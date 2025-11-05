Emma Moore confirms this year's decider will be played at night if it's at Ikon Park, and early evening if at Brighton Homes Arena or Norwood Oval

North Melbourne players celebrate after winning the 2024 AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final is once again set to be an evening affair.

With the venue still up for grabs – the highest-seeded team has hosting rights – the Grand Final has been confirmed to be at night if at Ikon Park, and early evening if at Brighton Homes Arena or Norwood Oval.

The move was introduced for last year's Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane, with AFLW general manager of football Emma Moore confirming the timing at Wednesday's AFLW finals launch.

"I love a night-time Grand Final. AFLW is distinctive, and I think that's one of the things that are distinctive about it – it shows up really well in broadcast and viewership, it's great experience for fans, and for players to play under lights," Moore said.

AFLW general manager Emma Moore speaks to media during the 2025 AFLW Finals Launch at Yarraville Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

She also confirmed that attendance had increased year-on-year, and AFLW membership was up by 10 per cent.

Celebrating 10 seasons of AFLW, inaugural premiership coach Bec Goddard will present a medal to the premiership coach, with former Adelaide skipper Erin Phillips to hand over the medal to the premiership captain.

AFL Commissioner Simone Wilkie will present the best on ground medal, with the competing clubs to choose their premiership cup presenter.

It was reported earlier in the week that Melbourne had requested to play its qualifying final against Brisbane at its usual home ground of Casey Fields, but was instead fixtured at Ikon Park, where it hosted one night match earlier this year.

Annie White, Bec Goddard, Debbie Lee, Laura Kane and Emma Moore during the 2025 AFLW Finals Launch at Yarraville Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've been pretty clear all along that Ikon is the home of finals, and that we want to make sure as many people get to see the game in a great venue, and also that it's a great broadcasting experience and a great team experience there as well," Moore said.

"What we're doing is growing the game at the grassroots where the teams are playing, and that's really important, because people want to be up close and personal, and Ikon gives that as well.

"What we have put in the [AFLW] strategy is that venue consolidation approach over time. We will be really deliberate in how many venues we play at over time, to ensure the best opportunity for our game to grow."

Melbourne skipper Kate Hore said a pure home-ground advantage was behind the Casey request, given the unique weather conditions at the exposed ground.

"Obviously we played five home games at Casey this year, it's our home away from home, as well as here at AAMI Park. We feel we play a really good brand of footy at Casey, but that's not to say we can't play that same brand at Ikon. I think while our preference was Casey – just because we've played so many games there this year – it's kind of that 'anytime, anywhere' mentality for us," Hore said.

"Casey has its pros and cons. I feel like we've set the ground up really well, they've put some extra grandstands in, and over time, the developments keep happening. So it's getting a little less windy with a little more protection on the outside.

"We do love playing our games at Casey, but Ikon is an amazing venue too. It's obviously central to the city, so we encourage all our city fans to get out there and support us on Sunday."

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during the AFLW R11 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on October 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hore is ready to take on Brisbane, having had a concussion scare in the final minutes of the Demons' win over Geelong on Saturday night, colliding with teammate Eliza McNamara.

"Probably a little bit silly of me, shouldn't have run into my own teammate – poor Lizey – it was probably the wrong call to go up for that ball," she said.

"But all good, feeling great and it was just the last six minutes of the game, so they just left the SCAT till afterwards. But pulled up really well, as did all the other girls, so ready to go this week."