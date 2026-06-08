All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Felicity Mahoney gets a handball away during VFLW round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A THREE-time premiership player dominated for West Adelaide, and another father-daughter prospect showed her wares.

In a weekend where plenty of young guns were playing in the Marsh AFLW Academy v All Stars match, others had the opportunity to step up in state leagues around the country.

SANFLW

North Adelaide 3.4 (22) def. by West Adelaide 4.4 (28)

A pair of former AFLW players were immense in West Adelaide's important win over North Adelaide on Saturday.

Three-time premiership Crow Stevie-Lee Thompson (22 disposals, six clearances, nine tackles) and former Collingwood and Richmond defender Iilish Ross (23 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances) dominated for the Bloods, while Aprille Crooks kicked two goals for the Roosters in the loss.

Glenelg 1.2 (8) def. by South Adelaide 9.7 (61)

Draft hopeful Hope Taylor recorded 10 disposals, five tackles, and a goal in South Adelaide's commanding win over Glenelg, while former Adelaide and Fremantle midfielder Nikki Nield recorded a game-high eight clearances.

Port Adelaide train-on player Isla Wiencke had 22 disposals and eight tackles for Glenelg in the loss, as Kiana Lee kicked the side's sole goal.

Woodville-West Torrens 4.7 (31) def. Central District 3.0 (18)

Woodville-West Torrens broke away late to record a sixth-straight win and remain atop the SANFLW ladder seven rounds in.

Young gun Julia Faulkner recorded 18 disposals, seven tackles, and seven clearances for the Eagles, and Cheryllee Waters kicked two goals.

Lauren Breguet, Annelise Lovell, and Kirra Tonkin were the goalkickers for Central District.

Sturt 6.4 (40) def. Norwood 3.5 (23)

Sturt edged into the top four with a hard-fought win over Norwood. Isobel Kuiper starred in the win, with 32 disposals and 12 tackles, while Amelia Rusden kicked two goals for Norwood.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange 3.3 (21) def. by Coorparoo 3.4 (22)

Coorparoo narrowly defeated Wilston Grange to remain on top of the QAFLW ladder, led impressively by Lucy Schneider (17 disposals, one goal) and Tilayna Nissen (14 disposals, five inside 50s).

Former Brisbane and Western Bulldogs forward Zimmorlei Farquharson kicked two goals for the Gorillas, and Layla Collins won a game-high 21 disposals.

Moreton Bay 5.6 (36) def. Maroochydore 4.4 (28)

Emmerson Brady was immense in Moreton Bay's win over Maroochydore – its first of the year – with 24 disposals, six clearances, and seven tackles, while Jade Brazier led the way for the Roos, with 25 disposals and three clearances.

Broadbeach 2.1 (13) def. by Morningside 12.7 (79)

Morningside landed a percentage-boosting win over Broadbeach, with draft hopeful Stella Scott (31 disposals, three goals) and Laura Roy (28 disposals, three goals) doing plenty of damage.

Asia Single – sister of Gold Coast's Lucy and draft eligible next year, hailing from the Suns' Academy – was Broadbeach's best, finishing with 29 disposals and eight inside 50s.

Southport 14.11 (95) def. Bond University 4.4 (28)

Maddy Baldwin and Tayla Christensen each kicked three goals in a big Southport win – the latter also kicking five behinds in a day that could have been even bigger. Stephanie O'Brien was the leading disposal winner with 28.

Kendra Blattman kicked three of Bond University's four goals.

Aspley 6.6 (42) def. University of Queensland 3.5 (23)

Former Brisbane and Gold Coast midfielder Ella Smith was immense for Aspley in a crucial win over the University of Queensland, with 32 disposals and eight inside 50s, and Jessica Stallard kicked four of the side's six goals.

Another former Lion, Luka Yoshida-Martin (21 disposals, four clearances) was impressive for the University of Queensland, and Eva Sartor's work through the middle bore 20 disposals and six clearances.

WAFLW

West Perth 7.11 (53) def. East Fremantle 1.4 (10)

Sabreena McKinnon kicked four goals in West Perth's big win over East Fremantle, as Ellee McEvoy won a game-high 27 disposals.

