Western Bulldogs coach Tamara Hyett says her side is ready to return to finals next year

Tamara Hyett during the AFLW Round 5 match between Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs haven't won a final since their 2018 flag, but head coach Tamara Hyett says the club is finally becoming relevant again.

On paper things look similar to last year, sitting in that same middle of the ladder purgatory that has clubs fall off the media dashboard.

But with an extra win on this year’s scorecard, the fourth-highest percentage in the league and a 4-2 win-loss in the latter half of the season, the Dogs are now pushing to capture the modern AFLW zeitgeist.

"We spoke about the last four rounds becoming relevant again, as a club," Hyett told AFL.com.au.

"I think internally we're respected and relevant. But probably externally, I think we wanted to become relevant, have a really strong identity, and then play with conviction. And I thought that we finished the season with a really strong identity and that's something that the group can be really proud of."

With a 45-point win over finals side St Kilda in round 12, the Dogs ended their year nicely, with enough confidence in their game to take into next year.

But their third consecutive finals absence still looms large, with Hyett saying their shaky start of the season is what let them down.

Deanna Berry celebrates during the AFLW Round 12 match between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park, November 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was the ability to execute; our fundamentals and the efficiency piece probably wasn't there the first half of the year," she said.

"But we became better with ball in hand, and we were able to execute more consistently across the game…which obviously we started to reap the rewards of the second half of the year.

"That really drives and probably ignites a bit of determination across the offseason that if we get ourselves right and we look at tackling things earlier…it definitely benefits you starting well."

As the Western Bulldogs head into the off-season, Hyett has belief in her team’s ability to set themselves up for 2026.

Understanding the importance of being a "12-month athlete" paired with minimal list turnover, Hyett says they were able to demonstrate that level of consistency this year.

"Probably the biggest thing was the continuity with the list and our ability to add layers based on the physical conditioning that the players brought back in themselves," Hyett said.

"I think coming into the season last year, we probably weren't as prepared in the off season.

"But this year, the players went to work off their own bat, obviously under the guidance of the [high performance] side.

"We probably had some stability, as well, around retention of players. There wasn't such a significant list turnover. [We were able] to build a little bit more chemistry and cohesion with the same group for a second year in a row."

Speaking before the off-season recruitment window, Hyett forecast an attacking approach to trade and draft to develop their squad.

"I think we're always keen to bring in more talent where we can and our list and recruiting team do a great job," she said.

"We'll use the trade period and draft to hopefully make us a better side. Whatever talent is available, if that's going to make us a better side, that's something we'll definitely target."

The Dogs brought in midfield bull Mikala Cann via a trade from Collingwood, while drafting athletic defender Mizuki Brothwell with pick No.14 and speedster Charlie O'Connor-Moreira with pick No.45.

Visualising 12-months ahead, simply rising from 12th to the top eight is not a pass mark for Hyett and her Western Bulldogs. They’re expecting to be back winning finals come November.

"We don't want to just make finals. You want to win finals," Hyett said.

"We beat a side (St Kilda) really convincingly in the last round, which I think internally can drive hunger to be better because you've got [a team] that's playing an extra week that I think we beat probably across the field in all areas.

"I look at even Hawthorn, if we go back to the Hawthorn game (R3), we probably should have won that game and they're a top-four side.

"We set a really strong foundation defensively last year, which enabled us to stay in games long enough. Then I feel like we've consolidated that, as well as bettered our whole of ground defence. Our contest work stacks up and once you get that inside stuff sorted, then you can go to work on the outside, which is the offence.

"We think from a game profile that we've set up, we think we're in good shape to win finals."