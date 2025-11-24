The Hawks have delisted two players after their finals exit

Nat Exon in action during Hawthorn's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has delisted veteran forwards Kristy Stratton and Nat Exon after the team's straight-sets finals exit.

Former Pie Stratton has been on Hawthorn's list for three injury-affected seasons, playing 17 games amid hamstring and ankle concerns.

A tough half-forward, at her best the 30-year-old was a very steady set shot and a strong conduit between the midfield and deep forwards.

Exon was added to Hawthorn's list mid-season under special dispensation from the AFL, taking the spot of draftee Rebecca Clottey who was "mutually delisted". The 32-year-old four-club journeywoman played three games in the back end of the year.

"We thank Kristy and Nat for their dedication and service to Hawthorn during their time with the club," Hawthorn head of AFLW Keegan Brooksby said.

"This can be a difficult time of year, but they will both always be remembered as Hawthorn players.

"On behalf of the club, I’d like to wish Kristy and Nat well in their future endeavours."

Having retained in-demand forward Aine McDonagh, Hawthorn currently has a list of 28, and is targeting Brisbane key forward Taylor Smith in the upcoming Trade Period.