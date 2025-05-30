You won't want to miss some of these mouthwatering clashes

Kate Shierlaw is chased by Breanna Koenen during the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2025 NAB AFLW fixture has landed.

With a return to traditional timeslots, 12 rounds over 12 weeks and the flexibility to change times of matches during the crossover period with the men's season, there's plenty to look forward to this season.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2025 AFLW FIXTURE HERE OR SCROLL BELOW

Players will face their old sides, important rematches are on the cards, and a nostalgic season opener has been confirmed.

Among it all, AFL.com.au has plucked out the 10 games to watch this coming AFLW season.

Brisbane v North Melbourne

Round five: Sunday, September 14 at Brighton Homes Arena

Brisbane will be out for revenge when they meet reigning premiers North Melbourne in a rematch of last year's Grand Final in round five. The Kangaroos defeated the Lions convincingly by 30 points in the decider to secure their maiden premiership. Prior to last season, Brisbane had beaten North Melbourne five consecutive times. However, the tables turned in 2024 with the Kangaroos thrashing the Lions in week one and then backing it up with their Grand Final win. These two teams have played in the last two Grand Finals, with the ledger at one apiece. There will be no love lost when these two proud sides meet on Sunday afternoon at Brighton Homes Arena.

Carlton v Collingwood

Round one: Thursday, August 14 at Ikon Park

This year marks the 10th AFLW season and what better way to celebrate than with a season opener between traditional rivals Collingwood and Carlton at Ikon Park. Fans of the game will remember the first ever AFLW game played between these two sides in 2017 in front of a sold-out crowd of 24,568 at the same venue. There are still a number of players remaining for each side - Darcy Vescio, Britt Bonnici, Ruby Schleicher, Breann Harrington (née Moody), Gab Pound and Bri Davey, although Davey is now playing for Collingwood. It could also be the first time we get to see last year's No.1 draft pick Ash Centra in action for the Pies. Both Carlton and Collingwood had disappointing 2024 campaigns and will be looking to start the new season with a win.

Ash Centra poses for a photo after being selected by Collingwood with the No.1 pick in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond v Essendon

Round three: Friday, August 29 at TIO Stadium (NT)

Last year's Dreamtime game between Richmond and Essendon in Darwin was one of the best matches of the season. The game finished in a draw after both sides had led the game at different stages. Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood was sensational, kicking two goals and accumulating 18 disposals, whilst Tigers skipper Katie Brennan kicked two of her own. Last year was the first time a women's Dreamtime match had been played in Darwin, and it will be great to see the second edition of this incredible initiative in 2025.

Tayla Hart-Aluni, Bonnie Toogood, Mary Dunn, the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round Honouree, Katie Brennan and Mackenzie Ford ahead of the match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photo

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

Round 10: Friday, October 17 at Alberton Oval

Hawthorn fans had their hearts broken in last year's semi-final against Port Adelaide when the Power came from behind to win by one point. Hawthorn went into the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead, but the Power staged a huge comeback to steal the win. The victory ended Hawthorn's season, while the Power went through to the preliminary final where they lost to eventual premier North Melbourne. The Hawks will be seeking vengeance on the Power in what will be a huge Friday night clash in round 10.

Adelaide v Brisbane

Round four: Sunday, September 7 at Norwood Oval

When these two powerhouses of the AFLW meet each season, they never disappoint. The two foundation clubs are the most successful in the League's history, having both won multiple premierships. The game between Brisbane and Adelaide attracted the highest attended home and away crowd last season, with Brisbane getting up by two points on their home deck in front of 6,104 fans. This year, the game returns to Adelaide's home ground at Norwood and it's sure to be another thriller.

Eleanor Hartill, Taylor Smith and Tahlia Hickie celebrate Brisbane's win over Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

Round nine: Friday, October 10 at Mission Whitten Oval

This match sparked controversy last season when the Western Bulldogs were unable to score a goal in the Friday night prime time game. The low-scoring affair dominated headlines, with commentators questioning the tactics applied by Western Bulldogs coach Tam Hyett who put players behind the ball instead of trying to score goals of their own. Well, both sides have been given the Friday night timeslot again this season when they face off in round nine at Whitten Oval. All eyes will be watching to see if there will be a repeat of last year's lacklustre feature, or if the coaches and players will open the game up to make it a more entertaining affair.

