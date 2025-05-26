All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Juliet Kelly is tackled by Nikhita Spiteri during Western Australia's clash against Vic Country in the Marsh AFL National Under-16 Girls Championships on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Australian draft prospect Juliet Kelly lit up the stat sheet for Claremont on the weekend, and Olivia Wolmarans confirmed her place as the in-form key forward of the potential 2025 draft class.

Meanwhile, SANFLW powerhouse Woodville-West Torrens copped its first loss of the season, and reigning VFLW premier North Melbourne Werribee fell at the hands of Collingwood.

VFLW

Darebin 8.10 (58) def. Casey 2.2 (14)

Darebin made it three wins in a row with a dominant performance over Casey, led well by spearhead Monique De Matteo (three goals) and midfield hard nut Ange Gogos (25 disposals).

Ella Morris and Zoe Mitchell were the goalkickers for Casey.

Geelong 3.6 (24) def. by Essendon 9.10 (64)

An impressive season from undersized ruck Layla Prince (26 hitouts, 20 disposals) continued for Essendon on Saturday afternoon, as Tia Davidge kicked three goals.

Geelong captain Mel Staunton worked hard in the loss, with 17 disposals and seven tackles.

Box Hill 8.8 (56) def. Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22)

Hawthorn train-on player Stasia Stevenson was dynamic in Box Hill's important win over the Western Bulldogs – who were without AFLW-listed players for the first time since round one.

Stevenson recorded 22 disposals and a goal in the win, while former St Kilda forward Jess Matin dobbed two goals.

Another former Saint, Renee Saulitis kicked two goals for the Bulldogs, while ex-Collingwood and Richmond utility Sarah Sansonetti finished with 20 disposals and six tackles.

Collingwood 7.4 (46) def. North Melbourne Werribee 5.3 (33)

The Pies maintained the momentum of their breakthrough round five win, with an impressive victory over reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee. Young gun Tahlia Sanger led the side for disposals again with 26, while former AFLW pair Lily-Rose Williamson (Essendon) and Amelia Peck (Richmond) each kicked two goals.

Alana Barba (17 disposals, 14 tackles, one goal) fought exceptionally hard for the Roos, as did ruck Kate Reynolds (29 hitouts, 10 tackles).

Carlton 3.3 (21) def. by Williamstown 5.3 (33)

Ash Thorneycroft was simply dominant in an important Williamstown win over Carlton, with 27 disposals, 13 tackles, and nine clearances for the day, while five separate Seagulls kicked goals.

Blues Octavia Di Donato and Mia Fuller combined for 23 tackles and 34 disposals in the loss.

Sandringham 4.0 (24) drew with Port Melbourne 3.6 (24)

Port Melbourne was left rueing its missed opportunities after its inaccuracy resulted in a draw with Sandringham. Ava Seton (20 disposals, 12 tackles, one goal) was best on ground for the Borough in the absence of Lauren Caruso.

Grace Hodder was equally as good for the Zebras, finishing with 18 disposals, nine tackles and a goal.

SANFLW

Norwood 9.4 (58) def. Central District 8.2 (50)

Charlee Brooksby, sister of Port Adelaide's Molly, was impactful in Norwood's victory, recording 13 disposals – 12 kicks – and three inside 50s, while former Port Adelaide and Carlton utility Jade Halfpenny finished with 21 disposals and 11 tackles.

For Central District, Madison Lane was a powerhouse rebounding the footy, with a game-high 26 disposals and six rebound 50s.

Sturt 0.7 (7) def. by North Adelaide 5.7 (37)

Turning up the forward pressure, Zara Molloy recorded 12 tackles and 12 disposals in North Adelaide's big win over Sturt, while five separate Roosters hit the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Monique Bessen was outstanding for Sturt despite the loss, with her 27 disposals, six clearances, and nine tackles doing her chances of being drafted come December no harm.

Woodville-West Torrens 4.5 (29) def. by South Adelaide 5.3 (33)

Woodville-West Torrens suffered its first defeat of the season, at the hands of a Soriah Moon (25 hitouts, 10 tackles) led South Adelaide.

Leah Cutting, who played alongside Moon in last month's state games against the VFLW and WAFLW, offered just as much presence at the contest, with 26 hitouts and 10 tackles of her own in the loss.

Glenelg 1.4 (10) def. by West Adelaide 4.9 (33)

Zoe Venning (34 disposals, nine rebound 50s) was simply prolific for West Adelaide, while Hannah Button (nine tackles) brought her brand of pressure.

Glenelg's Jess Bates and Tessa Davis recorded 26 disposals apiece, while also recording six tackles and seven rebound 50s respectively.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye.

WAFLW

Claremont 10.9 (69) def. East Perth 0.2 (2)

Draft-eligible Juliet Kelly lit up Revo Fitness Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a whopping 48 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal to her name as Claremont ran over the top of East Perth. Matilda Sergeant (44 disposals), who played 19 games for Fremantle between 2019 and 2022, was also prolific.

Hayley O'Donnell (15 disposals) was named East Perth's best.

Perth 8.3 (51) def. by West Perth 8.8 (56)

New club Perth came agonisingly close to its first win, falling to West Perth by just five points, led exceptionally well by Isabella Shannon (28 disposals, 12 tackles, one goal).

Former West Coast defender Emily Bennett was best on ground for the victor, recording 24 disposals, eight tackles, and six inside 50s for the match.

South Fremantle 6.3 (39) def. by Swan Districts 8.5 (53)

With 16 disposals and five inside 50s in Swan Districts' win, Sienna Gerardi strengthened her draft credentials, while Taylah Edwards jagged four important goals.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Bailey Hunt (16 disposals, 15 tackles) had a handy day out for South Fremantle despite the loss, and Zoe Huggett kicked three of the side's six goals.

Subiaco 13.6 (84) def. Peel Thunder 0.1 (1)

Olivia Wolmarans, who will be one of the most in demand key forwards in December's Telstra AFLW Draft, kicked three goals from 15 disposals in Subiaco's big win over Peel.

Fellow highly rated prospect Olivia Crane recorded 17 disposals and nine marks in the victory, while former Melbourne and West Coast player Krstel Petrevski lit it up with 36 disposals.

Ebony Bilcich was named the Thunder's best, finishing with 16 disposals, while Chloe Wrigley led the club with 26.