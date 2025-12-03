Alissa Brook and Shineah Goody celebrate a win during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

 

Adelaide Brisbane Carlton Collingwood

Abbie Ballard (del)
Rachelle Martin (del)

   Charlotte Brewer (del)
Tarni Brown (ret)
Kerryn Peterson (del)
Eliza Wood (del)

Muireann Atikinson (del)
Mikayla Hyde (del)
Selena Karlson (del)
Nell Morris-Dalton (del)
Charlotte Taylor (del)
Essendon Fremantle Geelong Gold Coast
Grace Brooker (ret)
Mia Van Dyke (del)
Brooke Sheridan (del)

Ebony Antonio (ret)
Gabby Biedenberg-Webster (del)
Jo Cregg (ret)
Amy Mulholland (ret)
Philipa Seth (ret)

 Melissa Bragg (del)
Kate Darby (ret)
Gabbi Featherston (del)
Erica Fowler (ret)
Anna-Rose Kennedy (del)
Meghan McDonald (ret)
Shelley Scott (ret)
Bella Smith (del)

Keely Fullerton (del)
Tayla Gregory (del)
Ella Maurer (del)
Taya Oliver (del)
Wallis Randell (del)
Ella Smith (del)
GWS Hawthorn Melbourne North Melbourne
Meghan Gaffney (del)
Aliesha Newman (ret)
Vivien Saad (del)

Rebecca Clottey (del)
Nat Exon (del)
Kristy Stratton (del)

 Gab Colvin (ret)
Denby Taylor (del)		 Georgia Stubs (trd)
Port Adelaide Richmond St Kilda Sydney

Alissa Brook (del)
Janelle Cuthbertson (ret)
Coby Morgan (del)
Jas Stewart (del)

 Lulu Beatty (del)
Lauren Brazzale (del)
Jodie Hicks (ret)
Tessa Lavey (ret)
Charley Ryan (del)

Nat Plane (del)
Rebecca Ott (del)
Charlotte Simpson (del)
Hannah Stuart (del)

 Maddy Collier (ret)
Giselle Davies (del)
Kiara Hillier (del)
Rebecca Privitelli (ret)
West Coast Western Bulldogs    
Dana Hooker (ret)

 Zimmorlei Farquharson (del)
Naomi Ferres (del)		    


* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFLW Draft

Legend

del: Delisted ret: Retired trd: Traded