Tamara Hyett addresses her Western Bulldogs players during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Sydney

Round 10: Saturday, October 18 at Casey Fields

For the first time in AFLW history Melbourne and Sydney, Australia's two biggest cities will meet for the first time. The Swans will venture to Casey Fields for a Saturday afternoon clash with the Demons. Only one player has played at both Melbourne and Sydney, Brenna Tarrant, who was last year named in the All Australian team for the first time. Tune into the match to see which major city gets bragging rights in this new version of the rivalry.

Brenna Tarrant warms up prior to the match between Gold Coast and Yartapuulti at People First Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Round 11: Friday, October 24 at Norwood Oval

Circle this Friday night in your calendar. This will be the fourth edition of the South Australian Showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide. The Crows are undefeated in the Showdown, but the gap is slowly narrowing. Last year the Power reduced the margin to just 14 points. If these games continue in this trajectory, this round 11 clash should be a close one.

Geelong v Hawthorn

Round seven: Thursday, September 25 at GMHBA Stadium

When these two sides met last season it was the highest scoring match of the year, with 21 goals kicked at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night. The Hawks had eight individual goal kickers, including multiple goals to young guns Laura Stone and Mackenzie Eardley, whilst the Cats had six. Irish stars from both sides stood up, with crowd favourite Aishling Moloney kicking three goals and racking up 19 disposals for the Cats, while Hawthorn's Aileen Gilroy had 16 disposals and kicked one major. It was one of the games of the season, and it returns to prime time this year on a Thursday night in round seven.

Fremantle v West Coast

Round five: Sunday, September 14 at Fremantle Community Bank Oval

Fremantle and West Coast have met in the Western Derby seven times, with Fremantle winning on each occasion. But similar to the Showdown in South Australia, the underdogs, which in this case is West Coast, are slowly catching up. Last season the Dockers won by 13 points in front of a huge home and away crowd of 6,047. It's always entertaining watching the Derby, with a number of players historically having played at both clubs such as Roxy Roux, Kellie Gibson and Aisling McCarthy. With another pre-season under the eye of senior coach Daisy Pearce, could this be West Coast's time to break the Dockers' run?

Daisy Pearce shares a laugh during West Coast's 2025 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

2025 NAB AFLW FIXTURE

Round One

Thursday, Aug 14

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Gold Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7:15pm AWST (Seven)

Friday, Aug 15

Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)

Saturday, Aug 16

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm AEST (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 5:35pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 17

Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm AEST (Seven)

St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2:10pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval 3:40pm ACST (FOX)

Round Two

Saturday, Aug 23

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 24

Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Geelong at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (Seven)

Round Three

Friday, Aug 29

Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)

Saturday, Aug 30

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v West Coast at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4:35pm ACST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 31

Collingwood v Melbourne at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (Seven)

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Four

Saturday, Sep 6

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Field, 12:35pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Hawthorn v St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 7

Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACST (Seven)

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Five

Saturday, Sep 13

Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 2:35pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 4:35pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 14

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Six

Saturday, Sep 20

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 7:35pm ACST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Seven

Thursday, Sep 25

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Friday, Sep 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Sep 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Adelaide v Sydney at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Eight

Thursday, Oct 2

Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)

Friday, Oct 3

Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 4

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 5

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Geelong v Carlton GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Nine

Friday, Oct 10

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 11

Adelaide v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACDT (FOX)

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 12

Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Round Ten

Friday, Oct 17

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)

West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6:15pm AWST (FOX)

Saturday, Oct 18

Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 19

Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Eleven

Friday, Oct 24

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 25

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Essendon v Hawthorn at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Fremantle v Richmond at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)

Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Oct 26

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Twelve

Friday, Oct 31 - Sunday, Nov 2

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval - time and broadcaster TBC

Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Henson Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park - time and broadcaster TBC

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Sydney v Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC