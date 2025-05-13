All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Naomi Ferres celebrates a goal during VFLW round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAREBIN nabbed its first win of the year, while Southport maintained its stranglehold on the QAFLW.

Several bottom-agers impressed across the country, despite not being eligible until the 2026 or 2027 AFLW drafts, and a host of Western Bulldogs AFLW players helped the side to another big win in the VFLW.

VFLW

Darebin 3.8 (26) def. Collingwood 3.5 (23)

Darebin snatched its first win of the season with a final minute goal from 2024 leading goalkicker Monique De Matteo, getting over the top of a highly touted Collingwood outfit.

It was De Matteo's second goal for the game, to lead the way for the Falcons, as Ange Gogos recorded a whopping 17 clearances, 13 tackles, and 33 disposals for the game.

Tahlia Sanger was Collingwood's best, as the teenager finished with 24 disposals, nine marks, and a goal to her name.

Geelong 2.5 (17) def. by Sandringham 10.6 (66)

In her first game of the season, Winnie Laing led the Zebras with 24 disposals, and former Collingwood midfielder Imogen Evans had a well-rounded game with 20 disposals, six clearances, and a goal.

Abby Favell kept her strong season for Geelong going, with 24 disposals, nine clearances, and nine tackles for the day.

Essendon 7.7 (49) def. Carlton 3.4 (22)

Former Geelong half-back Abbey McDonald was the star for Essendon on Saturday, with her 22 disposals and two goals instrumental in the club's third-straight win.

Carlton enjoyed the endless work rate of Brooke Vickers(23 disposals, 10 tackles) on the eve of the AFLW's preseason, while Amelia Velardo (18 disposals), Lila Keck (14 disposals, six tackles), and Madeline Hendrie (11 disposals, eight marks) also played.

Western Bulldogs 11.13 (79) def. Casey 2.2 (14)

On the eve of AFLW preseason, the Western Bulldogs enjoyed some strong form from 11 AFLW-listed players in the club's big win over Casey.

Draftee Emma McDonald presented beautifully in attack to finishe with 16 disposals, two goals, and eight marks, while second-year small forward Elaine Grigg (18 disposals, two goals) was just as dangerous on the deck.

Hard-nut midfielder Dom Carruthers (13 disposals, two goals) also hit the scoreboard, and Lou Stephenson (14 hitouts, one goal) backed up her ruck/forward role of last week. Defender-turned-forward Naomi Ferres also dobbed a goal from her nine disposals.

Brit Gutknecht (22 disposals) was prolific, defender Cleo Buttifant (16 dispsoals) was reliable behind the ball, and ruck Keeley Hardingham (21 disposals, 22 hitouts) made a strong return from an elbow injury.

Meanwhile midfielders Jess Fitzgerald (21 disposals), draftee Sarah Poustie (17 disposals, six tackles), and Brooke Barwick (16 disposals) worked hard all day.

For Casey, Meg Macdonald continued her reliable work around the footy with 15 disposals, six tackles, and seven clearances.

North Melbourne Werribee 9.7 (61) def. Box Hill 4.3 (27)

In the Roos' bounce back win, Alana Barba (19 disposals, 10 tackles, six clearances) was a powerhouse around the footy, while Madeleine Di Cosmo led the way with 26 disposals.

Paige Price, who spent 2022 (S6) on St Kilda's list but was ultimately untried, starred in the ruck for Box Hill with 17 disposals, 28 hitouts, and six clearances.

Williamstown 4.3 (27) def. by Port Melbourne 5.7 (37)

After trading blows across the first half, Port Melbourne got over the top of Williamstown to record back-to-back wins.

Jordan Mifsud (14 disposals, one goal) and Courtney Bromage (10 disposals, two goals) were among the Borough's best, while Emily Eaves (16 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) put on a show for Williamstown once again.

SANFLW

West Adelaide 4.3 (27) def. by Sturt 5.4 (34)

Draft eligible this year, Sturt teenager Lily Smart had a strong day out in the win, with eight inside 50s from her 19 disposals, and six tackles as she offered some defensive coverage, while Monique Bessen – also in her draft year – (29 disposals, six clearances) kept her impressive season going.

Two-time Adelaide AFLW premiership player Hannah Button was among West Adelaide's best with 19 disposals, six tackles, and a goal for the day.

Central District 3.7 (25) def. by South Adelaide 7.1 (43)

National Academy member Lily Baxter recorded 13 disposals and a goal in South Adelaide's victory, as in-form ruck Soriah Moon (27 disposals, 42 hitouts, nine clearances) took control once again.

