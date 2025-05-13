This year's AFLW Dreamtime match will be played at TIO Stadium during round three

Tayla Hart-Aluni, Bonnie Toogood, Mary Dunn, the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round Honouree, Katie Brennan and Mackenzie Ford ahead of the AFLW R9 match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NAB AFLW competition is returning to the Top End, with the second Darwin edition of the Dreamtime match between Essendon and Richmond to be played this year.

The AFL has confirmed Indigenous Round will be held across rounds three and four, with round three coinciding with the AFL men's pre-finals bye round.

The Dreamtime match itself will be played in round three (weekend commencing Friday, August 29) at TIO Stadium.

Essendon co-captains Stephanie Cain and Bonnie Toogood are seen with coach Natalie Wood ahead of the AFLW R9 match against Richmond at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers and Tigers played out a thrilling draw in Darwin last year, although that match was played in stormy late-October wet-season weather, and this year's edition will come in the drier August.

Both clubs also completed visits to local schools, football teams and community groups as part of the trip.

"Dreamtime is such a wonderful tradition in the AFL landscape, and I am thrilled to see it return to the Top End for the second year in a row as a part of the NAB AFLW competition," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"Essendon and Richmond have such a rich history celebrating Indigenous culture and I’m sure fans of both clubs will look forward to supporting the continuation of this match-up across the W fixture.

"We know the Northern Territory has the highest proportion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people relative to Australia's total population – around 30.8 per cent – so hosting games in the NT plays a key role in our vision to showcase the contribution of our First Nations people and connect more Indigenous communities to our game.

"Nationally, it's pleasing to see participants who identify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander make up 6.4 per cent of our total across community footy, NAB AFL Auskick, NAB AFL Superkick and AFL Nines, which equates to more than 31,000 participants.

A general view during the AFLW R9 match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"While this is an increase compared to this time last year, we still have plenty of work to do to help drive participation.

"I’d like to thank the Northern Territory Government, AFL Northern Territory and the clubs for their support and look forward to the game later this year."

Richmond CEO Shane Dunne said the club was grateful to have the opportunity to return to Darwin.

"Dreamtime is a pivotal part of our club, and it provides an opportunity for the football community to come together and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture," he said.

"Having this game in Darwin also allows us to showcase elite-level women’s football to the Northern Territory and gives our players and the broader club a chance to connect with the local community."

Essendon counterpart Craig Vozzo was equally effusive, recognising the privilege of being involved in the Dreamtime match in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

"Our aim for positive impact remains as strong as ever. We're committed to ensuring our game, players and club continue to meaningfully contribute to the community in the Northern Territory, addressing health, wellbeing and education through football. Importantly, we aim to inspire females through the actions of our players, both on and off the field," Vozzo said.

"Bringing smiles, laughter, and cheers to our Bomber fans in Darwin is a source of immense joy for everyone at the club. We're eagerly anticipating our return for the second AFLW Dreamtime Game against the Tigers."

More than 40 per cent of registered players in the Northern Territory identify as female.

General scenes during the pre-match performance before the AFLW R9 match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A number of clubs – Kuwarna, Carlton, Collingwood, Geelong, Gold Coast, Narrm, Yartapuulti, Richmond, Euro-Yroke and Sydney – have already directly confirmed their Indigenous Round guernseys for later this year, with both the men's and women's team wearing the same design in a one-club approach.

The full AFLW fixture is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, with the season confirmed as starting on Thursday, August 14, with a match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park.