You'll find Casey Sherriff galloping down the wing during a game, but what does she do when she's not playing footy?

Casey Sherriff poses for a photo in Hawthorn's 2024 AFLW Pride Round guernsey. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Hawthorn winger Casey Sherriff, who is a key part of the fun and flair of Hawthorn's AFLW team.

From her greatest fear to something no one knows about her, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Casey than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Jayde - no backstory.

What’s your hometown?

Traralgon, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Tayla Harris taking Mark of the Year on my shoulders.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

Me and my housemates play Fortnite every night (Kaitlyn Ashmore, Mack Eardley, Kristy Stratton)

Steak night or parma night?

Parma Night.

What’s your coffee order?

Latte - very basic.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Yo Chi - Hawthorn.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Laura Elliott.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Keegan Brooksby.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

High pony.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Part-time in marketing at the club.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Caitlin Clark existing.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Tate McRae.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

The Last Piece at Bunjil Bagora.

Recommend a movie or book

Big Hero 6.