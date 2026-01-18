From new stars to established ones who have found another gear, we choose the player from each club that turned heads this season

FROM young guns on the rise to competition stalwarts, plenty of players took their game to the next level this year.

Some earned All-Australian selection and featured prominently in their club's best and fairest counts, while others simply took the next step in their AFLW journey.

AFL.com.au takes a look at your club's breakout player from the 2025 season.

SARAH GOODWIN

As the Crows were desperate to blood some more players through the middle, Goodwin was the one to take the opportunity and run with it. Although seen through the middle at times in 2024, she made the permanent move in 2025 and was the reason the likes of Anne Hatchard and Chelsea Randall could be used to fill gaps in other areas of the ground. Her high point came in Adelaide's come-from-behind win over Gold Coast in round six, where she gathered a career-high 27 disposals and nine clearances.

JADE ELLENGER

Ellenger took her game to another level in 2025, becoming one of the best rebounding defenders in the game. A hard runner who is an elite ball user, Ellenger was vital in Brisbane's ball movement from the defensive half into attack. Already a two-time premiership player, Ellenger has genuinely broken out to become one of Craig Starcevich's most important players, finishing third in the Lions' best and fairest and earning an All-Australian squad nomination.

DAYNA FINN

In her third season with Carlton, Irishwoman Finn signified the exponential growth of her side more broadly. Using speed to cover the ground and generate attacking run, Finn made the Blues as a whole especially difficult to defend. She was rewarded with All-Australian selection and Carlton's best and fairest award, and notably kicked 10 goals for the season, despite having kicked just one in her 15 career games leading into 2025.

TARNI WHITE

The tough Pie blossomed in 2025, playing in defence where her skills and grit were crucial to Collingwood's often under siege backline. White was named in the All-Australian squad for the first time this season and finished second in the club's best and fairest, just recognition for an outstanding season as one of Collingwood's most reliable players. White had a very consistent season, averaging career-highs in disposals (18.6) and marks (5.1). She looms as a crucial piece in Collingwood's rebuild under Sam Wright, given her ability to rebound the ball out of defence.

HOLLY RIDEWOOD

Although a first-year player can't really be a breakout player, Ridewood is a clear choice for Essendon given how speculative a choice she was at pick No.12 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW draft. She played every game of the season – one of just 10 players at Essendon – and was the only first-year player to do so. Averaging 10 disposals and 2.9 tackles throughout the year, she was also the only first-year player to earn coaches votes for her efforts.

GABBY NEWTON

Newton well and truly delivered on her potential in 2025, becoming a full-time midfielder who thrived at the coalface under Lisa Webb. Newton, who was drafted with pick 1 in 2019, excelled in the purple this season, averaging a career-high 24.4 disposals, ranked 10th in the League. A hard-working on-baller who does most of her damage forward of centre, Newton added another dimension to the Dockers' midfield alongside the likes of Aisling McCarthy and Kiara Bowers. Her outstanding campaign was recognised with a maiden All-Australian blazer and she was runner-up in Fremantle's best and fairest.

MIKAYLA BOWEN

The run and relentlessness of Bowen has been important to Geelong since she arrived in 2022, but in 2025 it went to a whole new level as she earned a place in the All-Australian squad for the first time in the hoops. Bowen averaged a career-high 21.6 disposals, 232.5m gained, and 6.7 tackles across her 12 games in a key role to how the Cats wanted to play their footy.

NIAMH MCLAUGHLIN

The Gold Coast co-captain became one of the most damaging rebound defenders in the game this season, thriving in her third season of AFLW. McLaughlin's speed and flair off the half-back line was integral to the Suns' ball movement under Rhyce Shaw this season, while her leadership was also pivotal to the Suns, who have the youngest list in the competition. The first Irish player to captain an AFL/W side, McLaughlin earned her maiden All-Australian nod this year and finished fourth in the club best and fairest after a consistent campaign.

CAMBRIDGE MCCORMICK

Having found a home as a defender after initially having to carry the Giants' ruck load early in her career, McCormick became one of the League's foremost hybrid defenders in 2025. Her 180cm makes her an obvious key back, tasked with big forward targets from the opposition, but it was the confidence and freedom she found to turn that stopping power into genuine attacking rebound that took her to a new level. McCormick was rewarded with All-Australian selection as a result.

