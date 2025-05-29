Jess Hosking has stepped away from football due to personal reasons

Jess Hosking warms up ahead of week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Jess Hosking will sit out the 2025 NAB AFLW season due to personal reasons, with the club asking for her privacy to be respected.

Hosking, who joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, informed the club she needed a break from football, with the club accepting her decision.

"I would like to thank the West Coast Eagles for providing me with the opportunity to continue my AFLW career last season," Hosking said.

"While this has been a difficult decision it is the right time for me to take a break from football for personal reasons.

"I wish Daisy and the girls the best of luck for the season ahead."

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Eagles noted Hosking's community work in promoting the sport, and requested that Hosking's privacy be respected

"The club accepts Jess’ decision to take time away from the game," Head of Women's Football Michelle Cowan said.

"We acknowledge Jess’ significant contribution and wish her all the best with her future endeavours."

Hosking was delisted by Richmond at the conclusion of the 2023 season, and was given a lifeline by the Eagles as a delisted free agent. She had a near career-best year for West Coast, and signed a one-year deal for 2025.

She was previously charged with driving a jetski while intoxicated on a Queensland holiday in December 2022, and separately, came under fire for crude messages written by teammates on her shoulder strapping tape.

An inaugural AFLW player who started her career at Carlton, she has played 61 games at the top level.