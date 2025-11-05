Port Adelaide has made three list changes following the end of the 2025 season

Alissa Brook and Shineah Goody celebrate a win during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST two weeks after playing a starring role in Port Adelaide's drought-breaking Showdown win over Adelaide, Jasmin Stewart has been delisted, along with two other Power players.

Stewart, whose forward pressure was immense in the Power's shock Showdown win, started her career at Fremantle before taking time away from the game ahead of season seven, 2022.

She joined Port Adelaide via the 2023 supplementary draft, and played 20 games across three seasons to add to her 22 at the Dockers between 2019 and 2022.

Jasmin Stewart kicks during the AFLW Round 11 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, October 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power also delisted 2023 draftee Alissa Brook, who played 10 games across two season as a tall defender.

The 20-year-old was selected with pick no.25 in the 2023 NAB AFLW Draft and was known for her athleticism.

Injury replacement player Coby Morgan has also not been offered a contract for 2026 after not playing a game after being picked up by the power to fill the list spot vacated by inactive player Caitlin Wendland.

Coby Morgan in action at the South Australia draft combine on October 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It’s always a difficult time of year as we farewell players who have contributed to our program," Port Adelaide list boss Naomi Maidment said.

"Jaz, Alissa, and Coby have each given a lot to the football club across their respective careers, and I’d like to thank them for their contributions.

"For Jaz to return to AFLW at Port Adelaide and establish herself as a quality midfielder was wonderful to see.

"Alissa is a dedicated athlete who has developed this season and shown great commitment to improving her craft.

"While her time with us was short, Coby should be proud of the way she conducted herself and the work she put in to give herself a chance at AFLW level."