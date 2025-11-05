Rebecca Privitelli celebrates with Lulu Pullar after a goal during the AFLW R11 match between Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park on October 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has delisted forward/ruck Giselle Davies and defender Kiara Hillier, while inaugural Swan Bec Privitelli has announced her retirement.

One of four footballing sisters with youngest Georja set to join the competition in this year's draft, Davies joined the Swans in 2023 after six games over three seasons at Gold Coast.

Davies played 13 games for the Swans across two seasons.

Hillier joined the Swans after two seasons at Brisbane, playing three games in the red and white.

"I’d like to thank Giselle and Kiara for their respective contributions to our club over the past two seasons," Swans footy boss Amanda Turner said.

"Since arriving in Sydney, both Giselle and Kiara have been popular and respected members of our playing squad and we wish them all the best for the future."

A member of Carlton's inaugural AFLW side, Privitelli also played four seasons at Greater Western Sydney before joining the Swans for their inaugural season in season seven, 2022.

The 29-year-old played 36 games across four seasons in the red and white, with a further 23 at the Giants and five at the Blues for a career total of 64 games.

Balancing footy with work as a firefighter, Privitelli kicked the Swans' first AFLW goal.

"I’d like to congratulate Bec on a fantastic career and thank her for the important role she played in building our program into what it is today," Turner said.

"Balancing the demands of being an elite athlete with her career as a firefighter is not easy and something she should be incredibly proud of.

"We are grateful for all that Bec has given our club and wish her all the best for the future."