Raging NAB AFL premiership favourite North Melbourne is one of several clubs in the market for a young Western Bulldogs star if she chooses to leave

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs in AFLW round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE has emerged as a shock contender to land the AFLW's former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, just two seasons after she arrived at the Western Bulldogs as the draft's top selection.

The powerhouse Kangas are 26 matches unbeaten and the overwhelming favourite to go back-to-back in this year's NAB AFLW season, but could be bolstered further by the addition of Weston-Turner in next month's Trade Period.

Hawthorn and Brisbane have also registered a significant interest in Weston-Turner as her first contract at the Dogs comes to end, with the youngster yet to decide on her preferred destination.

It's understood Weston-Turner did not formally request a trade away from the Bulldogs at her exit interview on Wednesday, but clubs have been aware she has been exploring her options across the season.

Weston-Turner was taken by the Dogs as the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft, but has played just eight games across two years at the Whitten Oval and made just one appearance in a frustrating 2025 campaign.

The 176cm forward had a delayed start to the year as she returned from illness across pre-season, before a concussion on the eve of round one saw her progress towards a return to football hampered yet again.

Rebecca Beeson and Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner during the round one AFLW match between Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne, which went 12-0 in this year's home and away season, has landed two of the biggest fish in each of the last AFLW Trade Periods after securing blockbuster moves for Libby Birch in 2023 and Eilish Sheerin in 2024.

But the club will look to improve even further at the conclusion of the 2025 season, with Weston-Turner expected to be among the Kangas' primary targets as they look to strengthen their attacking options across the summer.

The Hawks and the Lions have also explored the prospect of potentially securing a move for Weston-Turner, who is expected to make a call on her new home in the coming weeks.