LAURA STONE

In the face of Hawthorn's extensive injury concerns, youngster Stone stepped up in a big way. Having plied her trade primarily as a forward during her first season, Stone picked up an increased midfield role this year while the likes of Emily Bates and Jasmine Fleming spent time on the sidelines. A clean ball user with explosive speed, Stone no doubt learned plenty in 2026 and improved drastically. How the Hawks use her once they have a full complement of on-ballers available remains to be seen, but her versatility and skillset means Daniel Webster can deploy her in a range of roles with confidence.

RYLEIGH WOTHERSPOON

A bolter in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, Wotherspoon was added as a genuine utility but once settled as a mid-sized forward in 2025, she became a truly damaging option ahead of the ball. But it didn't come easily - she was needed in defence for early parts of the season due to injury issues across the club. Wotherspoon kicked eight goals for the year – three of which came during finals – while averaging 10.9 disposals and 5.1 tackles.

BLAITHIN BOGUE

Probably the season's biggest breakout star, Bogue exceeded everyone's expectations in 2025, earning an All-Australian blazer. She was made to bide her time before featuring at the top level but had an instant impact when she was given an opportunity in Darren Crocker's side this year. Bogue kicked an equal all-time competition-high 25 goals, becoming an integral part of the Kangaroos' front half where her speed, goal smarts and power came to the fore. Her form was a big tick to North Melbourne's development program. Despite being the first club to win back-to-back AFLW premierships, the Roos continue to get better and better given the elite, high-performance program they have built.

INDY TAHAU

A premiership player with Brisbane, Tahau was already a very good player, but after the better part of two years rehabbing a nasty knee injury, her potential may have been forgotten. She played the first fortnight in defence before swinging forward to become the League's leading goalkicker. Tahau might not just be Port Adelaide's breakout player, but the League's as a whole.

ISABEL BACON

The Sandringham Dragons product took another big stride forward at the Tigers in 2025, playing all 12 matches this season. While Bacon's raw numbers don't exactly jump off the page, her defensive pressure and ability to play through the midfield or across half-back makes her a promising player for the Tigers. A hard-worker with explosive speed, endurance and power, Bacon's versatility means she is often called upon to plug holes or try to create something different for Richmond. The young gun could be in line for an increased midfield role next season after Grace Egan's departure, or as more of a distributor out of defence pending how the Tigers swing the magnets.

PAIGE TRUDGEON

Trudgeon started 2025 with a bang, recording 15 spoils in St Kilda's shock win over Adelaide, and she just rolled on from there. Following some lean years where she struggled to recapture the form that caught the eye back in seasons six at Carlton, Trudgeon bounced back to the top in a big way in 2025. Her average 6.6 intercepts and capacity to lock down dangerous opponents was key to St Kilda's maiden finals berth.

HOLLY COOPER

The Sydney Swans Academy product became a weapon forward of centre for the Swans this season, booting 10 goals from 12 games to finish as the Swans' second most productive scoring avenue. Cooper is a great asset given her ability to impact the scoreboard, but also to lock the ball inside 50 with her tackling pressure and defensive intent. The young gun was a tough matchup for opposition coaches this year given her speed and agility and will be a key piece of Sydney's attack for many years to come.

LAUREN WAKFER

West Coast had a slate of players who could feasibly be deemed a breakout – including Jess Rentsch and Georgie Cleaver – but Wakfer's establishment as a dangerous key forward couldn't be ignored. Being able to settle into the forward line and simply pinch hit in the ruck meant Wakfer could showcase her best assets, including her set shot routine and strength in the air. She finished the season with eight goals and 13 contested marks, ultimately landing third in the club's best and fairest count.

RYLIE WILCOX

There's just so much to like about the Bulldogs' young gun. Wilcox is as tough as they come, can play both through the midfield or in defence and wears her heart on her sleeve. The combination of speed and work rate has quickly seen her become a fan favourite at the Kennel and the sky really is the limit for the Northern Knights product. A strong decision-maker with classy skills, Wilcox has huge upside as Tamara Hyett's side look to continue to surge up the ladder. For the second year in a row, Wilcox finished as the runner up in the Bulldogs' best and fairest, but after just 41 games of AFLW footy, she's quickly becoming one of the Dogs' most important players. How Hyett uses her star asset in 2026 will be an interesting watch.