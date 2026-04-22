A lot has changed in the past 10 years of the AFLW competition - but these players are the best of the best

L-R: Daisy Pearce, Jas Garner, Erin Phillips. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S BEEN 10 years since the AFLW started, and it's now a whole different competition to the one introduced in 2017.

It's evolved fast, and has valued different types of players, strategies, and skills over the decade.

Some players have been left behind as the competition grew, with their skills suitable to the way the early game was played but struggled to keep up with change, while others have been adaptable and have proven their capacity to grow alongside it.

So, in year 10 we pick the first AFLW Team of the Decade. The aim is to both respect the impact of those players in the early days, and those who remain elite in the modern version of the game. Longevity has been preferred over one or two breakout seasons from players.

Some much-loved, and talented players have missed out, as is the nature of 955 players who have run out for at least one game, being crammed into a team of just 21.

Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Joel Peterson also break down the team on a special edition of the W Download podcast.

Eligibility criteria:

Minimum 50 games

Minimum six seasons

Selected with positional focus (it’s not just a team of midfielders)

THE TEAM

B: Sarah Allan (ADL), Breanna Koenen (BRIS)

HB: Emma Kearney (WB/NM), Libby Birch (WB/MEL/NM), Chelsea Randall (ADL)

C: Sophie Conway (BRIS), Monique Conti (WB/RICH), Paxy Paxman (MEL)

HF: Courtney Hodder (BRIS), Chloe Molloy (COLL/SYD), Erin Phillips (ADL/PORT)

F: Kate Hore (MEL), Gemma Houghton (FREO/PORT)

Foll: Breann Harrington (CAR), Ebony Marinoff (ADL), Jasmine Garner (COLL/NM)

I/C: Daisy Pearce (MEL), Ally Anderson (BRIS), Emily Bates (BRIS/HAW), Anne Hatchard (ADL/GCS), Ellie Blackburn (WB)

Stiff to miss:

Ashleigh Riddell (NM), Danielle Ponter (ADL), Meghan McDonald (WB/GEE), Darcy Vescio (CAR), Cora Staunton (GWS), Mim Strom (FREO), Lauren Pearce (MEL), Brianna Davey (CAR/COLL), Jaimee Lambert (WB/COLL/STK), Kate Lutkins (BRIS), Ruby Schleicher (COLL), Madison Prespakis (CAR/ESS), Kiara Bowers (FREO, ineligible)

Sarah Allan, Adelaide (2017-), Full Back

95 games (18 finals); 3x All Australian (2020-2022 S6); 3x premiership player (2017, 2019, 2022 S6); Adelaide co-captain 2024-

As a key defender, Sarah Allan shaped Adelaide’s impenetrable backline throughout its three-premiership run in the early years of AFLW, hitting her best individual form in what was the toughest time for the League – its COVID-impacted years. More recently she has been tested a little higher up the field, but always returned to her home in defence.

Sarah Allan poses for a photo during Captains Day on August 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ally Anderson, Brisbane (2017-), Interchange

108 games (19 finals); 3x All Australian (2019, 2024, 2025); 2x premiership player (2021, 2023); AFLW best and fairest 2022 S7; Brisbane best and fairest 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024

As the AFLW games record holder, Ally Anderson was somewhat of a slow burn across the early part of her career as she developed the fitness and finesse to fight it out with the best midfielders in the League. But once she did, off the back of consistency, she became increasingly part of the conversation around the best players in the AFLW.

Ally Anderson celebrates a goal during the AFLW R7 match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena on September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Emily Bates, Brisbane/Hawthorn (2017-), Interchange

96 games (13 finals); 3x All Australian (2017, 2018, 2022 S6); 1x premiership player (2021); AFLW best and fairest 2022 S6; Hawthorn captain 2024-; Brisbane best and fairest 2017, 2020, 2022 S6, 2022 S7; Hawthorn best and fairest 2023

Emily Bates represents the peak of Brisbane during the early era of AFLW, playing in four Grand Finals before moving to Hawthorn. Her elite fitness to work through the midfield in the early days asked questions of opposition sides working to defend her, while also offering the most consistent finals team a reliable option at the contest every week.

