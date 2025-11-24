Emma O'Driscoll and Abbie Chatfield will host a fun and interactive Tik Tok livestream from the Coral Carpet

Emma O'Driscoll (left) and Abbie Chatfield. Pictures: AFL Photos/Supplied

FREMANTLE star Emma O'Driscoll will have a new teammate on Monday night.

O'Driscoll will team up with influencer and media personality Abbie Chatfield at the W Awards for a fun and interactive Tik Tok livestream from the Coral Carpet.

The Fremantle defender will shift from defence to attack when she challenges some of the game's biggest names to dares, dance-offs and recreations of iconic moments from the season.

Superstar sisters Poppy and Matilda Scholz and Abbie and Sophie McKay will pop by, as will Sydney's Zippy Fish, who has been nominated for this year's Telstra Rising Star Award.

Last year's best and fairest, Ebony Marinoff, will also be interviewed.

The fast-paced 45-minute show will go live at 5.40pm AEDT and wrap at 6.25pm. The stream will be broadcast on the AFLW, AFL, Kayo and Abbie's TikTok accounts.