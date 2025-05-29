Haneen Zreika is expecting her first child, due in November, and will sit out the 2025 season

Haneen Zreika celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Manuka Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Haneen Zreika will miss the 2025 NAB AFLW season after announcing her pregnancy with her first child.

Zreika had been absent from the start of pre-season but shared the news with her teammates last week.

"Guys, I'm alive," Zreika joked with fellow Giants in a video shared to social media.

"I haven't been lying; I've been really sick. But it's cause I'm pregnant."

The 26-year-old shared that she and her husband, Ozzy, are expecting their baby in November.

"We were delighted by Haneen's news and are excited for both her and her husband and all that's to come for them," Giants coach Cam Bernasconi said.

"She's still a huge part of this team and club and we're lucky to have her around the girls for the upcoming season.

"Haneen will still play a big part in helping this young group of players develop and her investment in this program and care for others highlights how great a mum she is going to be.

"We wish her all the best."

The club have already signed a replacement player - former Giants train-on player Sophie Kavanagh.

The 20-year-old utility spent the 2024 season as a replacement player with reigning premier North Melbourne but is yet to debut at AFLW level.

"Sophie is from an athletics background and has only been playing footy for three years, which makes her rise quite astonishing," Giants women's list boss Tyson Bourke said.

"After performing in our VFLW side last year, she was signed by North Melbourne for the 2024 AFLW season.

"Since returning to Sydney, Sophie has taken her game to another level to now be one of the better players in the AFL Sydney competition.

"She has always had a strong athletic profile however her game knowledge and fundamentals have gone to another level since returning."

Kavanagh has joined the Giants' pre-season training, but the club is still waiting for ruck Eilish O'Dowd to rejoin the squad as she waits to finish her Gaelic football season back home in Ireland.

Round one of the AFLW season 10 will kick off August 14.