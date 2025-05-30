THE 2025 NAB AFLW fixture is now in place, and it is the longest home and away season yet.
With 12 rounds set to take place over 12 weeks, there is a return to traditional timeslots. No more mid-week footy, and no more four-day breaks, instead a smattering of Thursday evening matches bracket more routine weekend fixturing.
Completing the set
The remaining four unseen match-ups in the AFLW – Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Melbourne v Sydney and Hawthorn v North Melbourne – will all take place, thus completing the set of head to head clashes in the 10th season of the League.
It will give Sydney's All-Australian defender Brenna Tarrant her first chance to take on old side Melbourne, and Hawks duo Kaitlyn Ashmore and Aileen Gilroy a crack at North Melbourne.
Meanwhile, Adelaide and Brisbane will meet for a record 14th time in round four.
Who your team doesn't play
|
Club
|
Who it won't play
|
Adelaide
|
Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Melbourne, Western Bulldogs
|
Brisbane
|
GWS, Geelong, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast
|
Carlton
|
Adelaide, Essendon, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond
|
Collingwood
|
Adelaide, Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Port Adelaide
|
Essendon
|
Adelaide, Carlton, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide
|
Fremantle
|
Collingwood, Geelong, Gold Coast, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
|
Geelong
|
Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, St Kilda
|
Gold Coast
|
Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, North Melbourne, St Kilda
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
Brisbane, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Richmond
|
Hawthorn
|
GWS, Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney, West Coast
|
Melbourne
|
Adelaide, Carlton, GWS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne
|
North Melbourne
|
Gold Coast, GWS, Melbourne, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
|
Port Adelaide
|
Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Richmond, Sydney
|
Richmond
|
Carlton, GWS, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, West Coast
|
St Kilda
|
Brisbane, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Sydney
|
Sydney
|
Brisbane, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
|
West Coast
|
Brisbane, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond, Western Bulldogs
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Adelaide, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Sydney, West Coast
For the first time, the fixture has been guided by a six-six-six principle that structures the men's fixture. Splitting the 2024 ladder in groups of six (first to sixth, seventh to 12th, 13th to 18th), clubs' finishing positions last year dictate the difficulty of their run in 2025.
Notably, Port Adelaide has snuck into the top group, meaning it will play all of last season's top-four finishers – North Melbourne, Hawthorn, Brisbane and Adelaide – offering the side a challenge after its surge toward a preliminary final.
Only three clubs – North Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle – will face every other finalist from last season.
At the other end of the scale, bottom-six finishers Greater Western Sydney and West Coast will face just one top-four finisher of 2024. Despite finishing in ninth place – half a game outside of a finals position – Melbourne is the only other side set to face just one 2024 top-four team.
Travelling the country
As with last year, 28 venues will be used across the course of the season. No new venues have been added, but Gold Coast will host a game at Bond University in round 11 due to a clash at People First Stadium with a Men's T20 International match.
Just one AFLW match has been played at the venue before, where Gold Coast defeated Port Adelaide by 14 points in round five, 2022 (S7).
Ikon Park will once again host the most matches with 12, as both Carlton and Richmond use it as a home ground. The Tigers' home of the Swinburne Centre is out of action for the season, forcing them across town.
With Henson Park being shared between both GWS and Sydney, it will host the second-most matches with eight.
Essendon, GWS, Port Adelaide, Richmond and Sydney will travel the furthest, slated to play in five different states/territories, while Collingwood, Geelong and Hawthorn will play in just three over the season.
The Pies won't leave Melbourne until round eight, and their interstate trips to Western Australia (round eight) and Queensland (round 11) are against fellow bottom-six finishers last year in West Coast and Gold Coast.
GWS will play the fewest games in its home state of New South Wales with five, but this is by virtue of its two home games at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval.
The Giants aren't the only ones who will continue to host home games away from their traditional home ground. North Melbourne will play two games in Tasmania, Sydney will return to Coffs Harbour, the Western Bulldogs are heading back to Ballarat, and Hawthorn will host a match in Cairns for the third season running.