Emily Bates warms up ahead of round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Libby Birch, Western Bulldogs/Melbourne/North Melbourne (2017-), Centre Half Back

106 games (17 finals); 2x All Australian (2020, 2022 S6); 4x premiership player (2018, 2022 S7, 2024, 2025)

With more premierships than any other AFLW player to date, success follows Libby Birch wherever she goes. Originally signed as a rookie, given her netball background, she found her feet as part of strong defensive systems and often strengthens already solid backgrounds with her capacity to read the ball and organise a line.

Learn More 02:57

Ellie Blackburn, Western Bulldogs (2017-), Interchange

83 games (2 finals); 3x All Australian (2017, 2018, 2021); 1x premiership player (2018); Western Bulldogs captain 2019-2023; Western Bulldogs best and fairest 2017, 2021-2023, 2025

Ellie Blackburn is the only inaugural Bulldog still on the list, and has been a point of reliability amidst a lot of change. Put simply, she is a matchwinner, often relied upon to get her side over the line time and time again, thanks to her explosiveness from contest, and capacity to get forward and kick goals.

Ellie Blackburn celebrates a goal during the AFLW R4 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Ikon Park on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Monique Conti, Western Bulldogs/Richmond (2018-), Centre

85 games (4 finals); 5x All Australian (2019, 2021-2023); 1x premiership player (2018); AFLW best and fairest 2023; Western Bulldogs best and fairest 2019; Richmond best and fairest 2020-2025; Grand Final best on ground 2018

In its seven seasons, Richmond is yet to name anyone other than Monique Conti as its best and fairest, such has been her individual dominance over that time. At just 18 years of age, she was named best on ground in the Western Bulldogs’ historic premiership, and her smooth-moving agility through contests has made her one of the toughest midfielders in the AFLW to slow down.

Monique Conti in action during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Sophie Conway, Brisbane (2018-), Wing

89 games (18 finals); 2x All Australian (2023, 2024); 2x premiership player (2021, 2023)

Although a little leaner on the individual awards, Sophie Conway perfected what a winger could do for their team and forced other clubs to develop players to impact in the way in which the Lions could so regularly rely on Conway. Running from goal line to goal line, at her best she impacts both deep in defence and on the scoreboard.

Sophie Conway breaks away from Gab Pound during Brisbane's preliminary final against Carlton on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Jasmine Garner, Collingwood/North Melbourne (2017-), Midfield

103 games (15 games); 8x All Australian (2019-2025); 2x premiership player (2024, 2025); North Melbourne captain 2025-; North Melbourne leading goalkicker 2021, 2022 S6; North Melbourne best and fairest 2020, 2021, 2022 S7-2024; Grand Final best on ground 2024; All Australian captain 2022 S7, 2024, 2025

Widely deemed the best player in the League, Jasmine Garner’s progression from pure key forward at Collingwood, to a midfielder who kicks even more goals than when she was simply a forward changed expectations for midfielders everywhere. More recently, Garner has added leadership and flags to her haul of accolades. An obvious inclusion.

Learn More 01:23

Breann Harrington, Carlton (2017-), Ruck

93 games (6 finals); 2x All Australian (2021, 2022 S7); Carlton leading goalkicker 2022 S7, 2024; Carlton best and fairest 2018, 2023

While other rucks have had better seasons here and there than Breann Harrington throughout the AFLW, she has been arguably the most consistent in such a specialised role over the years. Combining her deft tap work with strength, speed, and contested marking, Harrington also added an important layer of attack to her game in recent seasons.

