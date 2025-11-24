After six seasons of brilliance, could this be the year Courtney Hodder is finally recognised with All-Australian selection?

Courtney Hodder celebrates after kicking a goal during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on November 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WILL 2025 be the year Courtney Hodder finally makes the All-Australian team?

Hodder has played 76 games across six seasons since joining Brisbane ahead of the 2021 season, but the Lions livewire has never been selected in the All-Australian squad, let alone the final team.

Across that time, Hodder has been recognised for her brilliance winning Goal of the Year in 2021 and Mark of the Year in 2023.

"I just think it's criminal she's never been All-Australian; she simply has to be this year," host Sarah Olle said on this week's episode of The Wrap.

Hodder has enjoyed career-best numbers in disposals (16.1) and marks per game (1.8) across the 2025 season, as well as leading her side in score involvements, averaging five per game.

The 25-year-old has also scored 14 majors, the equal second-most goals for the Lions, who have made a fourth consecutive Grand Final after their win over Carlton on Saturday night.

"Most teams ... struggle to find a match-up for Courtney Hodder. I don't know if there is a player in the League that could potentially go with her," AFLW expert Kate McCarthy said.

"She's so dynamic. She picks up the ball and can either change direction just at the turn of a hat or ... accelerate away from you and deliver the ball just absolutely on the chest of a forward that's leading out.

"I cannot wait to watch her on the biggest stage of all next week."

Brisbane plays North Melbourne in Saturday night's Grand Final for the third time in as many seasons, while the All-Australian team will be announced at the W Awards on Monday night.

Hodder and her Brisbane teammates will not travel down for the function, instead choosing to watch the awards together from Suncorp Stadium.

Courtney Hodder celebrates victory with teammates after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on November 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The 2025 W Awards will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and Binge from 7.30pm AEDT.