A WIDER array of the best draft-eligible players will get an opportunity to demonstrate their footy wares when the Marsh AFLW Academy take on a national All-Stars team on Sunday.
The Academy secured a comfortable victory over Carlton VFLW earlier this year, and will now face a team of their peers at the Kennedy Community Centre at 11am AEST.
The All-Stars side are all in the running for drafting at the end of the year, bar five 17-year-olds, who are likely to feature in next year's Academy: Lani Cocks, Maya Duane, Matilda Lange, Peggy Rock and Hannah Seaborn.
Gold Coast Academy member Steph Aguinaldo and over-ager Marika Carlton have been added to the national Academy team, with Grace Tracey (ACL), Taya Maxwell (knee), Cara Dziegielewski and Zoe Curry (minor 1-2 week issues) unavailable.
Molly Ferguson, Kiara Boyd and Frankie Walsh – who all filled in for the Academy team last match – will switch allegiances to the All-Stars.
Former Sydney and current Eastern Ranges coach Scott Gowans will lead the All-Stars, supported by current North Melbourne stars Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw and Nicole Bresnehan, as well as Geelong Falcons coach Tash Heffernan.
AFL's Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer will once again look after his charges, with Brit Bonnici, Kate Orme and Kate Darby lending support.
Melbourne high-flyer Tayla Harris will act as a mentor for the Academy side through its camp this week.
There is free entry to the match at the Kennedy Community Centre, and it will be livestreamed through the AFLW website and AFLW Live Official App.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bailee Martin (Academy, Vic Metro): Nominally a hybrid forward, Martin was thrown into defence in the second half of the last Academy match, where her ability to read the play and mark overhead still shone through. A lovely set shot and a natural when the ball is at ground level.
Emma Charlton (Academy, South Australia): Missed last game with the tail-end of a leg stress reaction, but should still be in the frame for a top-five draft pick come December. The younger sister of Adelaide's Teah, Charlton is a natural ball-winner through the middle, who uses the footy well and makes smart decisions.
Majella Day (Academy, NSW/ACT): Overlook Day at your peril. Not a big personality on the field, she's nonetheless a very dangerous forward, and can bob up and take an unexpected mark. A noted goalkicker from seemingly any spot on the field.
Miyu Endersby (Academy, South Australia): One for the defenders, Endersby was one of the standouts in the last Academy game. Moves very well across the field, and can play a lockdown role on a tall forward or rebound out of the backline.
Molly Ferguson (All-Stars, Queensland): Didn't look out of place at all among the Academy players as a fill-in last game, where the midfielder's attack on the ball and ability to provide a steady link down the field held her in good stead. Should be one of the stronger performers in the All-Stars side.
Matilda Lange (All-Stars, Tasmania): A bottom-ager who isn't eligible for drafting until next year, the Tasmanian is in hot form in the Talent League. Plays through the midfield and has a well-rounded inside/outside game, with her bullocking work a particular strength.
ACADEMY TEAM
Coach: Tarkyn Lockyer
Assistants: Brit Bonnici, Kate Orme, Kate Darby
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#
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
2
|
Emma Charlton
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
3
|
Harlee McIlwain
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Morningside
|
5
|
Charlotte Tidemann
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Willoughby
|
6
|
Mia Geere
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Wilston Grange
|
7
|
Summer Browning
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Tweed Coast Tigers
|
8
|
Evie Ward
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
10
|
Evie Bingham
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
11
|
Emily Mableson
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Unley
|
14
|
Miyu Endersby
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Angaston
|
15
|
Aiyana Pritchard
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
16
|
Morgan Stevens
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong Valley
|
17
|
Bailee Martin
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
East Malvern
|
19
|
Greea McKeegan
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Torquay
|
20
|
Brylee Anderson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Healesville
|
21
|
Cara Dziegielewski*
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Yanchep District
|
22
|
Scout Semple
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
23
|
Majella Day
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Lavington
|
29
|
Sophie White
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mt Eliza
|
30
|
Lexi Strachan
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Ocean Ridge
|
31
|
Mia Carlshausen
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Manning
|
32
|
Grace Tracey*
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
33
|
Zoe Curry*
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Turvey Park
|
38
|
Taya Maxwell*
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Reynella
|
TBC
|
Stephanie Aguinaldo^
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
TBC
|
Marika Carlton^
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
* won't play due to injury
^ added to the squad outside of the Academy
ALL-STARS TEAM
Coach: Scott Gowans
Assistants: Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw, Tash Heffernan
|
#
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
4
|
Lani Cocks*
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Tumby Bay
|
5
|
Maddison Meagher
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Diamond Creek Womens
|
7
|
Layla Vizgaudis
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Aldinga
|
8
|
Frances Walsh
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
14
|
Ava Bilyk
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Marys
|
15
|
Kiara Boyd
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Aberfeldie
|
16
|
Maya Duane*
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Malvern
|
17
|
Molly Ferguson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
18
|
Ava Horneman
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
North Shore Bombers
|
19
|
Matilda Lange*
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devis
|
Kingborough
|
20
|
Lily Milner
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
21
|
Lacey Nihill
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
22
|
Emily Rankin
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Park Orchards NRP
|
28
|
Alli Allen
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Lower Plenty
|
29
|
India Bonadeo
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
30
|
Ella Gibson
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Morningside
|
31
|
Ruby Lynch
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
32
|
Peggy Rock*
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Nightcliff
|
37
|
Hannah Seaborn*
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Marist
|
TBC
|
Grace McIntyre
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Murrumbeena
|
TBC
|
Bella Mazzei
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
* 2009-born, draft eligible next year