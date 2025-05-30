Gemma Bastiani takes a look at how each club's draw stacks up following the release of the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture

THE 2025 NAB AFLW fixture is now in place, and it is the longest home and away season yet.

With 12 rounds set to take place over 12 weeks, there is a return to traditional timeslots. No more mid-week footy, and no more four-day breaks, instead a smattering of Thursday evening matches bracket more routine weekend fixturing.

Completing the set

The remaining four unseen match-ups in the AFLW – Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Melbourne v Sydney and Hawthorn v North Melbourne – will all take place, thus completing the set of head to head clashes in the 10th season of the League.

It will give Sydney's All-Australian defender Brenna Tarrant her first chance to take on old side Melbourne, and Hawks duo Kaitlyn Ashmore and Aileen Gilroy a crack at North Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Adelaide and Brisbane will meet for a record 14th time in round four.

Who your team doesn't play

Club Who it won't play Adelaide Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Melbourne, Western Bulldogs Brisbane GWS, Geelong, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast Carlton Adelaide, Essendon, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond Collingwood Adelaide, Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Port Adelaide Essendon Adelaide, Carlton, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide Fremantle Collingwood, Geelong, Gold Coast, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs Geelong Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, St Kilda Gold Coast Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, North Melbourne, St Kilda Greater Western Sydney Brisbane, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Richmond Hawthorn GWS, Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney, West Coast Melbourne Adelaide, Carlton, GWS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne North Melbourne Gold Coast, GWS, Melbourne, West Coast, Western Bulldogs Port Adelaide Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Richmond, Sydney Richmond Carlton, GWS, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, West Coast St Kilda Brisbane, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Sydney Sydney Brisbane, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs West Coast Brisbane, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond, Western Bulldogs Western Bulldogs Adelaide, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Sydney, West Coast

For the first time, the fixture has been guided by a six-six-six principle that structures the men's fixture. Splitting the 2024 ladder in groups of six (first to sixth, seventh to 12th, 13th to 18th), clubs' finishing positions last year dictate the difficulty of their run in 2025.

Notably, Port Adelaide has snuck into the top group, meaning it will play all of last season's top-four finishers – North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Brisbane and Adelaide – offering the side a challenge after its surge toward a preliminary final.

Only three clubs – North Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle – will face every other finalist from last season.

At the other end of the scale, bottom-six finishers Greater Western Sydney and West Coast will face just one top-four finisher of 2024. Despite finishing in ninth place – half a game outside of a finals position – Melbourne is the only other side set to face just one 2024 top-four team.

Travelling the country

As with last year, 28 venues will be used across the course of the season. No new venues have been added, but Gold Coast will host a game at Bond University in round 11 due to a clash at People First Stadium with a Men's T20 International match.

Just one AFLW match has been played at the venue before, where Gold Coast defeated Port Adelaide by 14 points in round five, 2022 (S7).

Ikon Park will once again host the most matches with 12, as both Carlton and Richmond use it as a home ground. The Tigers' home of the Swinburne Centre is out of action for the season, forcing them across town.

With Henson Park being shared between both GWS and Sydney, it will host the second-most matches with eight.

Essendon, GWS, Port Adelaide, Richmond and Sydney will travel the furthest, slated to play in five different states/territories, while Collingwood, Geelong and Hawthorn will play in just three over the season.

The Pies won't leave Melbourne until round eight, and their interstate trips to Western Australia (round eight) and Queensland (round 11) are against fellow bottom-six finishers last year in West Coast and Gold Coast.

GWS will play the fewest games in its home state of New South Wales with five, but this is by virtue of its two home games at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval.

The Giants aren't the only ones who will continue to host home games away from their traditional home ground. North Melbourne will play two games in Tasmania, Sydney will return to Coffs Harbour, the Western Bulldogs are heading back to Ballarat, and Hawthorn will host a match in Cairns for the third season running.

Old friends, new foes

After a host of high-profile moves over the off season, there is particular interest in those players taking on their old side.

Melbourne games record holder Lily Mithen has changed allegiances, and in her new Gold Coast guernsey, will face off against the Demons in round seven. Former Suns captain Tara Bohanna, now at Carlton, will meet her old side in round five. Two-time All-Australian Tiger Eilish Sheerin will now be on the other side in round nine, wearing the reigning premier's royal blue and white.

Paige Scott, who opted to delist themselves from Essendon in order to get to Richmond, has the opportunity to take on the Bombers in round three.

And off the field, West Coast coach Daisy Pearce has the opportunity to coach against her old mentor Mick Stinear for the first time when the Eagles travel to Casey Fields to meet Melbourne in round six.

2025 NAB AFLW FIXTURE

Round One

Thursday, Aug 14

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Gold Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7:15pm AWST (Seven)

Friday, Aug 15

Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)

Saturday, Aug 16

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm AEST (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 5:35pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 17

Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm AEST (Seven)

St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2:10pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval 3:40pm ACST (FOX)

Round Two

Saturday, Aug 23

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 24

Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Geelong at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (Seven)

Round Three

Friday, Aug 29

Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)

Saturday, Aug 30

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v West Coast at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4:35pm ACST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Aug 31

Collingwood v Melbourne at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (Seven)

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Four

Saturday, Sep 6

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Field, 12:35pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Hawthorn v St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 7

Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACST (Seven)

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Five

Saturday, Sep 13

Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 2:35pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 4:35pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 14

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Six

Saturday, Sep 20

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 7:35pm ACST (FOX)

Sunday, Sep 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round Seven

Thursday, Sep 25

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Friday, Sep 26

Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Sunday, Sep 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)

Adelaide v Sydney at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Eight

Thursday, Oct 2

Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)

Friday, Oct 3

Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 4

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 5

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Geelong v Carlton GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)

Round Nine

Friday, Oct 10

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 11

Adelaide v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACDT (FOX)

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)

Richmond v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 12

Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Round 10

Friday, Oct 17

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)

West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6:15pm AWST (FOX)

Saturday, Oct 18

Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)

Sunday, Oct 19

Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round 11

Friday, Oct 24

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)

Saturday, Oct 25

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Essendon v Hawthorn at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Fremantle v Richmond at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)

Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, Oct 26

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)

North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)

Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)

Round 12

Friday, Oct 31 - Sunday, Nov 2

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval - time and broadcaster TBC

Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Henson Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park - time and broadcaster TBC

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park - time and broadcaster TBC

Sydney v Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC

West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC