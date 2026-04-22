West Coast will take two list spots to May 4th's AFLW Pre-Season Draft

Alison Drennan poses for a photo at West Coast's team photo day on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast veteran Ali Drennan will sit out the 2026 NAB AFLW season, having announced her pregnancy with husband Jay.

Drennan, 35, is due in September, and will be moved to the inactive list.

A member of West Coast's leadership group in 2025, she has played 18 games for the club, and 70 over her eight seasons in the league, having also played for North Melbourne, St Kilda and Gold Coast.

Alison Drennan kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles will have two spots available ahead of the pre-season draft on May 4, after Sophie McDonald announced her retirement.

"We are absolutely thrilled for Alison and her family as they embark on this exciting new chapter," West Coast head of women's football Michelle Cowan said.

"While we’ll miss having her out on the track with us, we couldn’t be happier to celebrate such wonderful news and will continue to support her every step of the way."