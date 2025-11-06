Gold Coast has made several changes to its playing list following the 2025 season

Wallis Randell ahead of the AFLW R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium on October 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has delisted six players after a horror season that saw it finish bottom of the ladder.

Ella Maurer, Wallis Randell, Ella Smith, Keely Fullerton, Tayla Gregory and Taya Oliver have all been told they will not be offered contracts for 2026.

After spending most of her 23-game career at the Suns as a forward, Maurer was shifted back into defence this season where she averaged 13.1 disposals and 2.4 tackles.

The 23-year-old is now on the hunt for a third club after two seasons at North Melbourne.

Ella Maurer during the AFLW R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium on October 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Academy product Randell departs after 42 games over six seasons after being taken with pick No.61 in the 2020 draft.

Smith joined the Suns from Brisbane at the end of 2023 and went on to feature in four games in her first season before playing a further 12 matches in 2025.

Fullerton and Oliver were both drafted in 2023 before debuting the following year. Fullerton played three matches, while Oliver ran out twice in Suns colours this year.

Keely Fullerton during a Gold Coast training session on July 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gregory, a mature-age ruck who was signed as an injury replacement player, departs after five matches.

"We would like to thank Wallis, Tayla, Ella, Keely, Taya and Ella for their individual contributions and commitments to the Gold Coast Suns," Head of Women's Football Fiona Sessarago said.

"The girls have all been important contributors to our club in recent seasons, and we wish them all the best in their next chapters both on and off the field."