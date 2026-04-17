Current AFLW players are making their mark in the coaching ranks

Emma King, De Berry and Zarlie Goldsworthy. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE NEXT wave of potential senior coaches is already busy honing their craft, even during their AFLW playing careers.

North Melbourne veteran Emma King has spent her summer as the under-16s head coach of the Oakleigh Chargers in the Talent League, with Lucy Cronin (Collingwood), Sarah Poustie (Western Bulldogs) and recent Bomber Amelie Gladman in support.

Western Bulldogs key back Mua Laloifi hasn't just moved to live in the town of Geelong, she's also jumped on board in an under-18 support role with the Falcons.

Also hailing from the kennel, skipper De Berry – a long-term community coach with Panton Hill – is in charge of the Northern Knights under-16 boys midfield, as well as supporting both boys and girls' programs.

Young Tiger Zoe Hargreaves has returned to her former club at the Knights as assistant coach (midfield) of the girls' under-16 side.

Former AFLW player and Richmond assistant coach Emma Grant has taken charge of Bendigo's under-16 team this year, with assistance from Shelby Knoll and ex-Blues rookie Tiahna Cochrane, while Paige Scott has been busy lending a hand at both the Pioneers and fellow country side GWV Rebels.

Paige Scott (left) fends off Kaitlyn Ashmore during Richmond's practice match on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Scott isn't the only familiar face at the Rebels, who have had Claire Mahony and recent draftees Maggie Johnstone and Jovie Skewes-Clinton return to help out this summer.

Inaugural AFLW key forward (and AFL.com.au's own) Phoebe McWilliams is an assistant at Sandringham, with Bella Eddey supporting, while Erica Fowler is an assistant coach for the U16s team.

Another AFLW original, Nicole Callinan, is an assistant coach with Gippsland Power, while draftee Chelsea Sutton helped out her former team over pre-season before she relocated to Melbourne in preparation for her career with Collingwood.

And it's all hands on deck at Dandenong Stingrays, with Jordyn Allen, Matilda Argus and twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell rolling through at various points over pre-season.

Jordyn Allen handballs while being tackled by Hannah Stuart during the AFLW R9 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at RSEA Park on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to women as head under-18 coaches, Whitney Kennedy (Bendigo), Nicola Tenabel (Calder), Allana Dickie (Northern), Martha Cantwell (Sandringham), Kathryn Chatelier (Western Jets) and former AFLW players Melissa Hickey (Geelong) and Sally Riley (GWV) all run their own sides.

The northern academies have also had strong buy in from their AFLW counterparts.

Alicia Eva is head coach of Greater Western Sydney's Academy, with Alyce Parker and Zarlie Goldsworthy lending a helping hand.

Cross town, Sydney's Academy has three players in general support roles: Jas Grierson, Alice Mitchell and Sarah Steele-Park.

Jas Grierson celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Premiership skipper Bre Koenen is assisting another former Brisbane premiership captain, Emma Zielke, in running Brisbane's girls' Academy before the latter heads off to her new role with GWS, while Jamie Stanton is an assistant with the club's under-18s girls team.

Sachi Syme has lent a hand with South Australia's under-16s team during the Marsh AFL National Under-16 Girls Championships, acting as runner.