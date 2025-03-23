Ella Roberts grew up a Fremantle supporter but has resisted the pull of returning to the Dockers

Ella Roberts celebrates a goal for West Coast against GWS in Week 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S NOT often that a Fremantle fan is happy to be drafted to West Coast. But for Ella Roberts, that much was true.

Having grown up a Dockers supporter, in 2022 she was the highest rated top-age talent in Western Australia, and arguably the country. In a two-team town, and with the state-based AFLW draft still in operation, she was always going to land with the Eagles.

"My whole family were die-hard West Coast fans, and I think I was when I was younger, but then I wanted to be different, so I went for Freo, just to create some banter and stuff like that," Roberts told AFL.com.au with a laugh.

"So, I was pretty happy with West Coast, and I obviously supported them a little bit, like the 2018 Grand Final, that was awesome to watch."

Ella Roberts poses for a photo after being selected with pick No.14 at the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft on June 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Originally from Margaret River, and still with some family living the three-hour drive south of Perth, Roberts kicks back with time at the beach and study away from footy.

Also, a passion for collecting footy boots.

"I'm like, obsessed with collecting football boots. I have like 10 unopened pairs in my room, just because I want to have cool ones in future years that they don't sell anymore," Roberts said.

"I'm planning on collecting more."

The ability to stick around close to home was important for Roberts, not only for the sake of the baggage fees to lug her boot collection across the country.

Despite much speculation that in a truly national draft she would have been in contention to be taken at No.1, staying near her family was more important than the accolade of being the first player selected.

Instead, she slid to pick No.14, while Montana Ham, Jasmine Fleming, Hannah Ewings, Amber Clarke, and Sofia Hurley were taken with the first five selections.

"Honestly, I'm grateful that we had the state-based draft still, because I was definitely someone who was not ready to leave home at all," Roberts said earnestly.

"So, I'm still living at home… I am more than happy to be still at home, still at West Coast in WA."

The circumstances that Roberts' draft class had to navigate were tricky. Initially preparing for a draft to play in early 2023, the AFL's decision to move the AFLW season to an August start fast tracked the start of their careers.

It meant 14 players, including Roberts, made their AFLW debut later that year at just 17 years of age.

West Coast as a club, and friendships with her fellow draftees were what got Roberts through the tumultuous period.

"As soon as I walked in the door the club was kind of like 'we don't really care what pick you come… you're a West Coast Eagles player and you're a first-year player, so you don't have the responsibility to take a team that may be on the bottom of the ladder to the top'," Roberts said.

"They were really good, and I know I love the position that I'm in… we definitely all support each other."

Amy Franklin (left) and Ella Roberts pose for a photo during West Coast's team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

And that support doesn't just come from those who arrived at the Eagles at the same time as Roberts, like Lauren and Zoe Wakfer, Abbygail Bushby, and Jaide Britton, but also those with whom she came through the talent pathways and now play in opposing colours.

"We did National Academies and stuff like that together, so we obviously want the best for each other. A few girls like Mon Ham, Jas Fleming, Lauren Young, I'm really close with them. When I see them thriving, that's awesome, and it's obviously really good for women's sport and AFLW," Roberts said.

"I'm their biggest fan, and I hope they're mine as well."