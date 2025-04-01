From her greatest fear to her hopes for a future celebrity doppelganger, some of Ally Dallaway's fun facts did surprise us

Ally Dallaway in action during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Richmond midfielder Ally Dallaway, who crossed to the Tigers from the Giants ahead of the 2024 season.

From her greatest fear to her hopes for a future celebrity doppelganger, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Ally than her footy ability.

L-R: Charley Ryan, Shane Dunne, Ally Dallaway and Jodie Hicks pose for a photo ahead of round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s your middle name?

My middle name is Jayne.

What’s your hometown?

Castle Hill, Sydney.

What’s your greatest fear?

Sharks or airplane crash.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I rewatch the Harry Potter series probably once every six months.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night (it’s parmi btw)

What’s your coffee order?

Almond cap or iced almond latte when the sun's out.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Usually solo but sometimes with my housemate/teammate Jodie Hicks.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

When I worked as a disability support worker it taught me a lot about gratitude and appreciating the little things, it was a constant reminder to be grateful for the life I’m able to live but also how much helping others can fill your cup.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Eat Sacred in Hawthorn do amazing sandwiches and coffee.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Very hard to pick one, I clicked with a lot of girls when I came to the club. But probably Mon Conti.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Chris Muratore has been really helpful in fine-tuning our craft and fundamentals, and of course my midfield coach Shaun Hampson.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick-back ponytail or bun. No flyaway hairs allowed.

Ally Dallaway warms up before Richmond's clash against Geelong in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, I work part-time (two days a week) for the Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand. I’m very lucky they are flexible with my training commitments and I’ve been able to work remotely since they're based in Sydney.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning state cup tournaments for touch football.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I definitely don’t have one but if I can look like Jennifer Aniston when I’m her age I’ll be happy.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Cheeky Monkey and Black Gold in Richmond do great coffee and food.

Recommend a movie or book

Would highly recommend the book Verity by Colleen Hoover if you are into thrillers.