Former AFLW forward Ashlee Atkins kicked East Fremantle's sole goal.

Claremont 4.4 (28) def. Subiaco 3.4 (22)

Claremont held off a surging Subiaco side to snag a six-point win on Saturday, helped along by a dominant ruck performance from Matilda Husband (40 hitouts, 13 disposals).

Former Sydney AFLW duo Paige Sheppard (25 disposals) and Lisa Steane (22 disposals, nine tackles) continued their strong seasons for Subiaco.

Peel Thunder 4.3 (27) def. by Swan Districts 19.3 (117)

An 11-goal second half landed Swan Districts a commanding 90-point win over Peel Thunder on Saturday, as former Fremantle spearhead Ashley Sharp kicked eight goals from 12 disposals.

Summer Yarran (four goals) and Taylah Edwards (three goals) also contributed on the scoreboard, and WAFLW star Jaime Henry recorded 49 disposals.

Against the tide, Rebekah Cornwill kicked two goals from two disposals for Peel.

East Perth 4.5 (29) def. by South Fremantle 7.3 (45)

Natasha Entwistle (33 disposals, six inside 50s, five marks) was everywhere for South Fremantle in its 16-point win over East Perth on Saturday, as Jessica Watts kicked two of the side's seven goals.

Crucial in attack for East Perth, despite the loss, was Elissa Price with 11 disposals, five inside 50s, and two goals.

VFLW

Sandringham 6.5 (41) def. Geelong 2.7 (19)

Courtney Aughtie (three goals, 10 disposals), and Grace Hodder (26 disposals, 10 tackles) were crucial in breaking back-to-back losses for Sandringham, helping the side to its second win of the young season.

Lucy Marescuk was Geelong's best, with 22 disposals, six marks, and six intercept possessions.

Darebin 2.4 (16) def. by Western Bulldogs 4.5 (29)

Former Collingwood and Geelong utility Erica Fowler dominated the air in the Western Bulldogs' second win of 2026, finishing with 37 hitouts and 21 disposals, while former Collingwood and Richmond defender Sarah Sansonetti had 12 intercept possessions for the match.

Falcons captain Caitlin Bunker (21 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal) was her side's best in the loss.

Collingwood 11.8 (74) def. Casey 1.2 (8)

Collingwood's massive start to the season continued with a 66-point win over Casey, as captain Dom Carbone (19 disposals, two goals) led from the front.

Father-daughter prospect Felicity Mahoney – daughter of Collingwood, Western Bulldogs, and Port Adelaide forward Josh – made her VFLW debut, finishing with 14 disposals and five tackles.

Former Richmond hard nut Meg Macdonald (21 disposals, seven tackles, seven clearances) was Casey's best.

Tasmania 5.1 (31) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 15.11 (101)

North Melbourne's strong premiership defence continued with a systematic dismantling of Tasmania on Saturday afternoon. Former Brisbane and Essendon replacement signing Brooke Sheridan dobbed seven goals for the Roos, and captain Renee Tierney made it back-to-back three-goal games.

Ava Read was Tasmania's best, finishing with 13 disposals, six tackles, and a goal.

Essendon 10.3 (63) def. Carlton 4.7 (31)

Essendon broke through for its first win of the season, helped along by three goals from each of Tia Davidge and Christina Bernardi.

Former Bombers AFLW replacement Amelia Gladman was the leading possession winner with 20 and Ashlea Melnikas (eight tackles) applied plenty of pressure.

Hannah Scott (19 disposals, eight clearances, six tackles) and Nell Morris-Dalton (19 disposals, two goals) were both important for Carlton.

Port Melbourne 0.9 (9) def. by Williamstown 7.8 (50)

Williamstown re-established control in the season, doing away with an inaccurate Port Melbourne.

AFLW premiership Bulldog Naomi Ferres (27 disposals, 12 intercept possessions) was impressive for the Seagulls, and each of Mia Zielinski and Ellen Williams kicked two goals. Mia Caffrey (21 disposals, nine tackles) was impressive for Port Melbourne despite the loss.