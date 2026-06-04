Bailee Martin and Majella Day. Pictures: AFL Photos

A WIDER array of the best draft-eligible players will get an opportunity to demonstrate their footy wares when the Marsh AFLW Academy take on a national All-Stars team on Sunday.

The Academy secured a comfortable victory over Carlton VFLW earlier this year, and will now face a team of their peers at the Kennedy Community Centre at 11am AEST.

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The All-Stars side are all in the running for drafting at the end of the year, bar five 17-year-olds, who are likely to feature in next year's Academy: Lani Cocks, Maya Duane, Matilda Lange, Peggy Rock and Hannah Seaborn.

Gold Coast Academy member Steph Aguinaldo and over-ager Marika Carlton have been added to the national Academy team, with Grace Tracey (ACL), Taya Maxwell (knee), Cara Dziegielewski and Zoe Curry (minor 1-2 week issues) unavailable.

Molly Ferguson, Kiara Boyd and Frankie Walsh – who all filled in for the Academy team last match – will switch allegiances to the All-Stars.

Former Sydney and current Eastern Ranges coach Scott Gowans will lead the All-Stars, supported by current North Melbourne stars Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw and Nicole Bresnehan, as well as Geelong Falcons coach Tash Heffernan.

Scott Gowans during the Talent League Girls R6 match between the Eastern Ranges and the Sydney Swans Academy at the Kennedy Community Centre on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL's Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer will once again look after his charges, with Brit Bonnici, Kate Orme and Kate Darby lending support.

Melbourne high-flyer Tayla Harris will act as a mentor for the Academy side through its camp this week.

There is free entry to the match at the Kennedy Community Centre, and it will be livestreamed through the AFLW website and AFLW Live Official App.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bailee Martin (Academy, Vic Metro): Nominally a hybrid forward, Martin was thrown into defence in the second half of the last Academy match, where her ability to read the play and mark overhead still shone through. A lovely set shot and a natural when the ball is at ground level.

Emma Charlton (Academy, South Australia): Missed last game with the tail-end of a leg stress reaction, but should still be in the frame for a top-five draft pick come December. The younger sister of Adelaide's Teah, Charlton is a natural ball-winner through the middle, who uses the footy well and makes smart decisions.

Majella Day (Academy, NSW/ACT): Overlook Day at your peril. Not a big personality on the field, she's nonetheless a very dangerous forward, and can bob up and take an unexpected mark. A noted goalkicker from seemingly any spot on the field. 

Miyu Endersby (Academy, South Australia): One for the defenders, Endersby was one of the standouts in the last Academy game. Moves very well across the field, and can play a lockdown role on a tall forward or rebound out of the backline.

Miyu Endersby during the Marsh National Academy Girls 2026 jumper presentation at the Kennedy Community Centre on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Molly Ferguson (All-Stars, Queensland): Didn't look out of place at all among the Academy players as a fill-in last game, where the midfielder's attack on the ball and ability to provide a steady link down the field held her in good stead. Should be one of the stronger performers in the All-Stars side.

Matilda Lange (All-Stars, Tasmania): A bottom-ager who isn't eligible for drafting until next year, the Tasmanian is in hot form in the Talent League. Plays through the midfield and has a well-rounded inside/outside game, with her bullocking work a particular strength. 

ACADEMY TEAM

Coach: Tarkyn Lockyer
Assistants: Brit Bonnici, Kate Orme, Kate Darby

#

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

2

Emma Charlton

SA

South Adelaide

Willunga

3

Harlee McIlwain

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Morningside

5

Charlotte Tidemann

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Willoughby

6

Mia Geere

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

7

Summer Browning

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Tweed Coast Tigers

8

Evie Ward

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

10

Evie Bingham

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

11

Emily Mableson

SA

West Adelaide

Unley

14

Miyu Endersby

SA

Central District

Angaston

15

Aiyana Pritchard

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

16

Morgan Stevens

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong Valley

17

Bailee Martin

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

East Malvern

19

Greea McKeegan

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Torquay

20

Brylee Anderson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Healesville

21

Cara Dziegielewski*

WA

West Perth

Yanchep District

22

Scout Semple

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

23

Majella Day

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Murray Bushrangers

Lavington

29

Sophie White

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mt Eliza

30

Lexi Strachan

WA

West Perth

Ocean Ridge

31

Mia Carlshausen

WA

Perth

Manning

32

Grace Tracey*

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Coast Eagles

33

Zoe Curry*

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Oakleigh Chargers

Turvey Park

38

Taya Maxwell*

SA

South Adelaide

Reynella

 TBC

Stephanie Aguinaldo^

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

 TBC

Marika Carlton^

NT 

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston Magpies

* won't play due to injury
^ added to the squad outside of the Academy

ALL-STARS TEAM

Coach: Scott Gowans
Assistants: Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw, Tash Heffernan

#

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

4

 Lani Cocks*

 SA

 Norwood 

 Tumby Bay

5

 Maddison Meagher

 VIC M

 Northern Knights

 Diamond Creek Womens

7

 Layla Vizgaudis 

 SA 

 South Adelaide 

 Aldinga

8

 Frances Walsh 

 NSW/ACT

 Sydney Swans Academy

 Sydney University

14

 Ava Bilyk

 VIC C

 Geelong Falcons

 St Marys

15

 Kiara Boyd 

 VIC M

 Western Jets

 Aberfeldie

16

 Maya Duane* 

 VIC M

 Sandringham Dragons

 East Malvern

17

 Molly Ferguson

 QLD

 Brisbane Lions Academy

 Maroochydore

18

 Ava Horneman

 NSW

 Sydney Swans Academy

 North Shore Bombers

19

 Matilda Lange*

 TAS

 Tasmania Devis

 Kingborough

20

 Lily Milner

 VIC C

 Gippsland Power

 Traralgon

21

 Lacey Nihill

 VIC C

 Bendigo Pioneers 

 Sandhurst

22

 Emily Rankin 

 VIC M

 Eastern Ranges

 Park Orchards NRP

28

 Alli Allen

 VIC M

 Northern Knights

 Lower Plenty

29

 India Bonadeo

 WA

 Claremont

 West Coast

30

 Ella Gibson

 QLD

 Brisbane Lions Academy

 Morningside 

31

 Ruby Lynch

 SA 

 Woodville-West Torrens 

 Henley

32

 Peggy Rock*

 NT

 Northern Territory Academy
GWV Rebels

 Nightcliff

37

 Hannah Seaborn*

 WA

 Claremont

 Marist

 TBC

 Grace McIntyre

 VIC M

 Sandringham Dragons

 Murrumbeena

 TBC

 Bella Mazzei

 VIC M

 Oakleigh Chargers

 Kew Comets

2009-born, draft eligible next year