A return to normal timeslots, men's season overlap and a floating fixture for round 12 - this is everything you need to know about the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A RETURN to traditional timeslots, 12 rounds over 12 weeks and the flexibility to change times of matches during the crossover period with the men's season headline the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture.

Just three rounds will feature Thursday night matches, including a season-opener one-two punch with back-to-back games in Melbourne and Perth.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2025 AFLW FIXTURE HERE OR SCROLL BELOW

Unlike last year's compressed fixture, there will be no matches on Tuesday or Wednesday, with normal five-plus-day breaks between matches.

Despite overlapping with two men's home and away rounds, there won't be any traditional double-headers, but flexible timing has been built into the first few weeks of the fixture to allow for changes in game start time, ensuring a club's men's and women's sides aren't playing at the same time.

Indigenous Round will be played over weeks three and four, while Pride Round will be extended to a two-week period for the first time (rounds nine and 10), ensuring all teams can wear their specially designed jumpers in a home match.

While tier one stadiums like the MCG, Marvel, the Gabba and Adelaide Oval will still be in footy mode (rather than cricket) for the first four to six weeks of the season, only the usual home grounds of GMHBA Stadium (Geelong) and People First Stadium (Gold Coast) will be used, as well as the occasional game in Canberra and Tasmania.

Chloe Molloy evades a tackle from Emma O'Driscoll during round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

West Coast's home matches will be split between Sullivan Logistics Stadium (Leederville Oval) and Mineral Resources Park, Hawthorn will still be hosting games at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston, while Richmond will play its home games at Ikon Park.

Sydney and Greater Western Sydney will share hosting rights at Henson Park (aside from the Giants' two home games in Canberra), while one-off matches will be played in Cairns, Mackay, Ballarat and Coffs Harbour.

Bec Beeson leads the Giants out ahead of week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

QAFLW ground Bond University will also be used for one match in round 11 due to the unavailability of People First Stadium.

"Given this is the first time we’ve launched the AFLW season within the men’s home and away season with all 18 teams, it was important to ensure fans can support both teams during the crossover, so we’ve introduced a Flexible Fixture Framework for W games," the AFL's head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

"This will only come into play if one club's AFL and AFLW match windows are within one hour of overlapping, then we may have a slight time change to make sure one finishes before the other starts.

"Further to that, if a club is hosting two home games over one weekend, these will fall on different days to ensure the club can operationally deliver the best possible match-day experience for fans across two venues."

Dakota Davidson celebrates Brisbane's win during the preliminary final against Geelong on November 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The weighting of the fixture has also changed. During the last two seasons of the 18-team competition, the ladder was split in half and match-ups made accordingly, in an attempt to equalise a draw that doesn't see everyone play each other once.

Just 0.2 per cent separated the Western Bulldogs and West Coast in the line between groups two and three.

"For the first time the women's fixture also takes a six-six-six approach to its opponent framework which aligns to the weighted rule for double match-ups in the men’s competition," Bowler said.

"To manage over the expansion period, the previous model split the ladder into the bottom nine and top nine, but is now divided into three groups of six, and maximises the number of match ups within each group across the season."

GROUP ONE North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Brisbane, Adelaide, Fremantle, Port Adelaide GROUP TWO Richmond, Essendon, Melbourne, Geelong, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs GROUP THREE West Coast, Carlton, Sydney, GWS, Gold Coast, Collingwood

The intrastate rivalries will be spread across the season, with the Western Derby to be held at Fremantle Oval in round five, the Sydney Derby at Henson Park in round six, the QClash in round eight, and the Showdown on a Friday night in round 11.

Round 12 remains a floating fixture to ensure optimal timing for finals-bound sides, with a final decision to be made on dates and times closer to the conclusion of the season.

Matches will be broadcast across the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.

Jordy Allen (left) and Lauren Brazalle leave the field after a loss during round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tickets for the season-opener of Carlton v Collingwood will go on sale on Friday, July 4 (club members 10am AEST, general public 12pm), while tickets for the full season will go on sale on Tuesday, July 15 (club members 10am AEST, general public 12pm).

"As a league, we’re incredibly excited to celebrate the 10th season of AFLW this year and across the fixture we’ve made sure our fans can connect with the moments that form part of their club’s history so far in the competition," AFL general manager of AFLW Emma Moore said.

"As we continue to build out the draft AFLW Growth Strategy with all our key stakeholders, there is a clear focus on growing attendance and ensuring fans have the chance to engage with their club and the players as they create new traditions.

"There are some amazing match-ups across the season from the derbies and Showdown to the Grand Final rematch, Dreamtime games and Pride Round, so fans get to the games this season and soak up the atmosphere which makes AFLW such a unique and fantastic game-day experience."

Emma Kearney addresses North Melbourne players during the qualifying final against Melbourne on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2025 NAB AFLW FIXTURE

Round One

Thursday, Aug 14

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Gold Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7:15pm AWST (Seven)

Friday, Aug 15

Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)

Saturday, Aug 16

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm AEST (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 5:35pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 17

Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm AEST (Seven)

St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2:10pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval 3:40pm ACST (FOX)

Round Two

Saturday, Aug 23

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 24

Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Geelong at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (Seven)

Round Three

Friday, Aug 29

Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)

Saturday, Aug 30

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v West Coast at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4:35pm ACST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 31

Collingwood v Melbourne at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (Seven)

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Four

Saturday, Sep 6

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Field, 12:35pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Hawthorn v St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 7

Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACST (Seven)

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Five

Saturday, Sep 13

Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 2:35pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 4:35pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 14

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Six

Saturday, Sep 20

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 7:35pm ACST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Seven

Thursday, Sep 25

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Friday, Sep 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Sep 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Adelaide v Sydney at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Eight

Thursday, Oct 2

Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)

Friday, Oct 3

Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 4

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 5

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Geelong v Carlton GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Nine

Friday, Oct 10

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 11

Adelaide v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACDT (FOX)

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 12

Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Round 10

Friday, Oct 17

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)

West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6:15pm AWST (FOX)

Saturday, Oct 18

Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 19

Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round 11

Friday, Oct 24

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 25

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Essendon v Hawthorn at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Fremantle v Richmond at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)

Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Oct 26

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round 12

Friday, Oct 31 - Sunday, Nov 2

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval - time and broadcaster TBC

Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Henson Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park - time and broadcaster TBC

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Sydney v Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC