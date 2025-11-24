Mick Stinear's time as Melbourne coach is over after 10 seasons in charge

Mick Stinear during the 2025 semi-final between Melbourne and Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S inaugural AFLW premiership coach Mick Stinear has stepped down following the Demons' brave preliminary final defeat on Saturday.

It is understood Demons players were called into a meeting on Monday afternoon where they were told Stinear would be leaving the club after 10 seasons in charge.

Stinear has led Melbourne's AFLW program since its inception, becoming one of the competition's most successful coaches and guiding the Demons to premiership success in 2023.

His departure means Melbourne will become the fourth AFLW club searching to fill a head coaching vacancy, with Adelaide, Sydney and Geelong also on the hunt.

Daisy Pearce and Mick Stinear lift the premiership cup after Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the S7 Grand Final on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Stinear coached the Demons in 101 games across his tenure and led them to the top four in eight out of 10 seasons.

"Mick has been an exceptional leader of our AFLW program and has played a critical role in shaping the team into what it is today," Demons CEO Paul Guerra said in a statement.

"To build a program from its inception and achieve the sustained success Mick has, including a premiership, is a testament to his character and his commitment to the program.

"We thank Mick for everything he has given to the club. He leaves a significant legacy, and we wish him, Rachel, Fitzroy and Jack nothing but the very best for the next chapter. They will always be welcome at Melbourne."