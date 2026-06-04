Sarah Black looks at the teams for Sunday's big game featuring best of the country's young talent

Bailee Martin and Majella Day. Pictures: AFL Photos

A WIDER array of the best draft-eligible players will get an opportunity to demonstrate their footy wares when the Marsh AFLW Academy take on a national All-Stars team on Sunday.

The Academy secured a comfortable victory over Carlton VFLW earlier this year, and will now face a team of their peers at the Kennedy Community Centre at 11am AEST.

The All-Stars side are all in the running for drafting at the end of the year, bar five 17-year-olds, who are likely to feature in next year's Academy: Lani Cocks, Maya Duane, Matilda Lange, Peggy Rock and Hannah Seaborn.

Gold Coast Academy member Steph Aguinaldo and over-ager Marika Carlton have been added to the national Academy team, with Grace Tracey (ACL), Taya Maxwell (knee), Cara Dziegielewski and Zoe Curry (minor 1-2 week issues) unavailable.

Molly Ferguson, Kiara Boyd and Frankie Walsh – who all filled in for the Academy team last match – will switch allegiances to the All-Stars.

Former Sydney and current Eastern Ranges coach Scott Gowans will lead the All-Stars, supported by current North Melbourne stars Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw and Nicole Bresnehan, as well as Geelong Falcons coach Tash Heffernan.

Scott Gowans during the Talent League Girls R6 match between the Eastern Ranges and the Sydney Swans Academy at the Kennedy Community Centre on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL's Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer will once again look after his charges, with Brit Bonnici, Kate Orme and Kate Darby lending support.

Melbourne high-flyer Tayla Harris will act as a mentor for the Academy side through its camp this week.

There is free entry to the match at the Kennedy Community Centre, and it will be livestreamed through the AFLW website and AFLW Live Official App.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bailee Martin (Academy, Vic Metro): Nominally a hybrid forward, Martin was thrown into defence in the second half of the last Academy match, where her ability to read the play and mark overhead still shone through. A lovely set shot and a natural when the ball is at ground level.

Emma Charlton (Academy, South Australia): Missed last game with the tail-end of a leg stress reaction, but should still be in the frame for a top-five draft pick come December. The younger sister of Adelaide's Teah, Charlton is a natural ball-winner through the middle, who uses the footy well and makes smart decisions.

Majella Day (Academy, NSW/ACT): Overlook Day at your peril. Not a big personality on the field, she's nonetheless a very dangerous forward, and can bob up and take an unexpected mark. A noted goalkicker from seemingly any spot on the field.

Miyu Endersby (Academy, South Australia): One for the defenders, Endersby was one of the standouts in the last Academy game. Moves very well across the field, and can play a lockdown role on a tall forward or rebound out of the backline.

Miyu Endersby during the Marsh National Academy Girls 2026 jumper presentation at the Kennedy Community Centre on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Molly Ferguson (All-Stars, Queensland): Didn't look out of place at all among the Academy players as a fill-in last game, where the midfielder's attack on the ball and ability to provide a steady link down the field held her in good stead. Should be one of the stronger performers in the All-Stars side.

Matilda Lange (All-Stars, Tasmania): A bottom-ager who isn't eligible for drafting until next year, the Tasmanian is in hot form in the Talent League. Plays through the midfield and has a well-rounded inside/outside game, with her bullocking work a particular strength.

ACADEMY TEAM

Coach: Tarkyn Lockyer

Assistants: Brit Bonnici, Kate Orme, Kate Darby

# PLAYER STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 2 Emma Charlton SA South Adelaide Willunga 3 Harlee McIlwain QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Morningside 5 Charlotte Tidemann NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Willoughby 6 Mia Geere QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Wilston Grange 7 Summer Browning QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Tweed Coast Tigers 8 Evie Ward TAS Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 10 Evie Bingham TAS Tasmania Devils North Hobart 11 Emily Mableson SA West Adelaide Unley 14 Miyu Endersby SA Central District Angaston 15 Aiyana Pritchard QLD Brisbane Lions Academy University of Queensland 16 Morgan Stevens NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong Valley 17 Bailee Martin VIC M Oakleigh Chargers East Malvern 19 Greea McKeegan VIC C Geelong Falcons Torquay 20 Brylee Anderson VIC M Eastern Ranges Healesville 21 Cara Dziegielewski* WA West Perth Yanchep District 22 Scout Semple VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South 23 Majella Day NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy

Murray Bushrangers Lavington 29 Sophie White VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Mt Eliza 30 Lexi Strachan WA West Perth Ocean Ridge 31 Mia Carlshausen WA Perth Manning 32 Grace Tracey* NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy East Coast Eagles 33 Zoe Curry* NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy

Oakleigh Chargers Turvey Park 38 Taya Maxwell* SA South Adelaide Reynella TBC Stephanie Aguinaldo^ QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach TBC Marika Carlton^ NT Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies

* won't play due to injury

^ added to the squad outside of the Academy

ALL-STARS TEAM

Coach: Scott Gowans

Assistants: Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw, Tash Heffernan

# PLAYER STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB

4 Lani Cocks* SA Norwood Tumby Bay 5 Maddison Meagher VIC M Northern Knights Diamond Creek Womens 7 Layla Vizgaudis SA South Adelaide Aldinga 8 Frances Walsh NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Sydney University 14 Ava Bilyk VIC C Geelong Falcons St Marys 15 Kiara Boyd VIC M Western Jets Aberfeldie 16 Maya Duane* VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Malvern 17 Molly Ferguson QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 18 Ava Horneman NSW Sydney Swans Academy North Shore Bombers 19 Matilda Lange* TAS Tasmania Devis Kingborough 20 Lily Milner VIC C Gippsland Power Traralgon 21 Lacey Nihill VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst 22 Emily Rankin VIC M Eastern Ranges Park Orchards NRP 28 Alli Allen VIC M Northern Knights Lower Plenty 29 India Bonadeo WA Claremont West Coast 30 Ella Gibson QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Morningside 31 Ruby Lynch SA Woodville-West Torrens Henley 32 Peggy Rock* NT Northern Territory Academy

GWV Rebels Nightcliff 37 Hannah Seaborn* WA Claremont Marist TBC Grace McIntyre VIC M Sandringham Dragons Murrumbeena TBC Bella Mazzei VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets

* 2009-born, draft eligible next year