIC M Eastern Ranges Park Orchards NRP 23 Grace McIntyre VIC M Sandringham Dragons Murrumbeena 24 Bella Mazzei VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets 28 Alli Allen VIC M Northern Knights Lower Plenty 29 India Bonadeo WA Claremont West Coast 30 Ella Gibson QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Morningside 31 Ruby Lynch SA Woodville-West Torrens Henley 32 Peggy Rock NT Northern Territory Academy

GWV Rebels Nightcliff 37 Hannah Seaborn WA Claremont Marist

MATCH DETAILS

Australia U18 vs All Stars

Sunday, June 7

11:00am AEST

Kennedy Community Centre, Dingley

Free entry

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be available to stream live and free on the AFLW website and AFLW Live Official App.

ABOUT THE MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY

The Marsh AFL National Academy features 25 of this year’s most talented Draft prospects and provides the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and education to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The holistic program combines football performance and personal growth in a high-performance environment by providing unique opportunities and learnings that differ from other football programs they are involved in.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Academy marks the 29th annual intake for boys and 10th intake for girls.