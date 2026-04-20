All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Eloise Mackereth celebrates a goal for the AFL Academy against the All Stars on April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE of the four major women's state league competitions underway, with the VFLW set to kick off on May 16.

A number of talented juniors are plying their trade locally to gain the attention of recruiters for the Telstra AFLW draft come December, while a handful of current players are getting their touch back before official preseason kicks off next month.

SANFLW

Central District 8.8 (56) def. North Adelaide 4.5 (29)

Central District got off to a strong start, with a 27-point win over North Adelaide, helped by the work of Shelby Smith (19 disposals, one goal) and exciting draft prospect Miyu Endersby (26 hitouts, 10 tackles).

Fresh off a best-on-ground performance in last week’s state game win over the VFLW, Mikaylah Antony (eight disposals, one goal) played an important role.

Potential father-daughter selection at December’s draft, Polly Turner (14 disposals, one goal) was important for North Adelaide despite the loss. Turner is linked to both Adelaide and Carlton via her father Peter.

Mikaylah Antony wins best on ground during the 2026 State Women's game between SANFLW and VFLW on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

West Adelaide 9.4 (58) def. Glenelg 8.6 (54)

After Glenelg got out to a 25-point lead early in the second term, West Adelaide fought back to post a narrow in on Saturday afternoon.

Zoe Venning (38 disposals, six inside 50s) had the ball on a string for West Adelaide, and draft-eligible Emily Mableson kicked a goal from her 21 disposals.

Overlooked in last year’s draft, Eloise Mackereth kicked two goals for Glenelg, while this year’s prospect Georgie Fielder finished with 16 disposals and nine tackles.

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Woodville-West Torrens 5.4 (34) drew with Sturt 5.4 (34)

2025 Grand Finalist Woodville-West Torrens clawed its way back from a 34-point deficit to record a draw with Sturt on Saturday.

Draft prospect Lucy Moore (20 disposals, eight tackles) worked well alongside experienced names like Alice Tentye (23 disposals, 14 tackles), and Leah Cutting (35 hitouts) in the fight back, while Isobel Kuiper (37 disposals, nine tackles) was the star for Sturt.

South Adelaide 5.10 (40) def. Norwood 2.2 (14)

Reigning premier South Adelaide did all its damage in the first half over Norwood.

Draft-eligible duo Layla Vizgaudis (22 disposals, seven clearances) and Hope Taylor (11 disposals, four tackles) were key parts of the win, as was Tiffany King (11 disposals) who is eyeing off selection in next month’s AFLW preseason draft.

Charlee Brooksby (16 disposals, seven marks), sister of Port Adelaide’s Molly, was handy for Norwood despite the loss.

Charlee Brooksby in action during the U16 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Vic Metro on April 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

QAFLW

University of Queensland 9.8 (62) def. Maroochydore 7.13 (55)

Former Brisbane forward Luka Yoshida-Martin (32 disposals, two goals) was the star in University of Queensland’s win, using the ball at an impressive 84.4 per cent efficiency. Edie McCabe (three goals) and Monique Piunti (two goals) were also damaging in front of goal.

Gabi Simpson’s QAFLW star continues to rise, with her 25 disposals and 11 inside 50s for Maroochydore, while former Gold Coast speedster Taya Oliver (21 disposals, one goal) was impressive.

Wilston Grange 16.12 (108) def. Broadbeach 1.3 (9)

Wilston Grange flexed its muscles over new addition to the QAFLW, Broadbeach, on Saturday. Former Western Bulldog and Lion Zimmorlei Farquharson kicked six goals from 15 disposals, while Nauruan teenager Keleejay Bingham was dangerous with 21 disposals and eight clearances.

Stormie Holub-Huttunen was Broadbeach’s sole goalkicker in the loss.

Zimmorlei Farquharson in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Southport 2.8 (20) def. by Morningside 3.3 (21)

Despite loading up on former AFLW players, reigning premier Southport lost just its second game since round three, 2024. Inaccuracy hurt the Sharks in the loss to rival Morningside.

Laura Roy was important for Morningside with 20 disposals and six tackles, while Courtney Mcdonnell, Kaitlyn Day, and Emma McNaughton all hit the scoreboard.

Former Gold Coast duo Ella Maurer (17 disposals, seven tackles), and Wallis Randell (11 disposals, two intercept marks) did their job for Southport, as did Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (15 disposals, one goal), Giselle Davies (11 disposals, one goal), and Kiara Hillier (12 disposals, five tackles).

Moreton Bay 1.0 (6) def. by Bond University 11.14 (80)

It was a tough day out for Moreton Bay on Saturday, as Eva Steers was the sole goalkicker in the club’s 74-point loss.

Shannon Nolan (32 disposals, seven inside 50s) won plenty of the ball for Bond University, and ruck Maisy Evans (26 disposals, 24 hitouts) provided real stability in the middle.

Coorparoo 5.3 (33) def. Aspley 3.3 (21)

Jacinta Baldwick (25 disposals, four clearances) got things started for Cooparoo at the source, as Carly Hess kicked two important goals in the club’s win over Aspley.

Ella Smith was Aspley’s best, with 27 disposals, two goals, and nine clearances, in a well-rounded performance.

WAFLW

Swan Districts 7.8 (50) def. West Perth 6.8 (44)

Despite a trio of exciting draft prospects, West Perth fell to Swan Districts by a straight kick on Saturday.

Lexi Strachan led the way with 23 disposals and eight tackles, as Lunay Van Den Heever (10 disposals, one goal) played her part up forward, and star ruck Cara Dziegielewski (24 hitouts, one goal) was a strong presence for the Falcons.

Swan Districts weren’t without their own young talent, with Summer Adjuk (18 disposals, six inside 50s) and Grace Hirst (seven disposals, four tackles) getting busy, and former Fremantle spearhead Ashley Sharp kicked and inaccurate 2.4 for the day.

Peel Thunder 5.4 (34) def. by Perth 8.5 (53)

Top draft prospect Mia Carlshausen was more than handy for Perth in its win over Peel, with 18 disposals and six marks, as was Mel Grage (13 disposals, four tackles).

Another draft-eligible player, Heidi Ireland (11 disposals) was important for Peel in the loss, as was former West Coast and Western Bulldogs forward Kate Barlett who slammed home three goals.

South Fremantle 6.2 (38) def. by Claremont 8.13 (61)

Claremont was boosted by the hard work of West Coast rebounding defender Belinda Smith in its 23-point win over South Fremantle on Sunday.

As Smith gets her touch back following a slim 2025 in terms of minutes on the park, she recorded a game-high 28 disposals and seven tackles in a strong showing. Overlooked in last year’s draft, Juliet Kelly (22 disposals) continued her ball-winning ways, while former Sydney winger Ruby Sargent-Wilson (21 disposals, three behinds) struggled to convert her opportunities.

Natasha Entwistle led the way for South Fremantle with 21 disposals.

East Perth 4.3 (27) def. by East Fremantle 8.4 (52)

Jasmine Johansen and former Docker Sarah Wielstra each kicked two goals in East Fremantle’s win on Sunday.

For East Perth, West Coast ruck Liz McGrath (14 disposals, 23 hitouts) moved well ahead of the AFLW preseason kicking off next month, while draft prospect Charli Bassett recorded 21 disposals and four inside 50s for the day.

The VFLW kicks off on Saturday May 16.