St Kilda has opted for a young leadership group in 2026, led by 24-year-old Serene Watson

Hannah Priest (left) and Serene Watson celebrate a win during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SERENE Watson has been appointed St Kilda's new AFLW captain.

The All-Australian defender, 24, will take the reins from Hannah Priest, who stepped down after six seasons as sole skipper.

Watson started her career at Gold Coast and was the Suns' first ever AFLW selection, before crossing to the Saints ahead of the 2023 season.

Serene Watson in action during St Kilda's elimination final against Adelaide on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

She will be supported by 23-year-old Tyanna Smith as vice-captain, in the midfielder's third season in the leadership group.

Rounding out the 2026 leaders are Molly McDonald (25 years old), Georgia Patrikios (25 years old) and newcomer Paige Trudgeon (also 25), who is in her third year in Saints colours after moving from Carlton.

Veteran Nicola Barr has also stepped down from last year's leadership group.

St Kilda is the third club to have appointed a new captain this year, following on from Richmond (co-captains Ellie McKenzie and Gab Seymour) and Geelong (co-captains Nina Morrison and Becky Webster).