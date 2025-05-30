A RETURN to traditional timeslots, 12 rounds over 12 weeks and the flexibility to change times of matches during the crossover period with the men's season headline the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture.
Just three rounds will feature Thursday night matches, including a season-opener one-two punch with back-to-back games in Melbourne and Perth.
>> CHECK OUT THE FULL 2025 AFLW FIXTURE HERE OR SCROLL BELOW
Unlike last year's compressed fixture, there will be no matches on Tuesday or Wednesday, with normal five-plus-day breaks between matches.
Despite overlapping with two men's home and away rounds, there won't be any traditional double-headers, but flexible timing has been built into the first few weeks of the fixture to allow for changes in game start time, ensuring a club's men's and women's sides aren't playing at the same time.
Indigenous Round will be played over weeks three and four, while Pride Round will be extended to a two-week period for the first time (rounds nine and 10), ensuring all teams can wear their specially designed jumpers in a home match.
While tier one stadiums like the MCG, Marvel, the Gabba and Adelaide Oval will still be in footy mode (rather than cricket) for the first four to six weeks of the season, only the usual home grounds of GMHBA Stadium (Geelong) and People First Stadium (Gold Coast) will be used, as well as the occasional game in Canberra and Tasmania.
West Coast's home matches will be split between Sullivan Logistics Stadium (Leederville Oval) and Mineral Resources Park, Hawthorn will still be hosting games at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston, while Richmond will play its home games at Ikon Park.
Sydney and Greater Western Sydney will share hosting rights at Henson Park (aside from the Giants' two home games in Canberra), while one-off matches will be played in Cairns, Mackay, Ballarat and Coffs Harbour.
QAFLW ground Bond University will also be used for one match in round 11 due to the unavailability of People First Stadium.
"Given this is the first time we’ve launched the AFLW season within the men’s home and away season with all 18 teams, it was important to ensure fans can support both teams during the crossover, so we’ve introduced a Flexible Fixture Framework for W games," the AFL's head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said.
"This will only come into play if one club's AFL and AFLW match windows are within one hour of overlapping, then we may have a slight time change to make sure one finishes before the other starts.
"Further to that, if a club is hosting two home games over one weekend, these will fall on different days to ensure the club can operationally deliver the best possible match-day experience for fans across two venues."
The weighting of the fixture has also changed. During the last two seasons of the 18-team competition, the ladder was split in half and match-ups made accordingly, in an attempt to equalise a draw that doesn't see everyone play each other once.
Just 0.2 per cent separated the Western Bulldogs and West Coast in the line between groups two and three.
"For the first time the women's fixture also takes a six-six-six approach to its opponent framework which aligns to the weighted rule for double match-ups in the men’s competition," Bowler said.
"To manage over the expansion period, the previous model split the ladder into the bottom nine and top nine, but is now divided into three groups of six, and maximises the number of match ups within each group across the season."
|GROUP ONE
|North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Brisbane, Adelaide, Fremantle, Port Adelaide
|GROUP TWO
|Richmond, Essendon, Melbourne, Geelong, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
|GROUP THREE
|West Coast, Carlton, Sydney, GWS, Gold Coast, Collingwood
The intrastate rivalries will be spread across the season, with the Western Derby to be held at Fremantle Oval in round five, the Sydney Derby at Henson Park in round six, the QClash in round eight, and the Showdown on a Friday night in round 11.
Round 12 remains a floating fixture to ensure optimal timing for finals-bound sides, with a final decision to be made on dates and times closer to the conclusion of the season.
Matches will be broadcast across the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.
Tickets for the season-opener of Carlton v Collingwood will go on sale on Friday, July 4 (club members 10am AEST, general public 12pm), while tickets for the full season will go on sale on Tuesday, July 15 (club members 10am AEST, general public 12pm).
"As a league, we’re incredibly excited to celebrate the 10th season of AFLW this year and across the fixture we’ve made sure our fans can connect with the moments that form part of their club’s history so far in the competition," AFL general manager of AFLW Emma Moore said.
"As we continue to build out the draft AFLW Growth Strategy with all our key stakeholders, there is a clear focus on growing attendance and ensuring fans have the chance to engage with their club and the players as they create new traditions.
"There are some amazing match-ups across the season from the derbies and Showdown to the Grand Final rematch, Dreamtime games and Pride Round, so fans get to the games this season and soak up the atmosphere which makes AFLW such a unique and fantastic game-day experience."
2025 NAB AFLW FIXTURE
Round One
Thursday, Aug 14
Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
West Coast v Gold Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7:15pm AWST (Seven)
Friday, Aug 15
Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)
Saturday, Aug 16
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm AEST (FOX)
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 5:35pm AEST (FOX)
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Aug 17
Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm AEST (Seven)
St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2:10pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval 3:40pm ACST (FOX)
Round Two
Saturday, Aug 23
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)
Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Aug 24
Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Adelaide v Geelong at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (Seven)
Round Three
Friday, Aug 29
Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)
Saturday, Aug 30
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
St Kilda v West Coast at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4:35pm ACST (FOX)
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Aug 31
Collingwood v Melbourne at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (Seven)
Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round Four
Saturday, Sep 6
Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Field, 12:35pm AEST (FOX)
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Hawthorn v St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)
Sunday, Sep 7
Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Adelaide v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACST (Seven)
North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round Five
Saturday, Sep 13
Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 2:35pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 4:35pm AEST (FOX)
Sunday, Sep 14
Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)
Round Six
Saturday, Sep 20
Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 7:35pm ACST (FOX)
Sunday, Sep 21
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round Seven
Thursday, Sep 25
Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Friday, Sep 26
Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Sep 28
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Adelaide v Sydney at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)
Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)
Round Eight
Thursday, Oct 2
Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)
Friday, Oct 3
Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Saturday, Oct 4
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)
Sunday, Oct 5
Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Geelong v Carlton GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)
Round Nine
Friday, Oct 10
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)
Saturday, Oct 11
Adelaide v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACDT (FOX)
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Brisbane v Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)
Richmond v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)
Sunday, Oct 12
Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Round 10
Friday, Oct 17
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)
West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6:15pm AWST (FOX)
Saturday, Oct 18
Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)
Sunday, Oct 19
Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round 11
Friday, Oct 24
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)
Saturday, Oct 25
Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Essendon v Hawthorn at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Fremantle v Richmond at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)
Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)
Sunday, Oct 26
Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round 12
Friday, Oct 31 - Sunday, Nov 2
Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval - time and broadcaster TBC
Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park - time and broadcaster TBC
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Henson Park - time and broadcaster TBC
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC
Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park - time and broadcaster TBC
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park - time and broadcaster TBC
Sydney v Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC
West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC