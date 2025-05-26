The introduction of AFLW changed Australia's sporting landscape forever, but the game itself has evolved across its nine-season existence. In the second of four instalments, Gemma Bastiani takes a look at how defensive tactics have changed

L-R: Tahlia Hickie, Cathy Svarc, Jade Ellenger and Nat Grider celebrate Brisbane's preliminary final win over Geelong on November 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

On the eve of the AFLW's milestone 10th season, it's time to reflect on the strategic evolution of the women's game. Over four weeks, AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take a look at how the AFLW has evolved over its nine-season history, looking at how tactics, players and techniques have changed the game. This week, Gemma looks at how the defensive line has developed.

IN NINE seasons, the defensive side of the AFLW has steadily become more sophisticated, with inaugural sides Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, and expansion club North Melbourne leading that evolution in their own unique ways.

For Melbourne, it's short kicks coming out of defence, Adelaide squeezes the ground, Brisbane brings the pressure, and North Melbourne layers its defensive line.

Early on it was names like Stacey Livingstone, Hannah Scott and Kate Lutkins who were synonymous with defence in the AFLW, all of whom have retired in the last few years. But as the game has evolved, so has the type of player occupying the backline.

The role of a defender

In the first few seasons of AFLW, put simply, a defender was a defender.

The separation between shut-down defenders who are often assigned a direct role on a key forward, interceptors who adeptly come off an opponent to interrupt play, and rebounders with a license to get dangerous and attacking, was blurry.

Instead, there was heavy focus on individual one-on-one contests and while better early defences were able to add an element of support across the line, it was a difficult task given the limited time lists had spent together. For that reason, defensive performances more often came down to the skillset of individuals rather than a specific system.

Once the ball was won, the way in which it was rebounded back out of the defensive 50 tended to rely on who was available to each team. Brisbane, for example, had reliable contested marking pair Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick at its disposal, which meant that relief measure was almost always available to the backline because of Harris and Frederick's strength in the air, and was effective more often than not.

Locking down opposition players and defending was the priority, with rebounding tending to be less about generating scores and more about relieving the pressure - something that was still seen at times in 2024 from those clubs further away from success.

For teams that have been together for longer periods of time, however, there has been a distinct shift away from relying on individual feats and more on the system implemented by the playing unit as a whole.

Part of this is the clarity in roles that now exists. No longer is the backline a homogenous group of defenders, instead each player's role is very clear.

Instead, in 2024 most backlines consisted roughly of two rebounding half-backs, two intercepting centre-half-backs and a deeper key defender. Each of those roles had clear responsibilities and, if executed, complemented one another, which empowered them to combat the more complex forward structures that have developed – which were discussed in the previous instalment of this series.

Maddi Gay in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The likes of Natalie Grider and Emma Kearney have become prototype rebounding defenders, Chelsea Biddell and Breanna Koenen are neat intercepting defenders, Tahlia Gillard and Elisabeth Georgostathis are effective lockdown defenders, and the likes of Maddison Gay and Maeve Chaplin are examples of hybrid defenders.

As players have developed and settled into their roles, there is also an expectation that defenders now form part of the team's attack too.

With a season-best defensive unit, reigning premier North Melbourne was a strong example of this balance between lock-down ability, high turnover, and rebound.

Jasmine Ferguson and Sarah Wright would typically sandwich the opposition's deepest forward – one protecting the space close to goal, and one blocking leading space in front working to intercept opposition entries. Libby Birch would then sit as the next interceptor higher up the ground, while the likes of Emma Kearney, Erika O'Shea and Nicole Bresnehan had license to get really aggressive in their positioning to be strong rebounders.

Physical development

The physical evolution of AFLW players is a significant reason why current styles of play are now possible. Time spent within the elite system has seen players get fitter, stronger, and more skilful, but in that very first season clubs had to prioritise skills and connection.

Lower fitness levels meant turning defence into attack relied heavily on winning the one-on-one and being able to hit up targets that were already stationed higher up the field. Few players had the tank to consistently get back and support the defence then transition quickly into an attacking run.

Players like Paxy Paxman, Emma Kearney, and Catherine Phillips were the exception, rather than the rule.

Paxy Paxman in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Another element added in recent seasons right across the competition is the versatility to rotate rebounding half-backs and wingers. Amy Gaylor often did this for Essendon last year, while Jade Ellenger has been used in this way in the past for Brisbane and Lucy McEvoy for Sydney. This is only made possible by players building their tank over time, both in their AFLW preseasons, and pathways prior to being signed.

The development of fitness and skill amongst players has created more reliable opportunities to transition to the open side and use the switch out of defence. This is also supported by most coaches' desire to put their best ball users behind the play to offer a sense of confidence coming out of a dangerous part of the ground.

In fact, of the top 20 best ball users across their career (200+ career disposals), 18 have played most, or all, of their career in defence. This is led by former Greater Western Sydney defender Tanya Hetherington (79.6 per cent career disposal efficiency), and current North Melbourne premiership defender Jasmine Ferguson (78.6 per cent).

Jasmine Ferguson in action during the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Defensive sophistication

Of all teams in the 2017 season, Melbourne had the most distinct defensive strategy.

Using short, controlled kicks out of the back half, the Demons often looked to shift the ball to the open side. They were adept at creating space in the defensive 50 which often allowed them to execute that switch.

While other sides did attempt to switch the footy while rebounding at times, few were as effective at executing such a style out of defence as Melbourne, as it is a strategy that relies on composure with the ball and neat skills to hit those targets. Executing a defensive switch poorly is a recipe for disaster and opens the door for opposition to pounce.

In contrast to the Melbourne of 2017, other teams who weren't yet skilled or cohesive enough to maintain control higher up the field were often caught flooding their back 50. As a result, they struggled to transition back out when the ball had been won because they had limited options upfield to move target.

Teams who more consistently conceded higher scores like Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle - the only sides to concede an average of more than 40 points per game in 2017 - tended to be more willing to flood the defensive 50.

Flooding is not absent from the modern game, but it is not nearly as prevalent.

For Melbourne, after seven seasons, its strategy to turn defence into attack formed the nucleus of the Demons' premiership-winning defence in 2022, which was also the tightest defensive performance in AFLW history. The Demons could often be seen intercepting the ball then quickly handballing to a runner, or kicking to an outlet who would look to do something similar higher up the field.

That intent to move the ball to the open side and use space to their advantage was unchanged from season one, just with some extra layers built on top.

North Melbourne's premiership-winning defence in 2024 was a different, but equally effective backline structure. Focused far more on system rather than personnel, the Roos were proactive, aggressive and intelligent in how they defended the whole field.

When seeing that their teammates had won the ball in the middle of the ground, North Melbourne's defenders would press high out of the backline, and prioritise defending the corridor – the most dangerous avenue to goal. If it were to concede marks inside 50, more often than not, it would be in a difficult position, on a wide angle or at a real distance.

Forward Kate Shierlaw would also move into the defending goal square late in quarters to add that extra layer of security in red time.

Defensive styles

North Melbourne, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide have regularly set the standard for team defence, culminating in seven of a possible eight premierships between them. Each have demonstrated different approaches to team defence.

There are generally two layers to a team defence: restricting the opposition's delivery inside 50 and forcing opponents into limited or poor opportunities at goal. Both components ultimately impact the average points conceded.

Fewest average points conceded in AFLW history

AVERAGE POINTS TEAM SEASON 18.6 Melbourne* 7 (2022) 19.1 Adelaide* 6 (2022) 19.2 North Melbourne* 9 (2024) 19.8 Brisbane^ 7 (2022) 21.4 Melbourne 4 (2020) 21.6 Geelong 7 (2022) 22.9 North Melbourne^ 8 (2023) 22.9 Brisbane^ 1 (2017) 23.4 Adelaide* 3 (2019) 24.0 North Melbourne 4 (2020)

*Premier

^Grand finalist

While all four clubs have been fairly consistent in conceding limited points against, Melbourne and Adelaide have generally worked hardest to prevent opposition entries forward, while North Melbourne and Brisbane have been more adept at limiting opposition shots on goal, or minimising their accuracy.

Defending high

The first port of call is to intercept the footy before it can even get within scoring distance, and this is something that both Melbourne and Adelaide are typically best at. This style of play relies heavily on a full team defence, applying pressure high up the ground to force turnovers.

Tahlia Gillard and Maeve Chaplin have headlined this system for Melbourne, while Chelsea Biddell and Zoe Prowse are spearheads for the Crows.

