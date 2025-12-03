* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFLW Draft
Legend
del: Delisted ret: Retired trd: Traded
|Adelaide
|Brisbane
|Carlton
|Collingwood
|Charlotte Brewer (del)
Tarni Brown (ret)
Kerryn Peterson (del)
Eliza Wood (del)
|
Muireann Atikinson (del)
|Essendon
|Fremantle
|Geelong
|Gold Coast
|Grace Brooker (ret)
Mia Van Dyke (del)
Brooke Sheridan (del)
|
Ebony Antonio (ret)
|Melissa Bragg (del)
Kate Darby (ret)
Gabbi Featherston (del)
Erica Fowler (ret)
Anna-Rose Kennedy (del)
Meghan McDonald (ret)
Shelley Scott (ret)
Bella Smith (del)
|
Keely Fullerton (del)
|GWS
|Hawthorn
|Melbourne
|North Melbourne
|Meghan Gaffney (del)
Aliesha Newman (ret)
Vivien Saad (del)
|Gab Colvin (ret)
Denby Taylor (del)
|Georgia Stubs (trd)
|Port Adelaide
|Richmond
|St Kilda
|Sydney
|
Alissa Brook (del)
|Lulu Beatty (del)
Lauren Brazzale (del)
Jodie Hicks (ret)
Tessa Lavey (ret)
Charley Ryan (del)
|
Nat Plane (del)
|Maddy Collier (ret)
Giselle Davies (del)
Kiara Hillier (del)
Rebecca Privitelli (ret)
|West Coast
|Western Bulldogs
|Dana Hooker (ret)
|Zimmorlei Farquharson (del)
Naomi Ferres (del)
