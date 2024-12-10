Reigning premier North Melbourne has become even stronger with the addition of a Richmond star

Eilish Sheerin celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING AFLW premier North Melbourne has landed a massive surprise in the final 24 hours of the Trade Period, with the club securing two-time All-Australian Eilish Sheerin from Richmond.

Sheerin's future had been up in the air throughout the Trade Period, with the Kangaroos parting with their first selection in next week's draft – pick No.18 – to secure the talented Tigers midfielder.

North Melbourne registered its interest in Sheerin after its Grand Final victory a fortnight ago and talks with Richmond progressed across Tuesday, with the two clubs finally agreeing to a deal ahead of deadline day.

Sheerin earned All-Australian honours as a defender in both 2022 (season seven) and 2023, before moving into the midfield across the most recent campaign and enjoying another prolific season.

She averaged 18.4 disposals and 7.4 tackles this season, recording her third consecutive second-place finish in Richmond's best and fairest.

Sheerin has finished behind gun midfielder Monique Conti each time.

Sydney and Greater Western Sydney both explored a potential trade for Sheerin earlier in the period, given the 32-year-old is from New South Wales, though ultimately she elected for a move to the reigning premier.

North Melbourne registered the AFLW competition's first ever unbeaten season across the 2024 campaign, going 10-0-1 across the home and away season before crushing Brisbane by 30 points in the Grand Final.