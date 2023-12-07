Having met with Hawthorn this week, Melbourne defender Libby Birch has instead requested a trade to North Melbourne

Libby Birch in action during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has swooped in late to secure the services of Melbourne's two-time AFLW premiership winner Libby Birch, who has now officially requested a trade to the recent Grand Finalists.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, the uncontracted Birch had been considering her options at the end of Melbourne's campaign and had also met with Hawthorn over a potential move earlier this week.

But North Melbourne, fresh from its Grand Final defeat to Brisbane last Sunday, had maintained an interest in the dual All-Australian defender and won on a commitment from Birch on Friday.

It's a significant fillip for the Kangaroos following their Grand Final loss, with Birch among the competition's premier defenders after a 77-game career that has included flags with both the Western Bulldogs in 2018 and Melbourne in 2022 (season seven).

An impending move taking Birch to the Kangaroos will likely follow deals for Demons duo Casey Sherriff and Eliza West, with their trades to the Hawks set to be lodged with the League on Friday.

It's understood Hawthorn will part with picks No.5 and 26 to secure the premiership pair of Sherriff and West, though it will also gain pick No.16 from Melbourne as part of the transaction.

Melbourne is elsewhere locked in talks with Essendon over a deal for midfielder Maddi Gay, who has requested a trade, while young defender Charlotte Wilson has also asked for a move to Gold Coast.