Tesharna Maher starred for Central District despite the loss, with 20 disposals, nine clearances, seven inside 50s and a goal.

North Adelaide 8.3 (51) def. Norwood 4.6 (30)

In a strong win over Norwood, North Adelaide's Julia Clark put her body on the line, recording 10 tackles and six clearances, while Zara Molloy and former West Coast and Adelaide player Amber Ward kicked two goals apiece.

Charlee Brooksby, sister of Port Adelaide's Molly, offered her outside run for Norwood in the loss, while also applying defensive pressure. Brooksby will be eligible for the 2026 AFLW draft.

Glenelg 5.5 (35) def. by Woodville-West Torrens 14.6 (90)

Woodville-West Torrens' stronghold on the SANFLW has continued with its 55-point win over Glenelg on Sunday afternoon.

Irishwoman Kayleigh Cronin, recently added to Adelaide's AFLW list, recorded nine disposals in her first competitive outing, and Klaudia O'Neill had a day out with six of the Eagles' goals. Christina Leuzzi's impressive season also held strong, as the midfielder recorded 30 disposals, eight tackles, and eight clearances.

Exciting draft prospect Eloise Mackereth (one goal, eight disposals) was a presence for Glenelg, and ruthless ball winner Jess Bates (31 disposals, five clearances, one goal) dominated.

QAFLW

Moreton Bay 4.15 (39) def. Yeronga 3.1 (19)

Jessica Davy was immense in Moreton Bay's victory, with 29 disposals, 10 inside 50s, and a goal, while Thyra Leanne Tavil (18 disposals, five inside 50s) was Yeronga's best.

Coorparoo 2.3 (15) def. by Morningside 3.1 (19)

Former Brisbane AFLW player Lucy Bellinger was the picture of efficiency for Morningside, kicking two goals from two disposals in the side's narrow win over Coorparoo. Chelsea Chesterfield was almost on par with Bellinger, with both of Coorparoo's goals from just four disposals.

Southport 10.13 (73) def. University of Queensland 1.0 (6)

Stephanie O'Brien (23 disposals, two goals) and former Greater Western Sydney player Caitlin Miller (11 disposals, two goals) proved a powerful combination for Southport as the reigning premier remains undefeated.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Andrews was the University of Queensland's sole goalkicker.

Maroochydore 2.3 (15) def. by Wilston Grange 6.7 (43)

Doing it all for Wilston Grange was Naomi Celebre, who finished Saturday's win over Maroochydore with a game-high 24 disposals and three goals. For the Roos, Poppy Tindal (21 disposals, six tackles) was impressive.

Aspley 4.7 (31) def. by Bond University 7.5 (47)

Former Brisbane and Gold Coast hard nut Leah Kaslar applied the pressure for Bond University, laying 10 tackles in the win, while Shannon Nolan (25 disposals, five inside 50s) continued her impressive 2025 campaign.

Back in Queensland after a couple of years playing VFLW footy, Kaitlyn Day (27 disposals, two goals) was strong for Aspley.

WAFLW

Peel Thunder 1.2 (8) def. by West Perth 12.7 (79)

AFLW Academy member Mia Russo strutted her stuff in West Perth's big win over Peel on Saturday afternoon, recording 21 disposals and five inside 50s for the day, while teammate Sara Riou (22 disposals, four goals) was impressive.

Chloe Wrigley tried to do it all for Peel in the loss, with 34 disposals and 12 tackles.

South Fremantle 3.7 (25) def. East Perth 1.4 (10)

While Brianna Cleggett was the sole goalkicker for East Perth, former Fremantle midfielder Tahleah Mulder was strong for South Fremantle with 17 disposals and eight tackles. Meanwhile 2018 Western Bulldogs AFLW premiership player Bailey Hunt finished the day with 17 disposals and nine tackles in the win.

East Fremantle 5.2 (32) def. by Swan Districts 10.4 (64)

Draft-eligible small forward Sienna Gerardi (10 disposals, two inside 50s) played a role in Swan Districts' win, as Taylah Edwards kicked four goals.

Meanwhile national Academy member Alicia Blizard (seven disposals) worked hard in the forward line for East Fremantle.

Claremont 11.5 (71) def. Perth 4.2 (26)

Part of the West Coast Next Generation Academy, 16-year-old Hannah Seaborn – not eligible for the draft until 2027 – put on a show in Claremont's big win over Perth, with four goals from eight disposals, and former West Coast midfielder Jayme Harken finished with a game-high 29 disposals and 10 tackles.

Former St Kilda winger Isabella Shannon was strong for Perth in the loss, with 24 disposals and seven tackles.