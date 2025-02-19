Which of Kaitlyn Srhoj's teammates is she named after? The Giants midfielder is full of surprises

Kaitlyn Srhoj is tackled by Grace Hill during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Greater Western Sydney midfielder Kaitlyn Srhoj, who is already one of the Giants' brightest stars.

From her greatest fear to a dental mishap, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Kaitlyn than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

My middle name is Rebecca and the story behind it is my parents named me after Rebecca Beeson (kidding, it’s actually from my aunty)

What’s your hometown?

Mandurah, WA.

What’s your greatest fear?

Dying/failing/getting fended-off by Alyce Parker.

L-R: Izzy Huntington, Bec Beeson, Mikayla Pauga, Kaitlyn Srhoj and Alyce Parker are seen at the 2024 W Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I can’t eat gluten.

Steak night or parma PARMI night?

It’s parmi not parma but steak all the way.

What’s your coffee order?

Hot choccy.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Lowkey love solo just to have some me-time and call parents and lash out to my music/podcast but when I do carpool it’s either with housemates or Mikki P [Mikayla Pauga].

Kaitlyn Srhoj (left) and Mikayla Pauga are seen during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you’ve learnt?

Rejection is redirection, failing is fine.

Shout out a local pub?

Dick's in Balmain - good nachos.

Best friend at the club?

I’m a bit of a floater but Jess Doyle.

Favourite assistant coach/mentor?

Love absolutely everyone at the club but Trent Goodrem and Steve Camp have been amazing with me in specifics to my line craft and getting me better. Also shout out to TR in the gym.

Go-to game day hairstyle?

Two braids into ponytail.

Do you still have a job?

Yes, I work as a casual at a solar company with Jonathan Vlatko (forwards line coach).

Kaitlyn Srhoj in action during a GWS VFLW game in 2024. Picture: GWS Giants

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning cross country at the prime age of six - this is where the competitive roots flourished. Or beating my dad in table tennis.

Who’s your celebrity Doppelgänger?

I would like to say I look like Natalie Portman but I’ve been told I look like Nicolas Cage from Con Air lol

Favourite place for dinner after training?

I'm a local legend at Bar Italia.

Recommend a book or movie?

Zoolander or Three Amigos but favourite book is A Little Life.