Lions coach Craig Starcevich has extended his contract at the helm, and has been impressed by his players as pre-season got underway

Craig Starcevich addresses his players during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CRAIG Starcevich was blown away by Brisbane's return to full-time training on Monday, saying the next decade could be as successful as the first nine seasons for his Lions.

Coming off a Grand Final loss to North Melbourne in December, Starcevich – who has extended his contract to the end of 2026 – said the first indications are positive about his team's response to the defeat.

Almost half the team ran personal bests in Monday's 2km time trial, with Orla O'Dwyer setting a club record and leaders Bre Koenen, Ally Anderson and Nat Grider all notching lifetime bests.

"The hardest thing to do is when they lose the last game of the year, you've got to wait seven months before you can get some sort of atonement," Starcevich said.

"The proof is the very first session back when you check out how fit they are and how clean they are with their skills and both those areas blew us away.

"Their time trial results were extraordinarily good and their concentration and cleanliness with the ball were super afterwards.

Craig Starcevich and Breanna Koenen after Brisbane's loss to North Melbourne in the 2024 AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's a great start. That's our only bit of proof, but it's a good start."

The Kangaroos set a new benchmark in 2024, flipping the result from the previous year's Grand Final, where the Lions won their second AFLW flag.

Despite losing heavily to the same opponent twice last year, Starcevich believes the difference between the teams is not that great.

"On paper, if you're looking from the outside, you'd say the two results they had against us last year there looks like there's a bit of a gap," he said.

Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich addresses his team during the AFLW R6 match against Carlton at Ikon Park on October 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"There were lots of phases in the Grand Final where we were in the game and just didn't score, so we didn't get the chance to put them under any sort of pressure.

"Kudos to the way they handled the day. I think it's pretty exciting.

"We've got two pretty good teams that have played the last two (Grand Finals) against each other, it's one-all.

'We know what we need to fix, they probably want to keep improving. There's a bit pack underneath chasing us. The competition is in a very healthy condition."

Brisbane players look dejected after losing the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Starcevich believes his team will have more depth than ever in 2025, saying there's genuine competition for positions.

"I'm really excited about the group of people we've bought in over the past two drafts," he said.

"Our least experienced 10 players are exciting, they just haven't had a whole lot of opportunity yet.

"While we've been pretty successful over the nine seasons so far, the next four, five, 10 years could be even more exciting and more successful."