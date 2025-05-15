She's one of the competition's most dangerous forwards, but there's plenty you may not know about Dakota Davidson

Dakota Davidson poses for a photo at Brisbane's team photo day on July 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson, who is one of the competition's great entertainers with her exuberant goal celebrations and infectious personality.

From her coffee order to her hair care routine, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Dakota than her footy ability.

Learn More 01:54

What’s your middle name?

Ann-Maree.

What’s your hometown?

Ipswich.

What’s your greatest fear?

Heights and reptiles.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

What you see is what you get really

Steak night or parma night?

Steak - medium-rare eye fillet, garlic mash and honey carrots.

Learn More 00:54

What’s your coffee order?

Ice choccy, no cream, no ice cream.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo with music blasting, windows down

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Be curious, not judgmental.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

FigJam and Co catering - bush tukka business yum

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Poppy Boltz.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Phil Lovett, yeah the forwards.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Let it fall how it falls after a shower.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

No job, only vibes.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Under 12s Metropolitan West winners of the state league touch football comp.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Orion pub for a cheeky parmi.

Recommend a movie or book

[Movie and book] It Ends With Us.

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Gunditjmarra.

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

The most meaningful part about being Indigenous is educating people on the history of Australia and having a platform to be able to show young Indigenous kids that no matter where you come from, you can make a dream come true!

