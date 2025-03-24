She's taken on some of the AFLW's most dangerous forwards, but there's one surprising thing Lucy Cronin is afraid of

Lucy Cronin in action during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Collingwood defender Lucy Cronin, who immediately became one of the Magpies' most important players in her debut season.

From her greatest fear to her celebrity doppelganger, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Lucy than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Francesca. It’s my aunt's middle name also.

What’s your hometown?

Kew in Melbourne. So close to the club!

What’s your greatest fear?

Would have to be sea life. I hate deep water.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I played a lot of basketball before I turned to playing footy!

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night for sure.

Lucy Cronin gets a handball away under pressure from Katie Brennan during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

What’s your coffee order?

Large almond latte or a cappuccino.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

I drive solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

The only way to grow and evolve is to do what you don’t like doing.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Cheeky Monkey – Swan Street.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I can’t choose one!

L-R: Bri Davey, Jordi Ivey, Lucy Cronin, Carly Remmos and Charlotte Taylor pose for a photo at the W Awards on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Would have to say my lines coach Dom Tyson.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

High ponytail, always tied with a ribbon.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I babysit/nanny.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Graduating year 12 last year!

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Everyone says I look like Dua Lipa. I don’t see it.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

My Oh My for lunch after training.

Recommend a movie or book

My favourite book of all time is Looking for Alaska by John Green.