Fewest average inside 50s conceded in AFLW history

AVERAGE INSIDE 50s TEAM SEASON 20.7 Melbourne 4 (2020) 21.5 Melbourne * 7 (2022) 21.7 Adelaide* 3 (2019) 22.3 Adelaide* 1 (2017) 22.3 North Melbourne 4 (2020) 22.7 Brisbane 6 (2022) 22.8 Adelaide* 6 (2022) 22.9 Greater Western Sydney 4 (2020) 23.6 Fremantle 1 (2017) 23.8 Brisbane^ 2 (2018)

*Premier

^Grand finalist

Melbourne's high defensive focus has generally been based on forcing poor disposal efficiency from its opposition, while Adelaide is a high-intercept team. Both have proven effective in starving the opposition of forward entries and, therefore, scoring opportunities.

The last line

Brisbane, and more recently North Melbourne, have consistently been very good at forcing few, and poor shots on goal from opponents.

Leaning on reliable, relentless, and well-structured defensive units, the Roos and Lions are strong in one-on-one contests while also proactive in getting the ball to their attacking runners. With a combination of immense pressure on the ball carrier going inside 50, and owning space in the defensive arc, they are effective at limiting the number of shots on goal opposition sides can generate.

The balance between their stoppers and rebounders is built on trust in both their one-on-one ability, and understanding signals regarding when extra support might be needed.

Poppy Boltz takes a mark during the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Instead of conceding shots on goal, they are more likely to rebound back out to launch their own scoring chains, slingshot style. The Roos were devastating in this regard last year, turning 21.3 per cent of their defensive 50s into forward 50 entries, five per cent more than second-placed Adelaide.

North Melbourne was able to rebound 87 per cent of its opposition's inside 50 entries, the best in the competition. This rebound rate also became a hallmark of Hawthorn's emergence in 2024.

Across the League's history, the Roos' average rebound rate sits at 84 per cent, making them the best rebounding team, while West Coast and Sydney are at the other end of the scale, rebounding just 77 per cent of their opposition's inside 50 entries.

Lowest goal efficiency conceded in AFLW history

AVERAGE OPPO GOAL EFFICIENCY (%) TEAM SEASON 9.8 North Melbourne* 9 (2024) 10.8 Brisbane* 5 (2021) 11.2 Brisbane^ 7 (2022) 11.4 Adelaide* 6 (2022) 11.4 Brisbane^ 1 (2017) 12.0 Geelong 7 (2022) 12.2 North Melbourne 7 (2022) 12.3 Melbourne 7 (2022) 12.4 Fremantle 5 (2021) 12.6 North Melbourne^ 8 (2023)

*Premier

^Grand finalist

As depicted by the above table, North Melbourne conceded a goal from just 9.8 per cent of its opposition's inside 50s in its premiership season of 2024. That is, the number of goals the side concedes per opposition inside 50, meaning its opponents find it exceptionally difficult to convert goals once in their attacking arc.

That ability to hold up on the last line is crucial and comes from pressure being applied higher up the field to force poor entries.

Comparatively, Fremantle in 2017 holds the record for highest goal efficiency conceded, allowing its opponent to goal from 26.7 per cent of forward 50 entries.

The above clip demonstrates Brisbane's defensive method. Pressure is applied to the ball carrier outside 50, initially forcing the opposition wide, then once the ball is sent inside 50 that pressure forces a dropped mark. Even when an opponent breaks through three Lions to take a shot on goal, it is an inaccurate one.

Rule changes

Increased fitness, game awareness and skill from the players was one catalyst for change. Another was two specific rule changes introduced in 2019 - adjustments to kick-ins which allowed defenders to play on out of the goal square, and the rigid 5-6-5 rule, which forced uniform structure across the field. Notably, there are only 16 afield in the AFLW compared to 18 in the men's.

Those changes to kick-ins, which also included the opposition player on the mark stationed progressively further out from the goal square at 15m away, offered the freedom for defenders to rebound more effectively out of the defensive 50.

The extra space allows better structures to form ahead of the ball and as a result, increases opportunities for teams to transition and decreases the distance between defence and attack. Hawthorn's slingshot style, which it established last year, is a good example of clubs using that space to great effect.

Jade Ellenger in action during the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

While the 5-6-5 rule impacted the role of wingers the most - which will be discussed later in this series - every line felt the effects.

Coaches could no longer station extra players behind the ball to shore up their defensive line, creating more space.

Rule changes have also impacted different areas of the ground in varying ways, and this will be explored over the course of this series.

Both to the naked eye, and reflected in statistics, there is evidence of the growing defensive sophistication in the AFLW. With increased defensive prowess, coaches have become shrewder in planning their attacking method, and vice-versa.