Breann Harrington during the AFLW Elimination Final between Carlton and West Coast at Ikon Park on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Anne Hatchard, Adelaide/Gold Coast (2017-), Interchange

102 games (18 finals); 4x All Australian (2019, 2020, 2022 S6, 2022 S7); 3x premiership player (2017, 2019, 2022 S6); Adelaide best and fairest 2020, 2022 S6, 2022 S7; Grand Final best on ground 2022 S6

Another example of players who got super fit to impact through the middle of the ground is Anne Hatchard, who first offered height and strength behind the ball, before progressing to the midfield and becoming the best spreading player in the game, and more recently finding a way to impact on the scoreboard.

Anne Hatchard is chaired off after her 100th game during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Courtney Hodder, Brisbane (2021-), Half Forward

77 games (16 finals); All Australian (2025); 2x premiership player (2021, 2023); Goal of the Year 2021; Mark of the Year 2023

The most recent selection in the team, Courtney Hodder has been the best pure small forward the AFLW has seen to date, combining her elite forward pressure with marking prowess and ability to hit the scoreboard. Hodder has laid more tackles inside 50 than any other player in the League’s history, and her addition to the Lions’ side in 2021 forced the club to adjust its brand to capitalise on her skillset.

Learn More 21:27

Kate Hore, Melbourne (2018-), Full Forward

93 games (13 finals); 4x All Australian (2020, 2022 S7, 2023, 2025); 1x premiership player (2022 S7); Melbourne captain 2023-; All Australian captain 2023; Melbourne leading goalkicker 2020, 2021, 2022 S7; Melbourne best and fairest 2022 S7-2025; Goal of the Year 2020

With 105 goals to her name, Kate Hore is the AFLW’s all-time leading goalkicker – remarkable given she joined the League in 2018 as a rookie. She is one of the most dangerous forwards in the game thanks to her hybrid skill in the air and on the ground, and more recently has progressed to be a dynamic midfielder.

Learn More 01:36

Gemma Houghton, Fremantle/Port Adelaide (2017-), Full Forward

86 games (8 finals); 2x All Australian (2019, 2020); Fremantle leading goalkicker 2019, 2021; Port Adelaide leading goalkicker 2022 S7-2024

The only player in AFLW history to sit in the top 10 for goals, goal assists, tackles inside 50, and marks inside 50, Gemma Houghton’s breadth of impact when it comes to attack cannot be questioned. She was the first player to kick 100 goals – and one of just two to crack the triple digits – and has been a stalwart of the League since arriving as an untried rookie back in 2017.

Learn More 01:17

Emma Kearney, Western Bulldogs/North Melbourne (2017-), Half Back

94 games (15 finals); 8x All Australian (2017-2023); 3x premiership player (2018, 2024, 2025); AFLW best and fairest 2018; North Melbourne captain 2019-2024; All Australian captain 2022 S6; Western Bulldogs best and fairest 2017, 2018

Emma Kearney’s impact on both the Western Bulldogs in its formative years, and North Melbourne as one of the first expansion sides is clear. As a leader Kearney set standards, and balanced her mountains of individual accolades with team success across both clubs. She shares the record for most All Australians earned, and is one of just four players to win flags at multiple clubs.

Emma Kearney in action during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Breanna Koenen, Brisbane (2017-), Full Back

103 games (19 finals); All Australian (2022 S7); 2x premiership player (2021, 2023); Brisbane captain 2022 S6-; Grand Final best on ground 2023

Brisbane’s premiership captain Breanna Koenen started her AFLW career working through the middle of the ground, and while still offering a dangerous pinch-hitting option, has made her name as an elite intercepting defender. One of the best defensive marks the AFLW has seen, Koenen has played her best footy on the biggest of stages.

Bre Koenen speaks during the presentation at the 2025 AFLW Grand Final on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ebony Marinoff, Adelaide (2017-), Midfield

107 games (18 finals); 7x All Australian (2017, 2019, 2021-2024); 3x premiership player (2017, 2019, 2022 S6); AFLW best and fairest 2024; Adelaide co-captain 2024-; Rising Star 2017; Adelaide best and fairest (2021, 2023-2025)

Ebony Marinoff was the very first Rising Star in the AFLW’s history, and over time fans have seen her grow from that teenager in 2017, to a club captain and League best and fairest winner. As a standard-setter, Marinoff was initially known purely for her tackling prowess, and has been able to evolve her game to be more damaging with ball in hand, not just in winning it back from the opposition.

