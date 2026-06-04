The Marsh AFL National Academy Girls will represent Australia for the second time this year when they take on a national All Stars team at Dingley’s Kennedy Community Centre on Sunday.
The National Academy features a host of this year’s most talented AFLW Draft prospects, who will come together in Melbourne from Thursday for their third and final high-performance camp of the 2026 program.
This weekend’s camp follows an induction camp at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) last December and another held in Melbourne in April, which included a match against Carlton’s VFLW team that the Academy team won by 46 points.
The National Academy will train at the NEC Hangar on Friday and Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s showcase match at the Kennedy Community Centre, home of the Hawthorn Football Club.
Players will also take part in a range of education, wellbeing and team-bonding sessions across the three-day program.
Due to several injuries within the National Academy squad, AFL Multicultural Academy member Stephanie Aguinaldo and Northern Territory Academy midfielder Marika Carlton have been included in the Australia U18 team for Sunday’s match against the All Stars.
Marsh AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer will again serve as head coach of the Australia U18 team, with two-time Collingwood best and fairest Brit Bonnici and former AFLW players Kate Darby and Kate Orme also part of the coaching panel.
AFLW star Tayla Harris will also assist the squad during this week’s camp as a mentor.
The All Stars team comprises players aged 19 years and under who feature in Talent Pathways program from across Australia.
The All Stars features five of the most promising 2009-born players from across Australia, namely Lani Cocks, Maya Duane, Matilda Lange, Peggy Rock and Hannah Seaborn.
The program will provide those players with an additional development opportunity ahead of their Draft year in 2027.
The All Stars team also includes Kiara Boyd, Molly Ferguson and Frances Walsh, who represented the Australia U18 team as injury replacement players in the win over Carlton IKON Park in April.
Eastern Ranges coach and former Sydney Swans AFLW coach Scott Gowans will serve as head coach of the All Stars team.
North Melbourne AFLW premiership players Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey and Kate Shierlaw and Geelong Falcons coach Tash Heffernan will also be part of the coaching panel.
Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for any player and we are delighted to provide our Marsh AFL National Academy participants the opportunity to do that again this weekend.
“We’re thrilled to also give more players in our pathways programs the opportunity to showcase their talent and gain an additional development experience by representing the All Stars team in what will be an exciting contest on Sunday.”
AUSTRALIA U18 TEAM LIST
|
#
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
2
|
Emma Charlton
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
3
|
Harlee McIlwain
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Morningside
|
5
|
Charlotte Tidemann
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Willoughby
|
6
|
Mia Geere
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Wilston Grange
|
7
|
Summer Browning
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Tweed Coast Tigers
|
8
|
Evie Ward
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
9
|
Marika Carlton^
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
10
|
Evie Bingham
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
11
|
Emily Mableson
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Unley
|
13
|
Stephanie Aguinaldo^
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
14
|
Miyu Endersby
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Angaston
|
15
|
Aiyana Pritchard
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
16
|
Morgan Stevens
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong Valley
|
17
|
Bailee Martin
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
East Malvern
|
19
|
Greea McKeegan
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Torquay
|
20
|
Brylee Anderson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Healesville
|
21
|
Cara Dziegielewski*
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Yanchep District
|
22
|
Scout Semple
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
23
|
Majella Day
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Lavington
|
29
|
Sophie White
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mt Eliza
|
30
|
Lexi Strachan
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Ocean Ridge
|
31
|
Mia Carlshausen
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Manning
|
32
|
Grace Tracey*
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
33
|
Zoe Curry*
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Turvey Park
|
38
|
Taya Maxwell*
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Reynella
* Won’t play against All Stars due to injury
^ Addition to squad to play against All Stars as injury replacement
ALL STARS TEAM LIST
|
#
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
4
|
Lani Cocks
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Tumby Bay
|
5
|
Maddison Meagher
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Diamond Creek Womens
|
7
|
Layla Vizgaudis
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Aldinga
|
8
|
Frances Walsh
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
14
|
Ava Bilyk
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Marys
|
15
|
Kiara Boyd
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Aberfeldie
|
16
|
Maya Duane
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Malvern
|
17
|
Molly Ferguson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
18
|
Ava Horneman
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
North Shore Bombers
|
19
|
Matilda Lange
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devis
|
Kingborough
|
20
|
Lily Milner
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
21
|
Lacey Nihill
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
22
|
Emily Rankin
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Park Orchards NRP
|
23
|
Grace McIntyre
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Murrumbeena
|
24
|
Bella Mazzei
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
|
28
|
Alli Allen
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Lower Plenty
|
29
|
India Bonadeo
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
30
|
Ella Gibson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Morningside
|
31
|
Ruby Lynch
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
32
|
Peggy Rock
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Nightcliff
|
37
|
Hannah Seaborn
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Marist
MATCH DETAILS
Australia U18 vs All Stars
Sunday, June 7
11:00am AEST
Kennedy Community Centre, Dingley
Free entry
HOW TO WATCH
The match will be available to stream live and free on the AFLW website and AFLW Live Official App.
ABOUT THE MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY
The Marsh AFL National Academy features 25 of this year’s most talented Draft prospects and provides the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and education to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.
The holistic program combines football performance and personal growth in a high-performance environment by providing unique opportunities and learnings that differ from other football programs they are involved in.
The 2026 Marsh AFL National Academy marks the 29th annual intake for boys and 10th intake for girls.