The Bombers, Kangaroos and Blues have added to their AFLW lists

Tessa Boyd looks for an option during the rebel VFLW Round 1 match between North Melbourne and Carlton. Picture: Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

TWO FORMER AFLW players are back on club lists, with Maggie MacLachlan signing with Essendon, and Tessa Boyd joining North Melbourne, while Carlton has signed ruck Maddison Torpey for her first AFLW foray.

MacLachlan has nine AFLW games under her belt, having played at Fremantle in season six of 2022, and Port Adelaide in season seven and 2023.

She joined WAFLW club Subiaco for the 2024 season after she was delisted by the Power. The 22-year-old has been in sterling form for the Lions this year, playing through the midfield and on the wing, and has developed her on-field leadership.

MacLachlan takes one of Essendon's two remaining list spots, following Emily Gough (ACL) and Bess Keaney (pregnancy) moving to the inactive list. It is understood the Bombers are still working through their options for the 30th list position.

"We're really pleased to have Maggie join the Bombers. She's someone we've tracked for numerous seasons. Her skill execution, workrate and character make her a great fit for our program," Essendon AFLW list manager Josh Moore said.

"Maggie can impact games in multiple positions, and her composure with ball in hand stands out. Her versatility and footy IQ will add great depth to our squad."

Boyd, the younger sister of Western Bulldogs premiership hero Tom, was previously on the Dogs' AFLW list in 2019 as a rookie, having crossed from basketball.

She didn't manage to break through for an AFLW game, but has been steadily improving her craft in the VFLW with Sandringham/Southern Saints, crossing to the Roos' seconds this year.

The 27-year-old is a rebounding defender and has been named in the VFLW Team of the Year for the past two seasons.

As previously reported by AFL.com.au, Niamh Martin has been moved to the inactive list in order to complete her studies back home in Ireland, finishing off a bachelor of science (financial mathematics and actuarial science).

Niamh Martin ahead of the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Tessa stood out to us during her time at the Saints and her first few games for our VFLW team with her ability to read the game and make good decisions with her disposal," North Melbourne head of footy Erin Lorenzini said.

"We believe her attributes will also fit our defensive system well and she will be highly driven with great leadership off-field."

Torpey is a 20-year-old ruck who has been overlooked in the past three drafts, but has developed her craft nicely with Sandringham/Southern Saints and Box Hill in the VFLW.

The 184cm product captained the Sandringham Dragons in her top-age year of the Coates Talent League, and represented Victoria in the SANFLW v VFLW match earlier this year.

"Having tracked Maddison’s development closely, we feel her ceiling is only going to continue to grow, especially as she translates her high work ethic, competitiveness and infectious energy into an elite environment and under the tutelage of two experienced rucks in Breann Harrington (née Moody) and Jess Good," Carlton's head of AFLW Ash Naulty said.

"Maddison adds to our emerging midfield group who are set to grow together, which is really exciting for our members and supporters as we look to take the next step heading into the 2025 season."

After Tarni Brown (medical) and Kerryn Peterson (pregnancy) were made inactive, and Celine Moody retired, Carlton has now signed all three of its replacement players, with Torpey joining Irishwoman Maria Cannon and VFLW skipper Eliza Wood.

Along with Essendon's vacancy, Geelong still has two list spots remaining, while St Kilda has one. Pre-season begins on Monday, but clubs can sign replacement players up until the start of the season (week beginning August 11).