Old friends, new foes
After a host of high-profile moves over the off season, there is particular interest in those players taking on their old side.
Melbourne games record holder Lily Mithen has changed allegiances, and in her new Gold Coast guernsey, will face off against the Demons in round seven. Former Suns captain Tara Bohanna, now at Carlton, will meet her old side in round five. Two-time All-Australian Tiger Eilish Sheerin will now be on the other side in round nine, wearing the reigning premier's royal blue and white.
Paige Scott, who opted to delist themselves from Essendon in order to get to Richmond, has the opportunity to take on the Bombers in round three.
And off the field, West Coast coach Daisy Pearce has the opportunity to coach against her old mentor Mick Stinear for the first time when the Eagles travel to Casey Fields to meet Melbourne in round six.
2025 NAB AFLW FIXTURE
Round One
Thursday, Aug 14
Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
West Coast v Gold Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7:15pm AWST (Seven)
Friday, Aug 15
Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)
Saturday, Aug 16
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm AEST (FOX)
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 5:35pm AEST (FOX)
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Aug 17
Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm AEST (Seven)
St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2:10pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval 3:40pm ACST (FOX)
Round Two
Saturday, Aug 23
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)
Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Aug 24
Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Adelaide v Geelong at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (Seven)
Round Three
Friday, Aug 29
Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)
Saturday, Aug 30
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
St Kilda v West Coast at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4:35pm ACST (FOX)
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Aug 31
Collingwood v Melbourne at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (Seven)
Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round Four
Saturday, Sep 6
Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Field, 12:35pm AEST (FOX)
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Hawthorn v St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)
Sunday, Sep 7
Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Adelaide v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACST (Seven)
North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round Five
Saturday, Sep 13
Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 2:35pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Corroboree Group Manuka Oval, 4:35pm AEST (FOX)
Sunday, Sep 14
Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)
Round Six
Saturday, Sep 20
Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1:05pm AWST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 7:35pm ACST (FOX)
Sunday, Sep 21
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round Seven
Thursday, Sep 25
Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Friday, Sep 26
Melbourne v Gold Coast at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Sunday, Sep 28
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1:05pm AEST (Seven)
Adelaide v Sydney at Unley Oval, 2:35pm ACST (FOX)
Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm AEST (Seven)
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm AWST (FOX)
Round Eight
Thursday, Oct 2
Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm AEST (FOX)
Friday, Oct 3
Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEST (Seven)
Saturday, Oct 4
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEST (FOX)
North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5:05pm AEST (FOX)
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACST (Seven)
Sunday, Oct 5
Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Geelong v Carlton GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)
Round Nine
Friday, Oct 10
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)
Saturday, Oct 11
Adelaide v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12:35pm ACDT (FOX)
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Brisbane v Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)
Richmond v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)
Sunday, Oct 12
Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Round 10
Friday, Oct 17
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)
West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6:15pm AWST (FOX)
Saturday, Oct 18
Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7:15pm AEDT (Seven)
Sunday, Oct 19
Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round 11
Friday, Oct 24
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 6:45pm ACDT (Seven)
Saturday, Oct 25
Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Essendon v Hawthorn at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Fremantle v Richmond at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2:05pm AWST (FOX)
Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6:15pm AEST (FOX)
Sunday, Oct 26
Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Mars Stadium, 1:05pm AEDT (Seven)
North Melbourne v St Kilda at North Hobart Oval, 1:05pm AEDT (FOX)
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 3:05pm AEDT (Seven)
Gold Coast v Collingwood at Bond University, 3:05pm AEST (FOX)
Round 12
Friday, Oct 31 - Sunday, Nov 2
Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval - time and broadcaster TBC
Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park - time and broadcaster TBC
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Henson Park - time and broadcaster TBC
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC
Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park - time and broadcaster TBC
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park - time and broadcaster TBC
Sydney v Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC
West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium - time and broadcaster TBC