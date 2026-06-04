Bailee Martin in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against Carlton VFLW at Ikon Park on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Marsh AFL National Academy Girls will represent Australia for the second time this year when they take on a national All Stars team at Dingley’s Kennedy Community Centre on Sunday.

The National Academy features a host of this year’s most talented AFLW Draft prospects, who will come together in Melbourne from Thursday for their third and final high-performance camp of the 2026 program.

This weekend’s camp follows an induction camp at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) last December and another held in Melbourne in April, which included a match against Carlton’s VFLW team that the Academy team won by 46 points.

The National Academy will train at the NEC Hangar on Friday and Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s showcase match at the Kennedy Community Centre, home of the Hawthorn Football Club.

Players will also take part in a range of education, wellbeing and team-bonding sessions across the three-day program.

Due to several injuries within the National Academy squad, AFL Multicultural Academy member Stephanie Aguinaldo and Northern Territory Academy midfielder Marika Carlton have been included in the Australia U18 team for Sunday’s match against the All Stars.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer will again serve as head coach of the Australia U18 team, with two-time Collingwood best and fairest Brit Bonnici and former AFLW players Kate Darby and Kate Orme also part of the coaching panel.

AFLW star Tayla Harris will also assist the squad during this week’s camp as a mentor.

The All Stars team comprises players aged 19 years and under who feature in Talent Pathways program from across Australia.

The All Stars features five of the most promising 2009-born players from across Australia, namely Lani Cocks, Maya Duane, Matilda Lange, Peggy Rock and Hannah Seaborn.

The program will provide those players with an additional development opportunity ahead of their Draft year in 2027.

The All Stars team also includes Kiara Boyd, Molly Ferguson and Frances Walsh, who represented the Australia U18 team as injury replacement players in the win over Carlton IKON Park in April.

Eastern Ranges coach and former Sydney Swans AFLW coach Scott Gowans will serve as head coach of the All Stars team.

North Melbourne AFLW premiership players Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey and Kate Shierlaw and Geelong Falcons coach Tash Heffernan will also be part of the coaching panel.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for any player and we are delighted to provide our Marsh AFL National Academy participants the opportunity to do that again this weekend.

“We’re thrilled to also give more players in our pathways programs the opportunity to showcase their talent and gain an additional development experience by representing the All Stars team in what will be an exciting contest on Sunday.”

AUSTRALIA U18 TEAM LIST

#

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

2

Emma Charlton

SA

South Adelaide

Willunga

3

Harlee McIlwain

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Morningside

5

Charlotte Tidemann

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Willoughby

6

Mia Geere

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

7

Summer Browning

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Tweed Coast Tigers

8

Evie Ward

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

9

Marika Carlton^

NT 

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston Magpies

10

Evie Bingham

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

11

Emily Mableson

SA

West Adelaide

Unley

13

Stephanie Aguinaldo^

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

14

Miyu Endersby

SA

Central District

Angaston

15

Aiyana Pritchard

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

16

Morgan Stevens

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong Valley

17

Bailee Martin

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

East Malvern

19

Greea McKeegan

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Torquay

20

Brylee Anderson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Healesville

21

Cara Dziegielewski*

WA

West Perth

Yanchep District

22

Scout Semple

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

23

Majella Day

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Murray Bushrangers

Lavington

29

Sophie White

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mt Eliza

30

Lexi Strachan

WA

West Perth

Ocean Ridge

31

Mia Carlshausen

WA

Perth

Manning

32

Grace Tracey*

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Coast Eagles

33

Zoe Curry*

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Oakleigh Chargers

Turvey Park

38

Taya Maxwell*

SA

South Adelaide

Reynella

* Won’t play against All Stars due to injury
^ Addition to squad to play against All Stars as injury replacement

 ALL STARS TEAM LIST

#

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

4

Lani Cocks

SA

Norwood 

Tumby Bay

5

Maddison Meagher

VIC M

Northern Knights

Diamond Creek Womens

7

Layla Vizgaudis 

SA 

South Adelaide 

Aldinga

8

Frances Walsh 

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Sydney University

14

Ava Bilyk

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

St Marys

15

Kiara Boyd 

VIC M

Western Jets

Aberfeldie

16

Maya Duane 

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Malvern

17

Molly Ferguson

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

18

Ava Horneman

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy

North Shore Bombers

19

Matilda Lange

TAS

Tasmania Devis

Kingborough

20

Lily Milner

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

21

Lacey Nihill

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers 

Sandhurst

22

Emily Rankin 

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Park Orchards NRP

23

Grace McIntyre

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Murrumbeena

24

Bella Mazzei

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

28

Alli Allen

VIC M

Northern Knights

Lower Plenty

29

India Bonadeo

WA

Claremont

West Coast

30

Ella Gibson

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Morningside

31

Ruby Lynch

SA 

Woodville-West Torrens 

Henley

32

Peggy Rock

NT

Northern Territory Academy
GWV Rebels

Nightcliff

37

Hannah Seaborn

WA

Claremont

Marist
MATCH DETAILS

Australia U18 vs All Stars
Sunday, June 7
11:00am AEST
Kennedy Community Centre, Dingley
Free entry

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be available to stream live and free on the AFLW website and AFLW Live Official App.

ABOUT THE MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY

The Marsh AFL National Academy features 25 of this year’s most talented Draft prospects and provides the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and education to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The holistic program combines football performance and personal growth in a high-performance environment by providing unique opportunities and learnings that differ from other football programs they are involved in.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Academy marks the 29th annual intake for boys and 10th intake for girls.