From the sweet story behind her middle name to her favourite post-training dinner, there's plenty you may not know about Collingwood's Kalinda Howarth

Kalinda Howarth poses for a photo at Collingwood's team photo day on July 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Collingwood forward Kalinda Howarth, a proud Yuin woman who crossed to the Pies from Gold Coast ahead of the 2024 season.

From the lovely story behind her middle name to her favourite post-training meal, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Kalinda than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Jacky, named after my great-grandfather Jack.

What’s your hometown?

Gold Coast.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night.

What’s your coffee order?

A long macchiato – I didn’t drink coffee until a month ago.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo, baby.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Everything happens for a reason.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Kurrawa Surf Club.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Muireann Atkinson.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

'Willo' (Tom Wilson, head of development and midfield assistant) and 'Deano' (Dean Filopoulos, strength and conditioning coach).

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Two braids.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I love being an ambassador and working as a mentor.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Scoring and converting my first run-away try at Rugby League.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Obviously Beyoncé.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

KFC.

Recommend a movie or book

Movie: The Hangover. Book: The Resilience Project by Hugh Van Cuylenburg.

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Yuin.

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

Family, community and the pride of representing mob.