IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Kaitlyn Ferber discuss what might be the greatest game in AFLW history, what the Demons did to push the Roos all the way, why the Blues should be proud, and how the Lions' finals experience reared its head.
EPISODE GUIDE
1:30 - The best AFLW game we've ever seen?
3:05 - How the Demons pushed the Roos
5:40 - Was that prelim the challenge North Melbourne needed?
6:50 - Was it an opportunity lost for Carlton?
9:51 - A finals masterclass from the Lions
