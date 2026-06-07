The country's best girls fought out an attacking and tightly-fought contest

Maya Duane and Evie Ward during the match between Australia U18 and All Stars at Kennedy Community Centre, June 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ALL Stars have stunned the Marsh AFLW Academy with a four-point win in the program's last hit out before the U18 National Championships kick off next week.

The 9.12 (66) to 9.8 (62) victory was built in the first quarter, where the All Stars piled on four quick goals.

Early dominance from the All Stars side came as a result of powerful midfield control, while it took a moment for the Academy squad to get a handle on the contested footy and generate some attacking football as a result.

Sydney Academy product Charlotte Tidemann (23 disposals, nine rebound 50s) was a standout for the Academy side, working hard across the half back line, holding up against the tide of All Stars forward entries in the first half, resulting in being named the Academy's best on ground medallist.

The Swans' Academy had a clean sweep in the medals, as Frances Walsh (23 disposals, six marks) was named the All Stars' best, in a good day for NSW talent pathways.

Charlotte Tidemann and Frances Walsh after the match between Australia U18 and All Stars at Kennedy Community Centre on June 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bottom-ager Matilda Lange kicked two goals in a stunning attacking performance for the All Stars, involved in everything in the first half and linking beautifully with another Swans Academy product Ava Horneman (13 disposals, one goal).

Defensively, Tasmanian Evie Bingham brought the pressure with 11 tackles, and South Adelaide premiership player Emma Charlton (21 disposals, seven tackles) was outstanding in close for the Academy.

Harlee McIlwain proved to be the most dangerous forward on the ground – in a cast of many – finishing with a game-high three goals to go with her four marks inside 50, and Giants Academy product Majella Day kicked two from her six marks.

On managed minutes, top prospect Bailee Martin kicked one goal from 10 disposals.

Molly Ferguson during the match between Australia U18 and All Stars at Kennedy Community Centre, June 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Alli Allen (10 disposals, three marks) showed her courage for the All Stars with a stunning back-with-the-flight intercept mark in the second quarter, while Emily Rankin (22 disposals, four clearances) was an absolute powerhouse around the ball to get the side going at the source.

And working into the game beautifully was Ava Bilyk (19 disposals, one goal), who became increasingly dangerous as the game wore on and was a key part of the All Stars' fight back to hit the lead late and claim victory.

Unfortunately, Lions Academy young gun Mia Geere went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury, forced to watch the remainder of the game from the bench.

AFLW ACADEMY 1.1 4.2 6.3 9.8 (62)

ALL STARS 4.4 5.5 8.9 9.12 (66)

GOALS

AFLW Academy: Harlee McIlwain 3, Majella Day 2, Scout Semple, Bailee Martin, Lexi Strachan, Miyu Endersby

All Stars: Matilda Lange 2, Hannah Seaborn, Ava Horneman, Carmela Perri, Molly Ferguson, Ava Bilyk, Ella Gibson, Maddison Meagher

BEST

AFLW Academy: Charlotte Tidemann, Emma Charlton, Harlee McIlwain, Majella Day, Evie Bingham

All Stars: Frances Walsh, Emily Rankin, Ava Bilyk, Matilda Lange, Layla Vizgaudis