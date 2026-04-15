The Marsh AFLW Academy will play against a VFLW side as preparations for the draft evolve

Mizuki Brothwell in action for the AFLW Academy on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MARSH AFLW Academy will play a match against a senior opponent for the first time, scheduled to play Carlton's VFLW team at Ikon Park on Sunday April 26.

Traditionally, the Academy – made up of some of the best talent across the country – plays against an All-Stars side, comprised of other players in the frame to be drafted, with a handful of players above the age of 18.

The boys' Academy has long played against a VFL opponent, most recently taking on North Melbourne VFL last weekend.

"I think the concept we've had over the last few years against the All-Stars is great, but what we wanted to do was see how we could go against a team that trains together, is a bit more cohesive, and a senior women's program," head coach Tarkyn Lockyer told AFL.com.au.

"It's along the same line as why we do it for the boys, and it's been fantastic.

"While this will be the first time this squad comes together to play, it's a really good showcase of what we're going to see on the AFLW field in the next few years.

"We'll then come back in again for the King's Birthday weekend, where we'll play another game, this time against the All-Stars. So it'll be most of the draft-potential players in the country, and for supporters, if they want to get behind it, they'll see some of the stars that'll shape the AFLW over the next 10 years."

The All-Star's Josie Bamford gathers the ball under pressure from the AFLW Academy's Mizuki Brothwell on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lockyer will be assisted in the coach's box by three current and former AFLW players in Kate Darby, Kate Orme and Brit Bonnici, who is filling in for recently appointed GWS senior assistant Emma Zielke.

"From a coaching point of view, they know so much about the game," Lockyer said.

But more importantly, they're really good mentors for the girls, given their experiences and what they've been through. It's just invaluable for our players, they absolutely hang off every word."

Olivia Wolmarans in action for the AFLW Academy on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Academy will come together for their second camp next week, with training and education sessions on the agenda, as well as Sunday's game.

"They'll arrive a couple of days before the game. We'll do some sort of main training, like a typical sort of captain's run, to try and emulate in some regard, what it would be like for an AFLW preparation," Lockyer said.

"That's what we're trying to prepare the players for, so they get a little bit of familiarity around playing together and connecting.

"But the main focus of the game is for them to showcase their strengths and why they've been picked in the squad, but we need for them to do it in a team context. So from a game-plan point of view, it'll be pretty light on, but they're pretty good players, they'll work it out for sure."

The match will be held at 12pm on Sunday, April 26 at Ikon Park. Entry is free, and it will be live-streamed on AFL platforms.

2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls squad

Brylee Anderson, Vic Metro, Eastern Ranges/Healesville

Evie Bingham, Tasmania, Tasmania Devils/North Hobart

Summer Browning, Qld, Gold Coast Academy/Tweed Coast

Mia Carlshausen, WA, Perth/Manning

Emma Charlton, SA, South Adelaide/Willunga

Alice Cunnington, Vic Country, Dandenong Stingrays/Mount Eliza

Zoe Curry, NSW/ACT, GWS Academy/Oakleigh Chargers/Turvey Park

Majella Day, NSW/ACT, GWS Academy/Murray Bushrangers/Lavington

Cara Dziegielewski, WA, West Perth/Yanchep District

Miyu Endersby, SA, Central District/Angaston

Mia Geere, Qld, Brisbane Academy/Wilston Grange

Ruby Geurts, Vic Country, Dandenong Stingrays/Red Hill

Emily Mableson, SA, West Adelaide/Unley

Bailee Martin, Vic Metro, Oakleigh Chargers/East Malvern

Taya Maxwell, SA, South Adelaide/Reynella

Harlee McIlwain, Qld, Brisbane Academy/Morningside

Greea McKeegan, Vic Country, Geelong Falcons/Torquay

Aiyana Pritchard, Qld, Brisbane Academy/Univeristy of Qld

Scout Semple, Vic Metro, Eastern Ranges/Wantirna South

Morgan Stevens, NSW/ACT, GWS Academy/Tuggeranong Valley

Lexi Strachan, WA, West Perth/Ocean Ridge

Charlotte Tidemann, NSW/ACT, Sydney Academy/Willoughby

Grace Tracey, NSW/ACT, Sydney Academy/East Coast Eagles

Evie Ward, Tasmania, Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

Sophie White, Vic Country, Dandenong Stingrays/Mount Eliza