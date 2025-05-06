Bess Keaney will sit out the 2025 AFLW season due to pregnancy, while Richmond has signed experienced Lauren Brazzale

Bess Keaney in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON leader Bess Keaney will miss the 2025 NAB AFLW season due to pregnancy.

Keaney, 33, moved to the Bombers last year after starting her AFLW career at Gold Coast, and was immediately elevated to the leadership group.

She played all 12 games last year, providing a calming presence at half-back and pushing up onto the wing.

"We are so happy for Bess and (husband) Lucas as they announce this exciting news and wish them all the best in this next chapter," Essendon head of AFLW Aysha Ward said.

"We're incredibly grateful for the contribution Bess has made to our playing group since joining the Bombers and we now look forward to the new role Bess will continue to play off the field."

The Bombers now have two vacant list spots after Emily Gough (ACL) was ruled out for the year.

In other news, Richmond has handed a lifeline to veteran Lauren Brazzale.

An inaugural player with 73 AFLW games under her belt, Brazzale had a nine-season career at Carlton and Collingwood before the Pies delisted the 31-year-old at the conclusion of last year.

Capable of playing on all three lines as a strong-marking, mid-sized target, she will fill the list spot of draftee Zoe Hargreaves, who ruptured her ACL at a voluntary training session last week.

Lauren Brazzale in action during the AFLW R4 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Ikon Park on September 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Lauren's strength is providing dash and rebound off half back," Richmond AFLW list manager Trent Mosbey said.

"She can also penetrate the game with her athleticism, and her accurate kicking can open the game up.

"Lauren has displayed Richmond character traits on and off the field and is highly regarded for her positive, bright energy, leadership, work ethic, professionalism, and strong desire to achieve.

"She is an experienced, versatile player with an elite kick and speed. She plays an eye-catching style that Tigers fans will love to see."