Ebony Marinoff is chaired off after her 100th game during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chloe Molloy, Collingwood/Sydney (2018-), Centre Half Forward

69 games (8 finals); 3x All Australian (2018, 2021, 2023); Sydney co-captain 2023-; Rising Star 2018; Collingwood leading goalkicker 2021, 2022 S6; Sydney leading goalkicker 2023, 2025; Collingwood best and fairest 2018

One of the most impactful game changers in the AFLW’s history, Chloe Molloy can change a contest off her own boot, whether it be from defence where she played her first season, up forward as a dangerous goalkicker, or through the middle of the ground as a line breaker. Following a couple of seasons marred by injury, the Swans will be hoping she can get back to her best this year.

Chloe Molloy speaks to her teammates during round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Paxy Paxman, Melbourne (2017-), Wing

92 games (13 finals); 5x All Australian (2017-2021); 1x premiership player (2022 S7); All Australian captain 2020; Melbourne best and fairest 2019, 2021

Early in the piece, Paxy Paxman set the fitness standard for the AFLW, with a capacity to run all day. Working from inside to outside the contest, she made the pseudo-wing role her own prior to the addition of the 5-6-5 anti-density rules which required clubs to name true wingers. Over time Paxman has become a weapon coming out of defence or attack to support the contest, and her consistency has been up there with the best of the AFLW.

Paxy Paxman in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daisy Pearce, Melbourne (2017-2022 S7), Interchange

55 games (6 finals); 3x All Australian (2017, 2018, 2022 S6); 1x premiership player (2022 S7); Melbourne captain 2017, 2018, 2020-2022 S7; All Australian captain 2017; Melbourne best and fairest 2017, 2018, 2022 S6

Daisy Pearce was a pioneer in a multitude of ways, including becoming the first player to return to the AFLW after giving birth, and her capacity to not only lead her team on the field, while also contributing with ball in hand was remarkable. Moving from the midfield, into a defensive role, and ultimately finishing up forward, her impact was significant despite playing the fewest career games of the selected team.

Daisy Pearce and Mick Stinear lift the premiership cup after Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the S7 Grand Final on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Erin Phillips, Adelaide/Port Adelaide (2017-2023), Half Forward

66 games (7 finals); 3x All Australian (2017, 2019, 2021); 3x premiership player (2017, 2019, 2022 S6); AFLW best and fairest 2017, 2019; Adelaide co-captain 2017-2020; Port Adelaide captain 2022 S7, 2023; All Australian captain 2019; Adelaide leading goalkicker 2018, 2021; Adelaide best and fairest 2017, 2019; Goal of the Year 2017; Grand Final best on ground 2017, 2019

No team of the decade would be complete without Erin Phillips. With her supreme fitness and attention to detail, Phillips was the immediate standout in the AFLW’s early days. Her strength both through the middle of the ground and in front of goal helped push Adelaide toward its three flags, and remains the only player to have won multiple AFLW best and fairest and Grand Final best on ground awards.

Erin Phillips celebrates with children Blake and Brooklyn after the 2017 AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Chelsea Randall, Adelaide (2017-), Half Back

80 games (16 finals); 5x All Australian (2017-2019, 2022 S7, 2024); 3x premiership player (2017, 2019, 2022 S6); Adelaide co-captain 2017-2020; Adelaide captain 2021-2023; All Australian captain 2018; Adelaide best and fairest 2018

Right from the AFLW’s inauguration, Chelsea Randall proved exactly how valuable a utility could be. Largely playing as a defender, she was thrown around the field in the early years whenever the Crows needed an injection of strength on another line, and since she has lined up everywhere except in the ruck. Her toughness is a trademark, and she was Adelaide’s best indicator of success across its opening five seasons.