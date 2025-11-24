The winners of the 2025 AFLW Mark of the Year and Goal of the Year have been announced

Montana Ham (left) and Sarah Hosking. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S Sarah Hosking and Sydney's Montana Ham have won the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year and 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year respectively.

Hosking's courageous contested mark against Collingwood in round 10 has earned the forward the honour, taking the win over her teammate Beth Lynch and Melbourne's Tayla Harris.

ROO WINS TOP PRIZE Ball-magnet adds to stunning year with B&F win

ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM Roo equals record, fresh faces make up bulk of side

LIKE A FISH TO WATER Swans sensation named Rising Star

RECORD-BREAKER Defender-turned-forward takes out leading goalkicker gong

AFLW JIM STYNES COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD Kate Darby's fitting farewell to the game

UMPIRING RISING STAR Emilie Hill named 2025 AFLW Umpiring Rising Star



The dynamic forward ran back with the flight at full speed to take the grab right in the middle of a congested pack.

The mark was not only goal saving late in the first quarter but was an incredible display of bravery as the Tiger narrowly avoided a wayward spoil from teammate Rebecca Miller.

Learn More 00:23

Similar to Hosking, Ham's impressive run on goal was also against the Magpies in round two, and also edged out her own teammate Chloe Molloy, as well as Carlton's Keeley Sherar.

The Swan's goal started with a clinical intercept halfway up the ground before she took off, initiating three handball receives, outrunning her Collingwood opponents before finishing with the strong major.

Learn More 00:34

Hosking won a cash prize of $50,000 for her grab while Ham has also taken home $50,000 with a further $10,000 donated to her local community club.

Both awards are decided by a combination of public votes and votes from the AFLW All-Australian panel.